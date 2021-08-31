Ashley Judd Appears at Public Event Without Crutches After Shattering Leg in Congo Rainforest

Ashley Judd is now walking without her crutches after shattering her leg in February.

The actress and humanitarian posted pictures and a video on her Instagram Tuesday from her outing at a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston. Judd wears a brace in one of the photos, but she appears to be walking without her crutches.

“Here I am inside the #greenmonster where I was stunned to see scratches on the wall where someone kept track of #tedwilliams home runs….so very cool!” she captioned the photo. The Green Monster is the name of Fenway Park’s famous left-field wall.

Judd attended the game with her father and her partner. In her caption, she wrote that her father coached Little League and listened to baseball radio with her growing up.

The public appearance follow’s Judd’s “harrowing” accident in February. Judd revealed at the time that she shattered her right leg in four places and had nerve damage following a major fall in the Congo rainforest. Judd was in the Congo for a research project. “There was a fallen tree on the path which I didn’t see and I had a very powerful stride going and I just fell over this tree. As I was breaking my leg, I knew it was being broken, I cried out to Maude who was one of the researchers working with me,” she said in an Instagram Live at the time.

Since the accident, Judd has continued to keep fans updated with her progress. In April, she wrote on Instagram that her knee and four fractures were healing and the nerve injury would take “at least a year” to improve.

She added another update earlier this month and included a video of her hiking. “Today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese rainforest, I walked again, and in what fashion!” she wrote on Aug. 1. “My leg will never be the same. She is a new leg. And I love her.”