Barack Obama Talks Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Pete Davidson’s Dating Life in New Voting PSA

“For those of you who are just turning 18, and were only three or four when I was elected, my name’s Barack Obama. I was the 44th president of the United States, and I have the best jump shot in White House history.”
So says Obama in the opening of a new get-out-the-vote PSA directed at young voters. He follows it up with a script that mentions a lot of buzzy subjects designed to get their attention, like HBO’s Euphoria, the long wait for Rihanna’s next album and Pete Davidson’s dating life.
“I’ve heard a lot recently about how voting doesn’t solve everything, and I can see why you might think that it won’t make Outer Banks or Euphoria season three or Rihanna’s new album drop any faster,” says Obama, who has become much more visible ahead of the midterm elections. “It won’t make sending GIFs any less cool. Wait? GIFs aren’t cool anymore? Anyway, it won’t even help you understand the most complicated questions in the universe: Why do I know so much about Pete Davidson’s dating life?”
Related Stories
But, he says, voting will allow “you to make your voice heard on the big issues and it reinforces the incredible work you’ve done between elections holding your leaders accountable.” He singled out five issues that depend on the youth vote: a woman’s right to choose, gun safety, schools, immigration and climate. In between that list of issues, even Taylor Swift’s Midnights makes a cameo as the former president quips, “Who knew there were so many secrets on the new Taylor Swift?”
“President Obama knows the importance of high turnout and robust civic engagement, and has championed the right to vote and the urgent need for all Americans to be lifelong participants in our democracy,” said Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org. “In this critical midterm election, it is more important than ever for voters to stay engaged and make a plan to register and get out to vote on or before November 8.”
See the full video below.
