‘Bachelorette’ Couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Marry Six Years After TV Proposal

A couple who are among the Bachelor franchise’s longtime success stories have made things official.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, who got engaged at the end of her season of ABC’s The Bachelorette that aired in 2016, tied the knot Saturday at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, Fletcher told People.

“It feels so good,” Fletcher, 31, said in a statement shared with the outlet. “It took a while to get here, but it was all so worth it. We are finally married! Can’t wait to start this next chapter of our life together.”

Among the attendees at the nuptials were fellow franchise alums Becca Tilley, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, according to People. The pair had previously set a wedding date for 2020 and again for 2021 but rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives for the couple and ABC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Back in 2017, Rodgers, who works as a college football analyst for ESPN, told The Hollywood Reporter that he and the real estate developer didn’t feel a rush to get married.

“We’re enjoying this time of being engaged, continuing to date and court each other, and getting to know each other even more,” Rodgers, 33, said at the time. “And then when the time is right, we’re absolutely going to sit down and start planning that. But we’re definitely taking our time. We want everything to be right and make sure we’re in the right place.”

Fletcher and Rodgers will co-host the TBS relationship series The Big D, debuting in July, after previously leading CNBC’s Cash Pad and Paramount Network’s Fittest Couples.