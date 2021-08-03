Awkwafina to Host PEN America Literary Gala

Awkwafina has a date with PEN America on Oct. 5.

The Golden Globe-winning actress has been tapped to host the PEN America Literary Gala, joining a program that already includes previously announced honorees Bob Iger and Henry Louis Gates Jr., and presenters Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jodie Foster. According to the organization, the gala will take place in person at the American Museum of Natural History in New York with appropriate COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place.

“Across her career, Awkwafina has showcased how great performances can entertain us, enlighten us, connect us — and make us laugh,” said PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel. “Awkwafina is unapologetic, smashing through barriers in the entertainment business and setting a new course for representation in popular culture. She’s a leader in the industry, and we’re excited to bring her to our stage this fall to celebrate the freedom to speak and the freedom to write.”

The gala typically hosts more than 800 guests in person. “We are monitoring COVID protocols and working closely with the museum in order to ensure a safe, inspiring evening. If circumstances require, our plans may change and we promise to keep you posted,” reads an alert on the event website.

Awkwafina, star of such films as Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean’s 8, Raya and the Last Dragon and The Farewell, next stars in and Marvel Studio’s epic Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.