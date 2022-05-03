×
Ashley Judd Honors Her Mother Naomi Judd in Touching Post: “Be Free, My Beautiful Mother”

The actress, who thanked the public for its support following her mother's death on Saturday, shared photos with sister Wynonna honoring Naomi at Sunday's Country Music Hall of Fame induction.

Ashley and Naomi Judd
Ashley and Naomi Judd Barry King/FilmMagic

Ashley Judd is remembering her mother and thanking the public for its “outpouring” of support in the wake of Naomi Judd’s death.

The actress, who announced her mother’s death on Saturday along with sister Wynonna, posted an online video and photo memorial to the Judd matriarch on Instagram Tuesday. Noami passed away at the age of 76 near Nashville, just a day before she and Wynonna, both halves of the famed country music duo The Judds, were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“Your outpouring is reaching me,” Ashley wrote. “Thank you for every thought, prayer, message, text, email, post, expression. We each are alone and we are in fellowship, broken and held, protected from nothing and sustained in everything. It’s the beginning of an old story, life and death, loss and life.”

The post features photos of Ashley and Wynonna honoring The Judds and their mother’s induction into the Hall of Fame, an alter to Naomi featuring a silhouette photo from when she was 11, as well as an image of all three women at Catty Creek in Kentucky when they were younger. Two videos are also included, with one featuring Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland singing “How Great Thou Art” in tribute to Naomi at Ashley’s residence.

“Be free, my beautiful mother. Be free,” Ashley concluded her post.

Following their mother’s death, Ashley and Wynonna both shared in a dual statement they were “shattered” by their mother’s death. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement said. “We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Strickland, in his own statement, shared that no further details about her death would be released and asked for privacy as the family grieves.

Hollywood also showed an outpouring of support for Naomi, with Carrie Underwood, Kristen Chenoweth, Diane Warren, Andy Cohen and more sharing their condolences and tributes to the singer’s life and legacy on social media.

