Events of the Week: ‘Asteroid City,’ ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Asteroid City, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Flash and Secret Invasion.
The Flash premiere
Ezra Miller made their long-anticipated return on Monday at The Flash premiere in Los Angeles, joined by director Andy Muschietti and co-stars Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons and Michael Shannon.
Extraction 2 premiere
Chris Hemsworth joined director Sam Hargrave and producer Anthony Russo at the New York premiere of their Netflix action film sequel.
Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner
Chanel hosted the 16th annual Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar on Monday, honoring the artists who have contributed original artwork to the festival’s award-winning filmmakers. Guests included Robert De Niro, Sofia Coppola, Brendan Fraser, Oscar Isaac, Amandla Stenberg, Ayo Edebiri, Camila Morrone, Darren Aronofsky, Dominique Fishback, Greta Lee, Iman, Julianna Margulies, Katie Holmes, Lily Rabe, Lizzy Caplan, Rachel Brosnahan, Stephanie Hsu, Suki Waterhouse, Tommy Dorfman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Zazie Beetz, Zoey Deutch, Ari Aster and Bill Lawrence.
Asteroid City premiere
Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Jake Ryan, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson joined Wes Anderson at the New York premiere of his latest film on Tuesday.
Secret Invasion premiere
Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Olivia Colman, Charlayne Woodard, Dermot Mulroney and Samuel Adewunmi, premiered in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
The Blackening premiere
Lionsgate celebrated its upcoming comedy slasher film with stars Yvonne Orji, Jay Pharoah, Dewayne Perkins, Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, Grace Byers, X Mayo, Melvin Gregg and Jermaine Fowler on Tuesday in NYC.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere
Harrison Ford celebrated his fifth and final Indiana Jones outing at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday with co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Karen Allen, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richtersand, Ethann Isidore, director James Mangold, producers Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, executive producers Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, and composer John Williams.
Flamin’ Hot special screening
Eva Longoria celebrated the release of her feature directorial debut in Los Angeles on June 9, alongside Flamin’ Hot stars Jesse Garcia and Annie Gonzalez, and with support from former Desperate Housewives co-star Jesse Metcalfe.
CAA New York party
CAA hosted its 2023 New York party at Maxwell Social on June 9 in celebration of the Tonys, bringing together CAA agents, execs, clients and friends of the agency including Jessica Chastain, Andy Cohen, Ariana DeBose, Brendan Fraser, Stephanie Hsu, Zoë Kravitz, Jon Hamm, Lorne Michaels, Billy Porter, Shonda Rhimes, Michael Shannon, Alexander Skarsgård, Martha Stewart, Rachel Zegler and CAA’s Head of Theatre Joe Machota.
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields FYC
Brooke Shields took part in an FYC event for her Pretty Baby docuseries on June 9 in Los Angeles.
Rather Tribeca premiere
Dan Rather and director Frank Marshall attended the Tribeca premiere of their new documentary on June 9.
Walter Cronkite Awards
USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center honored ABC News’ Jonathan Karl, Nightline’s Terry Moran, Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan, The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper, MSNBC/NBC News’ Ben Collins, CNN’s Kyung Lah and VICE News’ Alexis Johnson and Madeleine May with the Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Television Political Journalism on June 9 in Washington, D.C.
Tribeca Festival’s AT&T Presents: Untold Stories
Actors Derek Luke, Michael Michelle and Mo McRae awarded $1 million to an emerging filmmaker at Tribeca Festival’s AT&T Presents: Untold Stories on June 9.
Ted Lasso FYC
Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Phil Dunster, Jeremy Swift and Cristo Fernández were among the stars who joined Ted Lasso‘s season three FYC event on Saturday.
Barry FYC
Gene Cousineau himself, aka Henry Winkler, took over Canter’s Deli on Saturday to give away 300 pastrami and Reuben sandwiches in support of Barry.
The Harry Belafonte Voices For Social Justice Award
Jane Fonda was awarded the Harry Belafonte Voices For Social Justice Award at Tribeca Festival on Saturday, with support from Robin Roberts and Alicia Keys. The event was followed by a Following Harry cocktail reception, in support of the upcoming Belafonte feature documentary.
Go Campaign’s Vintage Hollywood event
On Saturday, Go Campaign held its annual Vintage Hollywood event in Los Angeles with guests including Bella Heathcote, Aly Michalka, Samuel Arnold, Davida Williams, Christopher Titus and Rachel Bradley.
Eric LaRue Tribeca premiere
Michael Shannon premiered his directorial debut, starring Alexander Skarsgård and Annie Parisse, at Tribeca on Saturday.
RuPaul’s Drag Race FYC
Some of season 15’s top queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race took the stage at The Village at the Los Angeles LGBT Center on Saturday for a special live performance of Wigloose: The Rusical as part of the official RuPaul’s Drag Race FYC event.
Full Circle Tribeca premiere
Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Dennis Quaid, Zazie Beetz, Steven Soderbergh and Jim Gaffigan walked the Tribeca carpet in support of their film on Sunday.
Anthem Tribeca premiere
Anthem, produced by Ryan Coogler and starring Dahi and Kris Bowers, had its world premiere at Tribeca on Sunday.
Cold Copy Tribeca premiere
Tracee Ellis Ross attended the Cold Copy premiere at Tribeca on Sunday.
Suitable Flesh Tribeca premiere
RLJE Films and Shudder celebrated the Tribeca premiere of Suitable Flesh on Sunday.
Darren Criss and Julianne Hough’s Tonys afterparty
Darren Criss and Julianne Hough hosted The After, After Party Sunday night after the Tonys with guests Adrienne Warren, Alicia Silverstone, Christian Siriano, Arian Moayed, Ariana DeBose, Billy Eichner, Este Haim, Jodie Comer, Lea Michele, Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, Matthew Broderick, Skylar Astin and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
Carlyle Tonys afterparty
The Tony Awards afterparty hosted by Rick Miramontez and John Gore at The Carlyle Hotel returned following the ceremony. VIP guests included Joel Grey, Michael Arden, Bonnie Milligan, Alex Newell, J. Harrison Ghee, Jessica Chastain, Rachel Brosnahan, Brian D’Arcy James (Into the Woods), Jordan Roth, Justin Cooley, Jeremy O. Harris, Wayne Brady, Ben Platt, Miriam Silverman, Arian Moayed, Brandon Uranowitz, Dylan Mulvaney, Myles Frost and Alex Edelman.
The Apollo Spring Benefit
On Monday, The Apollo celebrated its 2023 Spring Benefit and celebrated outgoing president and CEO Jonelle Procope. The benefit also honored Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the Impact Award presented by Spike Lee, and Sean “Diddy” Combs with the Icon Award presented by students from the Capital Preparatory Harlem Charter School. Warby Parker co-founders Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa accepted the Corporate Award, and the event raised over $2.2 million for the historic organization.
Poker Face FYC
Benjamin Bratt, director of photography Steve Yedlin, hair department head Marcel Dagenais, makeup department head Amy L. Forsythe, production designer Judy Rhee and costume designer Trayce Gigi Field attended an FYC event for their Peacock series on Monday.
A Small Light FYC
Stars Bel Powley, Billie Boullet, Ashley Brooke, composer Ariel Marx and costume designer Matthew Simonelli took part in an L.A. FYC event for their series on Monday.
I Like To Watch x Black Mirror
Netflix and I Like To Watch hosted a special screening of Joan Is Awful, the opening episode of the new upcoming Black Mirror season six, on Tuesday in New York City. The screening was followed by a first-ever live audience taping of I Like To Watch with hosts Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova and special guests Annie Murphy and Salma Hayek Pinault, who star in the Black Mirror episode.
T.J Martell Foundation New York Honors Gala
On Tuesday, the T.J. Martell Foundation, the music industry’s leading organization that provides funds for innovative cancer research, hosted its 45th Annual New York Honors Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street, which took place for the first time in New York City since 2019. The evening, which raised over $1.3 million, recognized three music industry leaders: Warner Records co-chairman and COO Tom Corson, chief creative officer and executive vp at Def Jam Recordings Archie Davis and songwriter/producer Shane McAnally. Presenters included Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Groban and Ryan Coogler, with performances by Brandy Clark, Omar Apollo and Coco Jones.
Ashton Martin grand opening
Aston Martin welcomed guests, including Aaron Rogers, Zoey Deutch and Gabrielle Union, to its first ultra-luxury global flagship location, with a grand celebration on Tuesday to mark the official opening of Q New York on 450 Park Avenue in Manhattan.
Saks x Valentino Escape 2023 Launch Party
Morgan Stewart, Sasha Calle, Courtney Eaton and Olivia Welch were among those in attendance at the Saks x Valentino Escape 2023 Launch Party in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
Tia Mowry x WWD dinner
Tia Mowry, founder and owner of 4U by Tia, and WWD hosted a dinner in New York City on Tuesday to celebrate the beauty of the Black hair community.
They Cloned Tyrone premiere
Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone opened the American Black Film Festival at the New World Center in Miami on Wednesday, with director Juel Taylor, producers Charles D. King, Stephen “Dr.” Love, Tony Rettenmaier, Datari Turner, and actors John Boyega and Teyonah Parris in attendance.
Jury Duty FYC
James Marsden and Ronald Gladden stopped by a Jury Duty taco truck FYC event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The Perfect Find premiere
On Wednesday, Netflix celebrated the Tribeca premiere of The Perfect Find with stars Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Gina Torres, La La Anthony and Aisha Hinds.
Alice + Olivia Camp Pride
Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet hosted its fifth annual pride event this year with a “Camp Pride” theme. in NYC on Wednesday. The night benefited the Ali Forney Center, the largest LGBTQ community center helping LGBTQ homeless youth, with appearances by Katie Holmes, Ariana DeBose, Dylan Mulvaney, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Olivia Ponton and Maddie Ziegler.
Roast of Anti-Semitism
Comedians including Howie Mandel, Rachel Bloom and Michael Rapaport came together for the “Roast of Anti-Semitism” at the Saban Theatre on Wednesday, hosted by Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Elon Gold.
Media’s Role in Combating Antisemitism: Jewish Representation on Television event
Julianna Margulies, Adam Goldberg, Fleishman Is in Trouble creator Taffy Brodesser-Akner, The Good Doctor EP David Shore and associate executive vp of the World Jewish Congress Menachem Rosensaft took part in a discussion on combating antisemitism at NYC’s Paley Center for Media on Thursday.
HeartMedia and P&G’s Can’t Cancel Pride 2023 – The Future Starts Now
Hosted by JoJo Siwa, iHeartMedia and P&G’s “Can’t Cancel Pride 2023 – The Future Starts Now” event featured a performance from Elton John Impact Award Recipient Brandi Carlile, who was honored for her humanitarian work with the Looking Out Foundation. Adam Lambert, Big Freedia and Ciara, Billy Porter, GLAAD Media Award Recipient FLETCHER, Hayley Kiyoko, Kesha and Kelsea Ballerini also performed.
