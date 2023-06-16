Events of the Week: ‘Asteroid City,’ ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ and More

Jason Schwartzman and Wes Anderson at the 'Asteroid City' premiere in New York on June 13.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Asteroid City, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Flash and Secret Invasion.

The Flash premiere

Ezra Miller made their long-anticipated return on Monday at The Flash premiere in Los Angeles, joined by director Andy Muschietti and co-stars Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons and Michael Shannon.

Andy Muschietti and Ezra Miller Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Antje Traue, Michael Shannon and Sasha Calle Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Extraction 2 premiere

Chris Hemsworth joined director Sam Hargrave and producer Anthony Russo at the New York premiere of their Netflix action film sequel.

Anthony Russo, Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner

Chanel hosted the 16th annual Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar on Monday, honoring the artists who have contributed original artwork to the festival’s award-winning filmmakers. Guests included Robert De Niro, Sofia Coppola, Brendan Fraser, Oscar Isaac, Amandla Stenberg, Ayo Edebiri, Camila Morrone, Darren Aronofsky, Dominique Fishback, Greta Lee, Iman, Julianna Margulies, Katie Holmes, Lily Rabe, Lizzy Caplan, Rachel Brosnahan, Stephanie Hsu, Suki Waterhouse, Tommy Dorfman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Zazie Beetz, Zoey Deutch, Ari Aster and Bill Lawrence.

Dominique Fishback and Oscar Isaac Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Rachel Brosnahan, Lizzy Caplan and Nora Zehetner Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Darren Aronofsky and Brendan Fraser Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Asteroid City premiere

Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Jake Ryan, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson joined Wes Anderson at the New York premiere of his latest film on Tuesday.

Scarlett Johansson and Jason Schwartzman Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Secret Invasion premiere

Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Olivia Colman, Charlayne Woodard, Dermot Mulroney and Samuel Adewunmi, premiered in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ben Mendelsohn, Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle, Cobie Smulders, Dermot Mulroney and Ali Selim Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Colman and Jonathan Schwartz Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Blackening premiere

Lionsgate celebrated its upcoming comedy slasher film with stars Yvonne Orji, Jay Pharoah, Dewayne Perkins, Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, Grace Byers, X Mayo, Melvin Gregg and Jermaine Fowler on Tuesday in NYC.

Grace Byers, Dewayne Perkins, Antoinette Robertson, Melvin Gregg, Yvonne Orji, Jermaine Fowler and Jay Pharoah Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Yvonne Orji and Sinqua Walls Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere

Harrison Ford celebrated his fifth and final Indiana Jones outing at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday with co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Karen Allen, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richtersand, Ethann Isidore, director James Mangold, producers Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, executive producers Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, and composer John Williams.

Mads Mikkelsen, Harrison Ford, James Mangold and Phoebe Waller-Bridge Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Bob Iger, John Williams, George Lucas, James Mangold, Harrison Ford, Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Alan Bergman Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Flamin’ Hot special screening

Eva Longoria celebrated the release of her feature directorial debut in Los Angeles on June 9, alongside Flamin’ Hot stars Jesse Garcia and Annie Gonzalez, and with support from former Desperate Housewives co-star Jesse Metcalfe.

Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia and Annie Gonzalez Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Jesse Metcalfe and Eva Longoria Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

CAA New York party

CAA hosted its 2023 New York party at Maxwell Social on June 9 in celebration of the Tonys, bringing together CAA agents, execs, clients and friends of the agency including Jessica Chastain, Andy Cohen, Ariana DeBose, Brendan Fraser, Stephanie Hsu, Zoë Kravitz, Jon Hamm, Lorne Michaels, Billy Porter, Shonda Rhimes, Michael Shannon, Alexander Skarsgård, Martha Stewart, Rachel Zegler and CAA’s Head of Theatre Joe Machota.

Shonda Rhimes and Billy Porter Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

Andy Cohen, Fran Tomas, Luke Evans and John Benjamin Hickey Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

Jon Hamm and Hank Azaria Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields FYC

Brooke Shields took part in an FYC event for her Pretty Baby docuseries on June 9 in Los Angeles.

Brooke Shields and director Lana Wilson Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Disney Television

Rather Tribeca premiere

Dan Rather and director Frank Marshall attended the Tribeca premiere of their new documentary on June 9.

Frank Marshal, Dan Rather and Jenifer Westphal Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Walter Cronkite Awards

USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center honored ABC News’ Jonathan Karl, Nightline’s Terry Moran, Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan, The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper, MSNBC/NBC News’ Ben Collins, CNN’s Kyung Lah and VICE News’ Alexis Johnson and Madeleine May with the Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Television Political Journalism on June 9 in Washington, D.C.

ABC News’ Terry Moran and ‘Nightline’ EP Eman Varoqua Aaron May/National Press Club

CNN’s Anna-Maja Rappard and Kyung Lah Aaron May/National Press Club

Tribeca Festival’s AT&T Presents: Untold Stories

Actors Derek Luke, Michael Michelle and Mo McRae awarded $1 million to an emerging filmmaker at Tribeca Festival’s AT&T Presents: Untold Stories on June 9.

Derek Luke, Mo McRae and Michael Michele Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Ted Lasso FYC

Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Phil Dunster, Jeremy Swift and Cristo Fernández were among the stars who joined Ted Lasso‘s season three FYC event on Saturday.

Phil Dunster, Stephen Manas, James Lance, Charlie Hiscock, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, David Elsendoorn, Kola Bokinni, Cristo Fernández, Annette Badland, Jeremy Swift, Moe Jeudy-Lamour and Billy Harris Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Barry FYC

Gene Cousineau himself, aka Henry Winkler, took over Canter’s Deli on Saturday to give away 300 pastrami and Reuben sandwiches in support of Barry.

Henry Winkler FilmMagic.com/FilmMagic

The Harry Belafonte Voices For Social Justice Award

Jane Fonda was awarded the Harry Belafonte Voices For Social Justice Award at Tribeca Festival on Saturday, with support from Robin Roberts and Alicia Keys. The event was followed by a Following Harry cocktail reception, in support of the upcoming Belafonte feature documentary.

Robin Roberts, Jane Fonda and Alicia Keys Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Go Campaign’s Vintage Hollywood event

On Saturday, Go Campaign held its annual Vintage Hollywood event in Los Angeles with guests including Bella Heathcote, Aly Michalka, Samuel Arnold, Davida Williams, Christopher Titus and Rachel Bradley.

Bella Heathcote and Aly Michalka Chelsea Lauren/GO Campaign/Shutterstock

Eric LaRue Tribeca premiere

Michael Shannon premiered his directorial debut, starring Alexander Skarsgård and Annie Parisse, at Tribeca on Saturday.

Annie Parisse, Brett Neveu, Michael Shannon and Alexander Skarsgård Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

RuPaul’s Drag Race FYC

Some of season 15’s top queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race took the stage at The Village at the Los Angeles LGBT Center on Saturday for a special live performance of Wigloose: The Rusical as part of the official RuPaul’s Drag Race FYC event.

Aura Mayari, Tom Campbell, Luxx Noir London, Michelle Visage, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Brett ‘LelandMcLaughlin, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Miguel Zarate, Salina EsTitties, Sasha Colby and Christine Parker Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Full Circle Tribeca premiere

Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Dennis Quaid, Zazie Beetz, Steven Soderbergh and Jim Gaffigan walked the Tribeca carpet in support of their film on Sunday.

Phaldut Sharma, Adia, CCH Pounder, Claire Danes, Jharrel Jerome, Zazie Beetz, Timothy Olyphant, Jim Gaffigan and Dennis Quaid Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Anthem Tribeca premiere

Anthem, produced by Ryan Coogler and starring Dahi and Kris Bowers, had its world premiere at Tribeca on Sunday.

Ryan Coogler, Dahi, Peter Nicks and Kris Bowers Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Cold Copy Tribeca premiere

Tracee Ellis Ross attended the Cold Copy premiere at Tribeca on Sunday.

Director Roxine Helberg and Tracee Ellis Ross Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Suitable Flesh Tribeca premiere

RLJE Films and Shudder celebrated the Tribeca premiere of Suitable Flesh on Sunday.

Johnathon Schaech, Barbara Crampton, Heather Graham, Judah Lewis and Joe Lynch Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Darren Criss and Julianne Hough’s Tonys afterparty

Darren Criss and Julianne Hough hosted The After, After Party Sunday night after the Tonys with guests Adrienne Warren, Alicia Silverstone, Christian Siriano, Arian Moayed, Ariana DeBose, Billy Eichner, Este Haim, Jodie Comer, Lea Michele, Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, Matthew Broderick, Skylar Astin and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Lea Michele, Julianne Hough and Darren Criss attend The After, After Party presented by Ketel One Vodka and Zacapa Rum at Pebble Bar Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose and Adrienne Warren Courtesy of Sean Zanni for Pebble Bar

Carlyle Tonys afterparty

The Tony Awards afterparty hosted by Rick Miramontez and John Gore at The Carlyle Hotel returned following the ceremony. VIP guests included Joel Grey, Michael Arden, Bonnie Milligan, Alex Newell, J. Harrison Ghee, Jessica Chastain, Rachel Brosnahan, Brian D’Arcy James (Into the Woods), Jordan Roth, Justin Cooley, Jeremy O. Harris, Wayne Brady, Ben Platt, Miriam Silverman, Arian Moayed, Brandon Uranowitz, Dylan Mulvaney, Myles Frost and Alex Edelman.

Bonnie Milligan and Miriam Silverman Courtesy of Little Fang

Ben Platt Courtesy of Little Fang

The Apollo Spring Benefit

On Monday, The Apollo celebrated its 2023 Spring Benefit and celebrated outgoing president and CEO Jonelle Procope. The benefit also honored Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the Impact Award presented by Spike Lee, and Sean “Diddy” Combs with the Icon Award presented by students from the Capital Preparatory Harlem Charter School. Warby Parker co-founders Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa accepted the Corporate Award, and the event raised over $2.2 million for the historic organization.

Spike Lee and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Shahar Azran

Poker Face FYC

Benjamin Bratt, director of photography Steve Yedlin, hair department head Marcel Dagenais, makeup department head Amy L. Forsythe, production designer Judy Rhee and costume designer Trayce Gigi Field attended an FYC event for their Peacock series on Monday.

Judy Rhee, Amy L. Forsythe, Trayce Gigi Field, Benjamin Bratt, Steven Yedlin and Marcel Dagenais Todd Williamson/Peacock

A Small Light FYC

Stars Bel Powley, Billie Boullet, Ashley Brooke, composer Ariel Marx and costume designer Matthew Simonelli took part in an L.A. FYC event for their series on Monday.

Matthew Simonelli, Billie Boullet, Bel Powley, Ashley Brooke and Ariel Marx Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for National Geographic

I Like To Watch x Black Mirror

Netflix and I Like To Watch hosted a special screening of Joan Is Awful, the opening episode of the new upcoming Black Mirror season six, on Tuesday in New York City. The screening was followed by a first-ever live audience taping of I Like To Watch with hosts Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova and special guests Annie Murphy and Salma Hayek Pinault, who star in the Black Mirror episode.

Trixie Mattel, Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy and Katya Zamolodchikova Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

T.J Martell Foundation New York Honors Gala

On Tuesday, the T.J. Martell Foundation, the music industry’s leading organization that provides funds for innovative cancer research, hosted its 45th Annual New York Honors Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street, which took place for the first time in New York City since 2019. The evening, which raised over $1.3 million, recognized three music industry leaders: Warner Records co-chairman and COO Tom Corson, chief creative officer and executive vp at Def Jam Recordings Archie Davis and songwriter/producer Shane McAnally. Presenters included Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Groban and Ryan Coogler, with performances by Brandy Clark, Omar Apollo and Coco Jones.

Ryan Coogler Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Josh Groban and Omar Apollo Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ashton Martin grand opening

Aston Martin welcomed guests, including Aaron Rogers, Zoey Deutch and Gabrielle Union, to its first ultra-luxury global flagship location, with a grand celebration on Tuesday to mark the official opening of Q New York on 450 Park Avenue in Manhattan.

Aaron Rodgers and Marek Reichman Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Saks x Valentino Escape 2023 Launch Party

Morgan Stewart, Sasha Calle, Courtney Eaton and Olivia Welch were among those in attendance at the Saks x Valentino Escape 2023 Launch Party in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Olivia Welch and Courtney Eaton Jason Sean Weiss/BFA

Tia Mowry x WWD dinner

Tia Mowry, founder and owner of 4U by Tia, and WWD hosted a dinner in New York City on Tuesday to celebrate the beauty of the Black hair community.

Tia Mowry Bre Johnson, BFA

They Cloned Tyrone premiere

Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone opened the American Black Film Festival at the New World Center in Miami on Wednesday, with director Juel Taylor, producers Charles D. King, Stephen “Dr.” Love, Tony Rettenmaier, Datari Turner, and actors John Boyega and Teyonah Parris in attendance.

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Juel Taylor Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Jury Duty FYC

James Marsden and Ronald Gladden stopped by a Jury Duty taco truck FYC event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Ronald Gladden and James Marsden Eric Charbonneau

The Perfect Find premiere

On Wednesday, Netflix celebrated the Tribeca premiere of The Perfect Find with stars Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Gina Torres, La La Anthony and Aisha Hinds.

La La Anthony, Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers and Aisha Hinds Noam Galai/Getty Images

Alice + Olivia Camp Pride

Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet hosted its fifth annual pride event this year with a “Camp Pride” theme. in NYC on Wednesday. The night benefited the Ali Forney Center, the largest LGBTQ community center helping LGBTQ homeless youth, with appearances by Katie Holmes, Ariana DeBose, Dylan Mulvaney, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Olivia Ponton and Maddie Ziegler.

Kenzie Ziegler, Alexandra Richards, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Stacey Bendet, Aqua Parios and Ariana DeBose Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Roast of Anti-Semitism

Comedians including Howie Mandel, Rachel Bloom and Michael Rapaport came together for the “Roast of Anti-Semitism” at the Saban Theatre on Wednesday, hosted by Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Elon Gold.

Howie Mandel Courtesy of Zusha Goldin

Media’s Role in Combating Antisemitism: Jewish Representation on Television event

Julianna Margulies, Adam Goldberg, Fleishman Is in Trouble creator Taffy Brodesser-Akner, The Good Doctor EP David Shore and associate executive vp of the World Jewish Congress Menachem Rosensaft took part in a discussion on combating antisemitism at NYC’s Paley Center for Media on Thursday.

Adam Goldberg, Menachem Rosensaft, Julianna Margulies and Jason Zinoman Rob Kim/Getty Images

HeartMedia and P&G’s Can’t Cancel Pride 2023 – The Future Starts Now

Hosted by JoJo Siwa, iHeartMedia and P&G’s “Can’t Cancel Pride 2023 – The Future Starts Now” event featured a performance from Elton John Impact Award Recipient Brandi Carlile, who was honored for her humanitarian work with the Looking Out Foundation. Adam Lambert, Big Freedia and Ciara, Billy Porter, GLAAD Media Award Recipient FLETCHER, Hayley Kiyoko, Kesha and Kelsea Ballerini also performed.

JoJo Siwa Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images