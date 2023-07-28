Events of the Week: ‘Back to the Future: The Musical,’ Ping Pong 4 Purpose and More

Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Michael J. Fox, Casey Likes and Roger Bart attend the 'Back To The Future: The Musical' Broadway gala performance on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including events for Back to the Future: The Musical, Clayton Kershaw’s Ping Pong 4 Purpose celebrity tournament and the Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu.

USWNT Watch Party

RE–INC, the purpose-led business and global community founded in 2019 by two-time World Cup champions Christen Press, Tobin Heath, Meghan Klingenberg and Megan Rapinoe, celebrated the launch of its new division, RE–MEDIA on Friday night in Los Angeles. For the first time not playing in the tournament in over a decade, Health and Press watched the World Cup alongside friends, fans and supporters as they celebrated the launch of the new digital series, The RE–CAP Show.

Christen Press and Tobin Heath Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Oceana’s SeaChange Summer Party

Oceana held its 16th Annual SeaChange Summer Party on Saturday in Dana Point, hosted by June Diane Raphael and honoring ocean advocate Morgan Freeman. Reese Witherspoon, Ava Philippe, Paul Scheer and Oscar Nunez were also in attendance, and the night featured a special performance by Third Eye Blind.

Morgan Freeman Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging

Reese Witherspoon Movi Inc.

Love Island USA Villa Pop-Up

On Saturday, Peacock hosted a Love Island USA Villa Pop-Up in Austin, Texas with a special appearance by Love Island USA season 4 star Deb Chubb.

Deb Chubb Rick Kern/PEACOCK

Women Of Wrestling at Comic-Con

Jeanie Buss, owner of the L.A. Lakers and WOW – Women Of Wrestling, joined WOW Superheroes Kandi Krush and Genesis at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday for autographs and pictures with fans.

Kandi Krush, Jeanie Buss and Genesis Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+

Nat Geo’s Comic Con Lounge

National Geographic hosted its annual Comic-Con Lounge event alongside Den of Geek at Margaritaville in San Diego to celebrate their adventure programming Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory, Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins, Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold and Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

Jeff Jenkins and Bertie Gregory Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

Audible at Comic-Con

Audible hosted an immersive VIP Feast, interactive listening booth and panel celebrating the worlds of Third Eye and Impact Winter season 2 at San Diego Comic-Con, with talent including Impact Winter series creator Travis Beacham and Third Eye writer and star Felicia Day.

Travis Beacham and Robert Kirkman Presley Ann/Getty Images

Jonah Ray Rodrigues, Felicia Day and London Hughes Presley Ann/Getty Images

Feeding America

Karen Pittman and Tayshia Adams volunteered alongside Feeding America at the City Harvest food rescue center in Brooklyn, where they repacked food, which will be donated to families throughout New York City. In Los Angeles, Samantha Harris and Adina Porter volunteered alongside Feeding America at Union Station Homeless Services in Pasadena.

Karen Pittman and Tayshia Adams Courtesy of LORI CANNAVA/ City Harvest

Los Angeles Area Emmys

The 75th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards were presented on Sunday from the Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. During the ceremony, the Los Angeles Area Governors Award was awarded to Stu Lantz, recognizing his 36-year career as a broadcast analyst for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stu Lantz Phil McCarten/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images

CC Sabathia’s Celebrity Softball Game

Former Yankees star CC Sabathia hosted his third Celebrity Softball Game at Yankee Stadium on Monday. The game saw celebrities and athletes play together as Team Sabathia topped comedian Tracy Morgan’s team in a 5-0 victory. All proceeds from the event benefited the PitCCh In Foundation and the New York Yankees Foundation.

Tracy Morgan and CC Sabathia Courtesy of Jerritt Smith

Back To The Future: The Musical Gala

Tuesday marked Back to the Future: The Musical’s gala performance, celebrating its arrival on Broadway and benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Special guests included original film cast and creative team members Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Huey Lewis, Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis.

Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Michael J. Fox, Casey Likes and Roger Bart Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Steven Spielberg Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

CNBC x Boardroom Game Plan Summit

CNBC and Boardroom’s Game Plan Summit took place on Tuesday in Santa Monica, gathering business leaders to discuss topics such as the widening pool of unique investment opportunities in sports, the shifting dynamics within sports leadership, the business of live sports and the intersection of sports and entertainment. Kevin Durant, ESPN’s James Pitaro, Ashlyn Harris and Stanley Kroenke were among those who participated in the summit.

NBCUniversal News Group chief commercial officer Satpal Brainch, Kevin Durant and CNBC president KC Sullivan Jesse Grant/CNBC

Bobi Wine: The People’s President premiere

The stars and filmmakers behind the National Geographic feature documentary attended the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday.

John Battsek, Bobi Wine, Christopher Sharp, Barbie Kyagulanyi and Moses Bwayo Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu

The Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu took place on Wednesday at The Malibu Pier, with guests including Brie Larson, Halle and Chloe Bailey, Gigi Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld, Joey King, Kaitlyn Dever, Lexi Underwood, Lili Reinhart, Maya Erskine, Molly Gordon, Natasha Lyonne and Thuso Mbedu.

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne and Brie Larson Stefanie Keenan/Getty Image

Gigi Hadid and Hailee Steinfeld Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Thirteen Lune x MYTHERESA Hamptons Luncheon

Molly Sims joined Thirteen Lune co-founder Nyakio Grieco and MYTHERESA president Heather Kaminetsky at a Hamptons luncheon event on Thursday.

Molly Sims, Nyakio Grieco and Pia Whitesell David Benthal/BFA.com

Ping Pong 4 Purpose

Clayton Kershaw and Ellen Kershaw hosted their tenth annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, with celeb guests Aaron Paul, Brad Paisley, Bryan Cranston, Cristo Fernández, Darren Barnet, Joel McHale, Max Greenfield and Retta, along with the evening’s host Cedric The Entertainer.

Bryan Cranston, Clayton Kershaw, Ellen Kershaw, Aaron Paul and Joel McHale Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Brad Paisley, Cedric The Entertainer and Max Greenfield Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

2023 Yugo BAFTA Student Awards

BAFTA announced the winners of the 2023 Yugo BAFTA Student Awards on Thursday during a Los Angeles ceremony hosted by actor Elliot Knight, where the the special jury prize was awarded to Tari Wariebi from the American Film Institute. The special jury who selected the winning film included Kathryn Busby, Jinko Gotoh, Mike O’Malley, Dawn Steinberg and Jeff Negus, with presenters including including Greg Tarzan Davis, Lisa Edelstein and Bonnie Wright.

Mike O’Malley, Dawn Steinberg, Tari Wariebi, Kathryn Busby, Jinko Gotoh and Jeff Negus Frazer Harrison/Getty Images