Events of the Week: ‘Barbie,’ ‘Mission: Impossible’ and More 

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York (before the SAG-AFTRA strike was called), including red carpets for Barbie, Mission: Impossible and Theater Camp.
Barbie premiere
Greta Gerwig joined stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera and Kate McKinnon, as well as soundtrack artists Billie Eilish, Finneas, Dua Lipa and Nicki Minaj, at the Barbie world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One premiere
Tom Cruise brought Mission: Impossible 7 to New York on Monday, alongside co-stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Cary Elwes, Henry Czerny, Mariela Garriga and director Christopher McQuarrie.
Theater Camp premiere
Co-directors Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman joined Ben Platt and Noah Galvin at the New York premiere of Theater Camp on Monday.
Quarterback premiere
Netflix hosted the Los Angeles premiere of new sports series Quarterback on Tuesday, with NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota, Travis Kelce and Julian Edelman in attendance.
Survival of the Thickest premiere
Michelle Buteau, Garcelle Beauvais, Tasha Smith, Tone Bell, Peppermint, Liza Treyger and Marouane Zotti walked the carpet for their new Netflix series on Tuesday in NYC.
Real Housewives of New York City premiere
Bravo hosted The Real Housewives of New York City premiere event on Wednesday in NYC with new cast members Jenna Lyons, Brynn Whitfield, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy, joined by Andy Cohen.
Maggie Moore(s) screening
John Slattery attended a special screening in the Hamptons on July 7 for Maggie Moore(s), the new murder mystery film he directed. The event, hosted by Cinema Society and Brunello Cucinelli, also welcomed guests Andy Cohen, Christie Brinkley, Lauren Graham, Darren Star and Katie Couric.
The Summer Players Party
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Fanatics and the National Basketball Players Association hosted The Summer Players Party – the marquee private event of NBA Summer League – in Las Vegas on Saturday. Held at TAO Nightclub inside The Venetian, the event featured exclusive performances by Lil Baby, DJ Irie and Nomcebo, with appearances by many NBA superstars.
The Modelizer premiere
Byron Mann, who wrote and stars in rom-com The Modelizer, attended the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.
The MLBPA Players Party
The Major League Baseball Players Association, Lids and Topps hosted The Players Party – the marquee event of MLB All-Star Week – in Seattle on Monday, with performances by Jack Harlow and Fat Joe.
The Golf Classic
Sports Illustrated presented The Golf Classic on Monday at the Angeles National Golf Club, with special guest host Austin Reeves and attendees including Metta World Peace, Joe Haden, Charles Oakley, Evan Ross, Brody Jenner, Brandon Thomas Lee, Gabriel Aubry, Tom Ellis and Skeet Ulrich.
The Miracle Club screening
Laura Linney and director Thaddeus O’Sullivan attended a special screening for their film The Miracle Club on Tuesday in NYC.
American Century Championship
Miles Teller, Travis Kelce and Aaron Rodgers were among the stars who took part in the ACC Celebrity Golf Championship, presented by 25-year title sponsor American Century Investments, in South Lake Tahoe.
TAG Heuer NYC grand opening
On Wednesday, TAG Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault, brand ambassadors Patrick Dempsey and Alexandra Daddario and friends of the house, including Kieran Culkin, Natasha Lyonne, Christopher Briney, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Thomas Doherty, attended the grand opening of the new TAG Heuer boutique on 5th Avenue.
Outfest opening night
Outfest kicked off in Los Angeles on Thursday with a celebration of Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe with director Aitch Alberto and actors Max Palayo and Reese Gonzalez.
Uninterrupted Film Festival
Uninterrupted, the athlete empowerment brand within LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company, partnered with Tribeca to launch the inaugural Uninterrupted Film Festival. The first-ever athlete-led film festival in Los Angeles was held on Thursday.
The Zoe Report JetSet Soirée
On Thursday, The Zoe Report welcomed guests to the Wolffer Estate Vineyard for the fashion destination’s annual JetSet Soirée in the Hamptons, alongside attendees Rachel Zoe, Joey Wölffer, Arielle Charnas, Brooks Nader, Molly Sims, Charlotte Groeneveld, Christie Tyler, Chloe Crane-Leroux and Estee Stanley.
