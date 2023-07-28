Events of the Week: ‘Back to the Future: The Musical,’ Ping Pong 4 Purpose and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including events for Back to the Future: The Musical, Clayton Kershaw’s Ping Pong 4 Purpose celebrity tournament and the Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu.
USWNT Watch Party
RE–INC, the purpose-led business and global community founded in 2019 by two-time World Cup champions Christen Press, Tobin Heath, Meghan Klingenberg and Megan Rapinoe, celebrated the launch of its new division, RE–MEDIA on Friday night in Los Angeles. For the first time not playing in the tournament in over a decade, Health and Press watched the World Cup alongside friends, fans and supporters as they celebrated the launch of the new digital series, The RE–CAP Show.
Related Stories
Oceana’s SeaChange Summer Party
Oceana held its 16th Annual SeaChange Summer Party on Saturday in Dana Point, hosted by June Diane Raphael and honoring ocean advocate Morgan Freeman. Reese Witherspoon, Ava Philippe, Paul Scheer and Oscar Nunez were also in attendance, and the night featured a special performance by Third Eye Blind.
Love Island USA Villa Pop-Up
On Saturday, Peacock hosted a Love Island USA Villa Pop-Up in Austin, Texas with a special appearance by Love Island USA season 4 star Deb Chubb.
Women Of Wrestling at Comic-Con
Jeanie Buss, owner of the L.A. Lakers and WOW – Women Of Wrestling, joined WOW Superheroes Kandi Krush and Genesis at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday for autographs and pictures with fans.
Nat Geo’s Comic Con Lounge
National Geographic hosted its annual Comic-Con Lounge event alongside Den of Geek at Margaritaville in San Diego to celebrate their adventure programming Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory, Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins, Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold and Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.
Audible at Comic-Con
Audible hosted an immersive VIP Feast, interactive listening booth and panel celebrating the worlds of Third Eye and Impact Winter season 2 at San Diego Comic-Con, with talent including Impact Winter series creator Travis Beacham and Third Eye writer and star Felicia Day.
Feeding America
Karen Pittman and Tayshia Adams volunteered alongside Feeding America at the City Harvest food rescue center in Brooklyn, where they repacked food, which will be donated to families throughout New York City. In Los Angeles, Samantha Harris and Adina Porter volunteered alongside Feeding America at Union Station Homeless Services in Pasadena.
Los Angeles Area Emmys
The 75th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards were presented on Sunday from the Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. During the ceremony, the Los Angeles Area Governors Award was awarded to Stu Lantz, recognizing his 36-year career as a broadcast analyst for the Los Angeles Lakers.
CC Sabathia’s Celebrity Softball Game
Former Yankees star CC Sabathia hosted his third Celebrity Softball Game at Yankee Stadium on Monday. The game saw celebrities and athletes play together as Team Sabathia topped comedian Tracy Morgan’s team in a 5-0 victory. All proceeds from the event benefited the PitCCh In Foundation and the New York Yankees Foundation.
Back To The Future: The Musical Gala
Tuesday marked Back to the Future: The Musical’s gala performance, celebrating its arrival on Broadway and benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Special guests included original film cast and creative team members Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Huey Lewis, Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis.
CNBC x Boardroom Game Plan Summit
CNBC and Boardroom’s Game Plan Summit took place on Tuesday in Santa Monica, gathering business leaders to discuss topics such as the widening pool of unique investment opportunities in sports, the shifting dynamics within sports leadership, the business of live sports and the intersection of sports and entertainment. Kevin Durant, ESPN’s James Pitaro, Ashlyn Harris and Stanley Kroenke were among those who participated in the summit.
Bobi Wine: The People’s President premiere
The stars and filmmakers behind the National Geographic feature documentary attended the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday.
Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu
The Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu took place on Wednesday at The Malibu Pier, with guests including Brie Larson, Halle and Chloe Bailey, Gigi Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld, Joey King, Kaitlyn Dever, Lexi Underwood, Lili Reinhart, Maya Erskine, Molly Gordon, Natasha Lyonne and Thuso Mbedu.
Thirteen Lune x MYTHERESA Hamptons Luncheon
Molly Sims joined Thirteen Lune co-founder Nyakio Grieco and MYTHERESA president Heather Kaminetsky at a Hamptons luncheon event on Thursday.
Ping Pong 4 Purpose
Clayton Kershaw and Ellen Kershaw hosted their tenth annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, with celeb guests Aaron Paul, Brad Paisley, Bryan Cranston, Cristo Fernández, Darren Barnet, Joel McHale, Max Greenfield and Retta, along with the evening’s host Cedric The Entertainer.
2023 Yugo BAFTA Student Awards
BAFTA announced the winners of the 2023 Yugo BAFTA Student Awards on Thursday during a Los Angeles ceremony hosted by actor Elliot Knight, where the the special jury prize was awarded to Tari Wariebi from the American Film Institute. The special jury who selected the winning film included Kathryn Busby, Jinko Gotoh, Mike O’Malley, Dawn Steinberg and Jeff Negus, with presenters including including Greg Tarzan Davis, Lisa Edelstein and Bonnie Wright.
