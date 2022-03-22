What’s Inside “Everyone Wins” Nominees Gift Bag: From Liposuction Treatments to Scottish Castle Stay

Though not affiliated with the Academy Awards, Distinctive Assets’ “Everyone Wins” gift bags tend to generate a fair share of headlines every year because people want to know who gets them (acting and directing nominees!) and what’s inside (free stuff!).

That means this year everyone from Denzel Washington and Steven Spielberg to Kristen Stewart and Andrew Garfield will be presented with a mountain of swag (worth six figures!), doled out by Distinctive Assets which crossed the 20-year mark of curating the goods. “We are not only celebrating these incredible nominees but also a return to normalcy in a post-pandemic world,” says company founder Lash Fary.

It’s worth mentioning that the contents include plots of land in Scotland from Highland Titles, and per the company, the gifts allow the new owners to officially be called Lords and Ladies of Glencoe. Also in the same neck of the woods, recipients will receive an all-inclusive stay at Turin Castle in Scotland.

A view of the Turin Castle. Courtesy of Distinctive Assets

Other highlights include the world’s first Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels from Opopop; an assortment of biscuits and wafers from Bahlsen Biscuits; Nano-Amplified CBD Skincare from HempHera Kosmetikos; supplements from spermidineLIFE by Longevity Labs; salad-infused skincare from Byroe (including Bitter Green Essence Toner, Tomato Serum and Salmon Cream); Ariti gold-infused olive oil; Art Lipo body enhancements from Dr. Thomas Su; C60 Purple Power Nobel Prize-winning antioxidants; tea gift sets from the Chai Box; Coal and Canary luxury wood wick candles; sustainably-harvested Comvita UMF 10+ Manuka Honey; facial rejuvenation procedures from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich; personal training from Diego Sebastian’s DS Raw Fitness; Elixinol’s new Sleep Gummies; Euka wellness kits; Comvita Manuka Honey; film production-related pins & accessories by The Film Pin Society.

More items: renewal stays at the iconic Golden Door; Exploding Kittens originals; holistic healing with Kayote Joseph; Maison Construction project management; healthy meal delivery from NutriFit; Happiest Tee designs; a year’s supply of Oxygenetix breathable foundation; “SeaWorld Blows” inflatable Orca from PETA; Piper & Perro luxury unisex fragrance; Self Love with Nicola coaching session; Serucell cellular protein anti-aging serum; award-winning Siempre Tequila Plata; Soul Shropshire Relax Diffuser; Tree by Melina Sempill Watts; artist series Trust Me Vodka; Jayde Home Essentials; Karma Nuts; T-Time Products Interpersonal Shea Butter Balm; TurboFlex Eyewear with a patented 360° rotating hinge; a year’s supply of Oxygenetix; Posh Pretzels; Warmies microwavable stuffed animals; Press Premium Alcohol Seltzer; Vahdam India stylish Rover Bottle; Shinery’s Radiance Wash; Skinny SBU Socks; S. Pellegrino gift box; Tangle Teezer; Whipped Drinks whipped coffee kits; Fudgiest Brownies Ever from Wunderkeks; the Wizard’s Wish by Brad Yates; Building a Legacy of Love by Christy Yates; and YOUTH anti-blemish concentrate, among other items.

PETA’s inflatable item. Courtesy of Distinctive Assets

The Golden Door. Courtesy of Distinctive Assets

Diego Sebastian’s DS Raw Fitness Courtesy of Distinctive Assets

Byroe’s salmon-infused products. Courtesy of Distinctive Assets

Spermidine supplements. Courtesy of Distinctive Assets