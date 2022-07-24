‘Bachelor’ Spinoff Star Emily Ferguson Marries NHL’s William Karlsson

The Bachelor alum Emily Ferguson married NHL player William Karlsson on Saturday, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Ferguson and Karlsson, who have been dating since 2017, tied the knot at Resorts World Las Vegas. The couple, who announced their engagement in December 2020, live in Las Vegas, where Karlsson plays hockey for the Vegas Golden Knights.

The new bride posted video from the nuptials to her Instagram account, and she also shared a wedding pic with the caption, “Officially Mr. & Mrs. Karlsson.”

Last month, Emily’s twin sister, Haley, likewise known for her time on the Bachelor franchise, wed Oula Palve, who plays in the Swedish Hockey League. Emily served as Haley’s maid of honor.

Both Emily and Haley were contestants on Ben Higgins’ season of ABC’s The Bachelor that aired in 2016. After that, Emily appeared on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, and she co-starred with Haley on their own Freeform spinoff, The Twins: Happily Ever After?, which aired in 2017 and showed them navigating life after moving out of their mother’s home.

The twins’ weddings follow the recent nuptials of JoJo Fletcher, who also competed with them on Higgins’ Bachelor season. Fletcher met Jordan Rodgers on her own season of The Bachelorette that aired in the summer of 2016, and the couple made things official in May.