Events of the Week: ‘Barbie,’ ‘Mission: Impossible’ and More 

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York (before the SAG-AFTRA strike was called), including red carpets for Barbie, Mission: Impossible and Theater Camp.

Barbie premiere

Greta Gerwig joined stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera and Kate McKinnon, as well as soundtrack artists Billie Eilish, Finneas, Dua Lipa and Nicki Minaj, at the Barbie world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday.

America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Finneas and Billie Eilish Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One premiere

Tom Cruise brought Mission: Impossible 7 to New York on Monday, alongside co-stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Cary Elwes, Henry Czerny, Mariela Garriga and director Christopher McQuarrie.

Tom Cruise Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Greg Tarzan Davis, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, Cary Elwes, Tom Cruise, Vanessa Kirby, Christopher McQuarrie, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Rebecca Ferguson and Mariela Garriga Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Bob M. Bakish, Shari Redstone, Tom Cruise and Brian Robbins Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Theater Camp premiere

Co-directors Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman joined Ben Platt and Noah Galvin at the New York premiere of Theater Camp on Monday.

Nick Lieberman, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Quarterback premiere

Netflix hosted the Los Angeles premiere of new sports series Quarterback on Tuesday, with NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota, Travis Kelce and Julian Edelman in attendance.

Marcus Mariota, Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins JC Olivera/Getty Images

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes JC Olivera/Getty Images

Survival of the Thickest premiere

Michelle Buteau, Garcelle Beauvais, Tasha Smith, Tone Bell, Peppermint, Liza Treyger and Marouane Zotti walked the carpet for their new Netflix series on Tuesday in NYC.

Marouane Zotti, Liza Treyger, Miss Peppermint, Garcelle Beauvais, Tasha Smith, Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, and Anthony Michael Lopez Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Real Housewives of New York City premiere

Bravo hosted The Real Housewives of New York City premiere event on Wednesday in NYC with new cast members Jenna Lyons, Brynn Whitfield, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy, joined by Andy Cohen.

Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Andy Cohen, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Maggie Moore(s) screening

John Slattery attended a special screening in the Hamptons on July 7 for Maggie Moore(s), the new murder mystery film he directed. The event, hosted by Cinema Society and Brunello Cucinelli, also welcomed guests Andy Cohen, Christie Brinkley, Lauren Graham, Darren Star and Katie Couric.

John Slattery Courtesy of Neil Rasmus/BFA

John Slattery, Darren Star and Katie Couric Courtesy of Neil Rasmus/BFA

The Summer Players Party

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Fanatics and the National Basketball Players Association hosted The Summer Players Party – the marquee private event of NBA Summer League – in Las Vegas on Saturday. Held at TAO Nightclub inside The Venetian, the event featured exclusive performances by Lil Baby, DJ Irie and Nomcebo, with appearances by many NBA superstars.

Michael Rubin and Joel Embiid Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Lil Baby David Becker/Getty Images for Fanatics

The Modelizer premiere

Byron Mann, who wrote and stars in rom-com The Modelizer, attended the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.

Byron Mann Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The MLBPA Players Party

The Major League Baseball Players Association, Lids and Topps hosted The Players Party – the marquee event of MLB All-Star Week – in Seattle on Monday, with performances by Jack Harlow and Fat Joe.

Jack Harlow Mat Hayward/Getty Images

The Golf Classic

Sports Illustrated presented The Golf Classic on Monday at the Angeles National Golf Club, with special guest host Austin Reeves and attendees including Metta World Peace, Joe Haden, Charles Oakley, Evan Ross, Brody Jenner, Brandon Thomas Lee, Gabriel Aubry, Tom Ellis and Skeet Ulrich.

Brody Jenner and Brandon Thomas Lee Courtesy of Startraks Photo / Michael Simon

The Miracle Club screening

Laura Linney and director Thaddeus O’Sullivan attended a special screening for their film The Miracle Club on Tuesday in NYC.

Thaddeus O’Sullivan, Laura Linney and Sony Pictures Classics co-president Michael Barker Jason Crowley/BFA

American Century Championship

Miles Teller, Travis Kelce and Aaron Rodgers were among the stars who took part in the ACC Celebrity Golf Championship, presented by 25-year title sponsor American Century Investments, in South Lake Tahoe.

Miles Teller David Calvert/Getty Images

TAG Heuer NYC grand opening

On Wednesday, TAG Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault, brand ambassadors Patrick Dempsey and Alexandra Daddario and friends of the house, including Kieran Culkin, Natasha Lyonne, Christopher Briney, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Thomas Doherty, attended the grand opening of the new TAG Heuer boutique on 5th Avenue.

Patrick Dempsey, Alexandra Daddario and Kieran Culkin Courtesy of TAG Heuer

Outfest opening night

Outfest kicked off in Los Angeles on Thursday with a celebration of Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe with director Aitch Alberto and actors Max Palayo and Reese Gonzalez.

Owen Panettieri, Max Pelayo, Aitch Alberto, Valerie Stadler and Reese Gonzales Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Uninterrupted Film Festival

Uninterrupted, the athlete empowerment brand within LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company, partnered with Tribeca to launch the inaugural Uninterrupted Film Festival. The first-ever athlete-led film festival in Los Angeles was held on Thursday.

Maverick Carter and Joel Embiid Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

The Zoe Report JetSet Soirée

On Thursday, The Zoe Report welcomed guests to the Wolffer Estate Vineyard for the fashion destination’s annual JetSet Soirée in the Hamptons, alongside attendees Rachel Zoe, Joey Wölffer, Arielle Charnas, Brooks Nader, Molly Sims, Charlotte Groeneveld, Christie Tyler, Chloe Crane-Leroux and Estee Stanley.