Former ‘Bachelorette’ Lead Gabby Windey Applauded by GLAAD: “There Are No Rules for Coming Out”

Gabby Windey, who co-starred on season 19 of ABC’s The Bachelorette, received support from the LGBTQ community Wednesday after revealing that she is dating a woman.

During an appearance that morning on The View, Windey discussed the relationship that she said began a couple of months ago. The 32-year-old star also posted a carousel of photos of herself with partner Robby Hoffman that included the caption, “Told you I’m a girls girl!!” Hoffman shared images via her own Instagram account of the pair together, and they both posted a shot to their Instagram Stories of themselves kissing backstage at The View.

In a statement about the announcement, GLAAD vp of communications and talent Anthony Allen Ramos said, “As one of today’s most visible reality stars from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Gabby Windey’s decision to continue to share her private life with the public as a queer woman is a key reminder to people, including the many millions who watch the franchise, that there are no rules for coming out and that everyone’s journey is different. This should also be an important reminder to the industry that LGBTQ people have a place in mainstream dating and relationship shows and that we must be included.”

Windey competed for Clayton Echard’s affections on season 26 of The Bachelor that aired in 2022 before starring with fellow co-lead Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette later that year. Windey accepted a marriage proposal from Erich Schwer at the end of her season, but she confirmed on an episode of Dancing With the Stars in November that they had broken up.

The View co-host Sara Haines asked Windey, “When did things change?” and she responded, “I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder, and I didn’t really know to pay attention to it, I think. When this happens, there’s some shame, obviously, surrounding it. So I think I had to, a little bit, navigate through the shame.”

Joy Behar followed up by asking Windey, “That’s it — girls?” leading the reality TV personality to reply, “I think so. I think it’s just like, my girl. She’s the best.” Windey, who previously worked as both a Denver Broncos cheerleader and ICU nurse, added, “I just want to be honest. I don’t want to live and not be living my full truth.”

Windey said she wanted to make the announcement on her own terms: “My story’s been told for me so many times being on TV, with the editing and production.”

Among those sharing support in the comments section of Windey’s Instagram post was Becca Tilley, who competed on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor and is currently in a relationship with singer Hayley Kiyoko.