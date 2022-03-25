Events of the Week: ‘Atlanta,’ ‘Moon Knight’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at this week’s (non-Oscar) biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for Atlanta season three, Moon Knight, The Lost City and Everything Everywhere All At Once.
The Lost City L.A. Premiere
After debuting in Austin, the Paramount adventure rom-com continued onto Los Angeles with a Monday night premiere in Westwood, sans Channing Tatum but joined by stars Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe, Bowen Yang, Oscar Nunez, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Patti Harrison.
Moon Knight Launch Event
Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke premiered their new Marvel series Moon Knight at a Los Angeles launch event on Tuesday, which follows Isaac as the mercenary Marc Spector, a character who is granted the powers of an Egyptian moon god while also struggling with dissociative identity disorder (DID).
iHeartRadio Music Awards
L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium hosted the ninth annual iHeartRadio ceremony on Tuesday, where Jennifer Lopez was honored with the Icon Award and Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic (AKA Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), Bad Bunny and Dua Lipa were among the big winners.
Everything Everywhere All At Once L.A. Premiere
Also continuing on its press tour after SXSW, Everything Everywhere All At Once premiered at downtown L.A.’s The Theater at Ace Hotel on Wednesday with stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr. and James Hong, after leading lady Michelle Yeoh had to miss the event after testing positive for COVID-19. Regé-Jean Page, Iliza Shlesinger, Simon Rex and Sherry Cola were also among the attendees.
Halo L.A. Premiere
Paramount+ rolled out the red carpet for new series Halo on Wednesday at The Hollywood Legion Theater, joined by stars Pablo Schreiber, Jen Taylor, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Kate Kennedy, Danny Sapani, and Executive Producers Steven Kane, Kiki Wolfkill, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey and costumed fans.
Atlanta Season Three Premiere
After a four-year hiatus, Atlanta has returned, which stars Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz celebrated with a premiere at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Thursday.
“On the first day we wrote down, ‘Do what others can’t’ on the wall and I wanted it to be something where people turned it on like, ‘Oh, we’re happy you’re back,’ because I know it’s hard to come back,” Glover told THR. “People have been asking me for a long time like, ‘What’s going on?’ I’m like, ‘I’ve got to do something interesting.'”
Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U L.A. Premiere
The pop star continued her busy week with the release of Disney+ film Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U, which she premiered on Thursday alongside director Stacey Lee and guests The Kid LAROI, Busy Philipps, Christina Milian and Kevin McHale.
Infinite Storm Special Screening
On Thursday, Naomi Watts, director Malgorzata Szumowska, writer Joshua Rollins and EPs and Bleecker Street execs Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson attended a special screening of their new film Infinite Storm in NYC.
