Armie Hammer Spotted Out for Dinner in Beverly Hills in Wake of ‘House of Hammer’ Docuseries

In the wake of the Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer, Armie Hammer has not completely dropped out of sight.

The actor was seen having an al fresco dinner at popular Beverly Hills eatery Il Pastaio on Sept. 28, accompanied by an older woman.

Hammer, sporting a mustache and drinking water, was dressed in flip-flops and a heather gray Under Armour polo, similar to the one he wore in images that surfaced from the Cayman Islands, where he had been living and selling time-shares.

“It all seemed quite serious,” a source relayed of Hammer’s night in the 90210. “No laughing or anything fun, just drinking water and having what looked like a serious conversation.”

After dinner, Hammer put on a baseball cap and exited the restaurant with no paparazzi in sight. The outing comes on the heels of the debut of the three-episode retelling of his family history and the claims lodged against him, ranging from sexual misconduct to cannibal fantasies. Through a lawyer, he’s long denied any claims of wrongdoing and has not publicly commented about the series since it aired.

While Hammer sightings have been few and far between over the past year and a half, the 36-year-old has been popping up more in recent weeks, everywhere from Sunset Tower in West Hollywood to Sweet Fin in Venice, per gossip outlet DeuxMoi. According to Vanity Fair, he’s been staying at a home owned by Robert Downey Jr. who, the mag reports, has helped him on a sobriety journey.

THR reached out to Hammer’s lawyer who had no comment.

