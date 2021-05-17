Ariana Grande Marries Real Estate Agent Dalton Gomez

Wedding bells are ringing for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who got married in a private ceremony, Grande’s rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Grande’s rep described the ceremony as “tiny and intimate” with “less than 20 people” in attendance, in an exclusive statement to People. According to TMZ, the ceremony occurred at the couple’s home in Montecito, California. TMZ was first to report the ceremony had occurred.

Last December, the singer, 27, announced her engagement to Gomez, 25, with a photo of a pearl and diamond ring on her wedding finger shared on Instagram, with the caption “forever n then some.” Grande also shared images smiling alongside Gomez.

Prior to their engagement, the couple have been notoriously private about her relationship, with Grande only sharing a few images of him on her social media. Just last month, Grande shared photos with Gomez alongside the caption, “!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u.” The singer has yet to share anything about their wedding on her social media.

According to People, the couple had been dating since January. Grande and Gomez also quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic. The singer first confirmed her new relationship in the music video for her single with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U,” in which the couple could be seen slow dancing along to the love song.

Gomez serves as the sole buyers’ agent for Aaron Kirman Group in Los Angeles according to his bio listed on his real estate group’s website.

Grande was previously engaged to Pete Davidson in June 2018. They called off their engagement months later.