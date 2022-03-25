Events of the Week: ‘Atlanta,’ ‘Moon Knight’ and More

Donald Glover, LaKeith Stanfield, Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz attend the premiere of the 3rd season of FX's "Atlanta" at Hollywood Forever on March 24, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at this week’s (non-Oscar) biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for Atlanta season three, Moon Knight, The Lost City and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The Lost City L.A. Premiere

After debuting in Austin, the Paramount adventure rom-com continued onto Los Angeles with a Monday night premiere in Westwood, sans Channing Tatum but joined by stars Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe, Bowen Yang, Oscar Nunez, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Patti Harrison.

Thomas Forbes Johnson, Dana Cox, Stephan Lang, Oscar Nunez, Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe, Liza Chasin, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Patti Harrison, Bowen Yang, Adam Ness, Aaron Ness and Hector Anibal Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Sandra Bullock and Bowen Yang Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Moon Knight Launch Event

Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke premiered their new Marvel series Moon Knight at a Los Angeles launch event on Tuesday, which follows Isaac as the mercenary Marc Spector, a character who is granted the powers of an Egyptian moon god while also struggling with dissociative identity disorder (DID).

Disney Studios Content chairman Alan Bergman, writer Jeremy Slater, EP and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, EP Grant Curtis, director Mohamed Diab, EP Victoria Alonso, Díana Bermudez, Sofia Danu, Shaun Scott, May Calamawy, Karim El Hakim, Oscar Isaac, Ann Akinjirin, Ethan Hawke, David Ganly, Fernanda Andrade, Antonia Salib, Rey Lucas, director Justin Benson, EP Brad Winderbaum, director Aaron Moorhead, Disney CEO Bob Chapek Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Ethan Hawke and Oscar Isaac Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

iHeartRadio Music Awards

L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium hosted the ninth annual iHeartRadio ceremony on Tuesday, where Jennifer Lopez was honored with the Icon Award and Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic (AKA Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), Bad Bunny and Dua Lipa were among the big winners.

Honoree Jennifer Lopez accepts the Icon Award Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo, winner of Female Artist of the Year, Best New Pop Artist and TikTok Bop of the Year JC Olivera/Getty Images

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Everything Everywhere All At Once L.A. Premiere

Also continuing on its press tour after SXSW, Everything Everywhere All At Once premiered at downtown L.A.’s The Theater at Ace Hotel on Wednesday with stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr. and James Hong, after leading lady Michelle Yeoh had to miss the event after testing positive for COVID-19. Regé-Jean Page, Iliza Shlesinger, Simon Rex and Sherry Cola were also among the attendees.

Jamie Lee Curtis Dan Steinberg

Jenny Slate Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Daniel Kwan, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong and Daniel Scheinert Dan Steinberg

Halo L.A. Premiere

Paramount+ rolled out the red carpet for new series Halo on Wednesday at The Hollywood Legion Theater, joined by stars Pablo Schreiber, Jen Taylor, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Kate Kennedy, Danny Sapani, and Executive Producers Steven Kane, Kiki Wolfkill, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey and costumed fans.

Darryl Frank, Yerin Ha, Kate Kennedy, Olive Gray, Pablo Schreiber, Shabana Azmi, Kiki Wolfkill, Natasha Culzac, Ryan McParland, Danny Sapani, Jen Taylor, Justin Falvey, Sean Callery and Paramount TV President Nicole Clemons Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Pablo Schreiber Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Atlanta Season Three Premiere

After a four-year hiatus, Atlanta has returned, which stars Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz celebrated with a premiere at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Thursday.

“On the first day we wrote down, ‘Do what others can’t’ on the wall and I wanted it to be something where people turned it on like, ‘Oh, we’re happy you’re back,’ because I know it’s hard to come back,” Glover told THR. “People have been asking me for a long time like, ‘What’s going on?’ I’m like, ‘I’ve got to do something interesting.'”

Hiro Murai, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz JC Olivera/Getty Images

Dominique Fishback, Donald Glover and Chloe Bailey JC Olivera/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U L.A. Premiere

The pop star continued her busy week with the release of Disney+ film Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U, which she premiered on Thursday alongside director Stacey Lee and guests The Kid LAROI, Busy Philipps, Christina Milian and Kevin McHale.

Olivia Rodrigo and Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Infinite Storm Special Screening

On Thursday, Naomi Watts, director Malgorzata Szumowska, writer Joshua Rollins and EPs and Bleecker Street execs Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson attended a special screening of their new film Infinite Storm in NYC.