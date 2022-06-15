Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch Leaving Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’

Producers for Broadway’s current Funny Girl revival announced Wednesday that stars Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch will soon be exiting.

In a statement posted to social media, the show’s team shared that the two performers are set to leave the production Sept. 25. This follows Feldstein having announced June 6 that she would be missing dates after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Beanie returns tomorrow!” the show’s official Twitter account posted Wednesday. “14 weeks left to see Beanie Feldstein & Jane Lynch now through September 25th. Stay tuned for additional casting news to join Ramin Karimloo & Jared Grimes and the company of Funny Girl.”

The show, which opened April 24, was nominated for a single Tony Award at the recent 2022 ceremony, for featured actor Grimes. It stars Feldstein as actress Fanny Brice; Lynch as Fanny’s mom, Mrs. Rosie Brice; Grimes as Eddie Ryan; and Karimloo as Nick Arnstein.

Funny Girl’s original Broadway production opened March 26, 1964, and ran until July 1967. It earned eight Tony nominations at that time, including best musical and best leading actress for Barbra Streisand as Fanny.

Director William Wyler’s subsequent 1968 film adaptation earned eight Oscar nominations and a win for Streisand in her big-screen debut.