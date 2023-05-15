Colton Underwood Weds Political Strategist Jordan Brown in Napa Valley

Colton Underwood is a married man.

The former Bachelor star wed political strategist Jordan Brown on Saturday at the Carneros Resort and Spa in California’s Napa Valley, according to People.

Underwood told the media outlet that the event included a “disco-themed pool party,” while Brown noted that it was important to the couple to wed outside: “We wanted trees around and sunshine.” In addition, Stanford University’s artistic swimming team performed in the pool as guests exited the ceremony.

“We wanted to break some of the traditional norms of what a ceremony and a wedding look like,” Underwood told People. “And for the entire weekend, we recognize that a lot of people attending, both of our families and some of our friends, this will be their first queer wedding. We really want to make it special.”

The couple wore custom Tom Ford suits: Underwood’s was green while Ford’s was blue, matching the natural setting of their surroundings.

The ceremony also included a photo display inspired by a coffee table book called Loving, which consists of “images of men in love throughout history,” Underwood said. The display also included love letters written by queer people in the 18th and 19th centuries that were forbidden or had to be sent in secret, he said.

Added Brown: “It helps us to pay tribute to the people who paved the way for all same-sex couples who now can get married.”

The couple met in April 2021 at a party in Los Angeles and got engaged in February 2022 in Big Sur, California.

In addition to starring on ABC’s The Bachelor, Underwood also appeared on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise before revealing he is gay in a 2021 interview with Good Morning America. He went on to tell his story in Coming Out Colton, a Netflix series chronicling his experience coming out, later that year.