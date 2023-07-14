×
Events of the Week: ‘Barbie,’ ‘Mission: Impossible’ and More 

Inside this week's biggest Hollywood premieres, parties and openings.

(L-R) Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9. Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York (before the SAG-AFTRA strike was called), including red carpets for Barbie, Mission: Impossible and Theater Camp.

Barbie premiere

Greta Gerwig joined stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera and Kate McKinnon, as well as soundtrack artists Billie Eilish, Finneas, Dua Lipa and Nicki Minaj, at the Barbie world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday.

(L-R) America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attend the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
Greta Gerwig attends the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Greta Gerwig Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
(L-R) FINNEAS and Billie Eilish attend the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Finneas and Billie Eilish Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
(L-R) Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef attend the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One premiere

Tom Cruise brought Mission: Impossible 7 to New York on Monday, alongside co-stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Cary Elwes, Henry Czerny, Mariela Garriga and director Christopher McQuarrie.

Tom Cruise attends the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023 in New York City.
Tom Cruise Theo Wargo/Getty Images
(L-R) Greg Tarzan Davis, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, Cary Elwes, Tom Cruise, Vanessa Kirby, Christopher McQuarrie, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Rebecca Ferguson and Mariela Garriga attend the US Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023, in New York, New York.
Greg Tarzan Davis, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, Cary Elwes, Tom Cruise, Vanessa Kirby, Christopher McQuarrie, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Rebecca Ferguson and Mariela Garriga Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
(L-R) Bob M. Bakish, Shari Redstone, Tom Cruise and Brian Robbins attend the US Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023, in New York, New York.
Bob M. Bakish, Shari Redstone, Tom Cruise and Brian Robbins Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Theater Camp premiere

Co-directors Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman joined Ben Platt and Noah Galvin at the New York premiere of Theater Camp on Monday.

(From L) Directors Nick Lieberman, Molly Gordon, actors Noah Galvin and Ben Platt arrive for the New York special screening of Searchlight Pictures' Theater Camp, at Metrograph in New York City on July 10, 2023.
Nick Lieberman, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Quarterback premiere

Netflix hosted the Los Angeles premiere of new sports series Quarterback on Tuesday, with NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota, Travis Kelce and Julian Edelman in attendance.

Marcus Mariota, Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's Quarterback at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Marcus Mariota, Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins JC Olivera/Getty Images
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback" at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes JC Olivera/Getty Images

Survival of the Thickest premiere

Michelle Buteau, Garcelle Beauvais, Tasha Smith, Tone Bell, Peppermint, Liza Treyger and Marouane Zotti walked the carpet for their new Netflix series on Tuesday in NYC.

Marouane Zotti, Liza Treyger, Miss Peppermint, Garcelle Beauvais, Tasha Smith, Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, and Anthony Michael Lopez attend the Netflix New York Special Screening of Survival Of The Thickest at Metrograph on July 11, 2023 in New York City.
Marouane Zotti, Liza Treyger, Miss Peppermint, Garcelle Beauvais, Tasha Smith, Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, and Anthony Michael Lopez Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Real Housewives of New York City premiere

Bravo hosted The Real Housewives of New York City premiere event on Wednesday in NYC with new cast members Jenna Lyons, Brynn Whitfield, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy, joined by Andy Cohen.

(L-R) Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Andy Cohen, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield attend Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Andy Cohen, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Maggie Moore(s) screening

John Slattery attended a special screening in the Hamptons on July 7 for Maggie Moore(s), the new murder mystery film he directed. The event, hosted by Cinema Society and Brunello Cucinelli, also welcomed guests Andy Cohen, Christie Brinkley, Lauren Graham, Darren Star and Katie Couric. 

John Slattery
John Slattery Courtesy of Neil Rasmus/BFA
John Slattery, Darren Star, Katie Couric
John Slattery, Darren Star and Katie Couric Courtesy of Neil Rasmus/BFA

The Summer Players Party 

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Fanatics and the National Basketball Players Association hosted The Summer Players Party – the marquee private event of NBA Summer League – in Las Vegas on Saturday. Held at TAO Nightclub inside The Venetian, the event featured exclusive performances by Lil Baby, DJ Irie and Nomcebo, with appearances by many NBA superstars.

Michael Rubin and Joel Embiid attend the Fanatics x NBPA Summer Players Party hosted by Michael Rubin at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Michael Rubin and Joel Embiid Greg Doherty/Getty Images
Lil Baby performs onstage during the Summer Players Party hosted by Michael Rubin, Fanatics, and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) on July 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Lil Baby David Becker/Getty Images for Fanatics

The Modelizer premiere

Byron Mann, who wrote and stars in rom-com The Modelizer, attended the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.

Byron Mann attends the World Premiere Of "The Modelizer" at The Landmark Westwood on July 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Byron Mann Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The MLBPA Players Party

The Major League Baseball Players Association, Lids and Topps hosted The Players Party – the marquee event of MLB All-Star Week – in Seattle on Monday, with performances by Jack Harlow and Fat Joe.

Jack Harlow performs during The Player’s Party at MLB All-Star hosted by the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), Lids and Topps on Monday, July 10 at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, WA.
Jack Harlow Mat Hayward/Getty Images

The Golf Classic

Sports Illustrated presented The Golf Classic on Monday at the Angeles National Golf Club, with special guest host Austin Reeves and attendees including Metta World Peace, Joe Haden, Charles Oakley, Evan Ross, Brody Jenner, Brandon Thomas Lee, Gabriel Aubry, Tom Ellis and Skeet Ulrich.

Brandon Thomas Lee, Brody Jenner at the Sports Illustrated Presents The Golf Classic with special guest Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers at Angeles National.
Brody Jenner and Brandon Thomas Lee Courtesy of Startraks Photo / Michael Simon

The Miracle Club screening

Laura Linney and director Thaddeus O’Sullivan attended a special screening for their film The Miracle Club on Tuesday in NYC.

The Miracle Club Thaddeus O Sullivan Laura Linney
Thaddeus O’Sullivan, Laura Linney and Sony Pictures Classics co-president Michael Barker Jason Crowley/BFA

American Century Championship

Miles Teller, Travis Kelce and Aaron Rodgers were among the stars who took part in the ACC Celebrity Golf Championship, presented by 25-year title sponsor American Century Investments, in South Lake Tahoe.

Actor Miles Teller during the first practice round at the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments July 12, 2023 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.
Miles Teller David Calvert/Getty Images

TAG Heuer NYC grand opening

On Wednesday, TAG Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault, brand ambassadors Patrick Dempsey and Alexandra Daddario and friends of the house, including Kieran Culkin, Natasha Lyonne, Christopher Briney, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Thomas Doherty, attended the grand opening of the new TAG Heuer boutique on 5th Avenue.

TAG Heuer Flagship
Patrick Dempsey, Alexandra Daddario and Kieran Culkin Courtesy of TAG Heuer

Outfest opening night

Outfest kicked off in Los Angeles on Thursday with a celebration of Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe with director Aitch Alberto and actors Max Palayo and Reese Gonzalez.

(L-R) Owen Panettieri, Max Pelayo, Aitch Alberto, Valerie Stadler and Reese Gonzales attend the 2023 Outfest Los Angeles' Opening Night Gala premiere of "Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe" at The Orpheum Theatre on July 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Owen Panettieri, Max Pelayo, Aitch Alberto, Valerie Stadler and Reese Gonzales Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Uninterrupted Film Festival

Uninterrupted, the athlete empowerment brand within LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company, partnered with Tribeca to launch the inaugural Uninterrupted Film Festival. The first-ever athlete-led film festival in Los Angeles was held on Thursday.

(L-R) Maverick Carter and Joel Embiid attend UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival 2023 Powered by Tribeca at NeueHouse Hollywood on July 13, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Maverick Carter and Joel Embiid Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

The Zoe Report JetSet Soirée

On Thursday, The Zoe Report welcomed guests to the Wolffer Estate Vineyard for the fashion destination’s annual JetSet Soirée in the Hamptons, alongside attendees Rachel Zoe, Joey Wölffer, Arielle Charnas, Brooks Nader, Molly Sims, Charlotte Groeneveld, Christie Tyler, Chloe Crane-Leroux and Estee Stanley.

Molly Sims, Candice Miller, Rachel Zoe, Arielle Charnas, Libbey Gillette at TZR JetSet Summer Soiree with Maison Margiela Fragrances hosted by Rachel Zoe & Joey Wölffer
Molly Sims, Candice Miller, Rachel Zoe, Arielle Charnas and Libbey Gillette Madison Fender/BFA.com

