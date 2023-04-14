Events of the Week: ‘Beau Is Afraid,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Beau Is Afraid, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mrs. Davis and The Last Thing He Told Me.
Beau Is Afraid premiere
Joaquin Phoenix and Ari Aster debuted their new A24 film in Los Angeles on Monday, alongside co-stars Parker Posey, Zoe Lister-Jones, Armen Nahapetian, Kylie Rogers and Richard Kind.
Rennervations premiere
Jeremy Renner made his return to the red carpet, three months after his snowplow accident, on Tuesday for his Disney+ series Rennervations, alongside executive producers Rory Millikin, Romilda de Luca and Patrick Costello.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premiere
Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, EP Daniel Palladino and stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Alfie Fuller, Reid Scott and Jason Ralph celebrated the fifth and final season premiere in New York on Tuesday.
Blindspotting premiere
Starz hosted the season two premiere of Blindspotting on Tuesday in L.A., alongside Jasmine Cephas Jones, Helen Hunt, Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal.
Florida Man premiere
Édgar Ramírez, Abbey Lee, Anthony LaPaglia, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen, Clark Gregg, Isaiah Johnson, Paul Schneider, Lauren Buglioli, creator Donald Todd and executive producers Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan walked the carpet on Wednesday for the L.A. premiere of their new drama series.
TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night
The TCM Classic Film Festival kicked off on Thursday with the premiere of a 4K restoration of 1959’s Rio Bravo with star Angie Dickinson, and Film Foundation board members Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson in attendance.
The Last Thing He Told Me premiere
Jennifer Garner debuted the new Apple TV+ series she stars in and exec produces in L.A. on Thursday, alongside costars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Aisha Tyler and fellow EPs Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dave Josh Singer and Lauren Neustadter.
Mrs. Davis premiere
Stars Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel and EPs Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof walked the red carpet for the premiere of their Peacock series on Thursday in L.A., with support from Gilpin’s former GLOW co-star Marc Maron.
Schmigadoon! FYC event
Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit and Tituss Burgess took part in an FYC event for their Apple show on Thursday in L.A.
A Black Lady Sketch Show premiere
Robin Thede unveiled the fourth season of her HBO sketch show on Thursday in L.A., alongside Gabrielle Dennis, Damya Gurley, Tamara Jade, Angel Lakeeta Moore and Skye Townsend.
Feeding America volunteer event
In celebration of National Volunteer Month, on April 7 Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot joined Justin Long, Marlee Matlin, Julie Bowen, Adina Porter, Zoey Deutch, Mason Gooding, Lamorne Morris and Lorenza Izzo at The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to sort fresh produce to distribute to families in need.
Los Angeles Mission Easter event
Josh Peck, Harry Jowsey, Georgia Hassarati and Garcelle Beauvais were among those who took part in the Los Angeles Mission’s annual feed-the-unhoused Easter event on Sunday.
Single Drunk Female premiere
The cast and crew behind the Freeform series premiered season two in New York on Tuesday.
Leguizamo Does America special screening
John Leguizamo hosted a special screening and reception for his new docuseries on Tuesday at Universal City Walk, with support from Bryan Cranston.
Mafia Mamma special screening
Toni Collette and director Catherine Hardwicke walked the carpet at a New York screening for their Bleecker Street film on Tuesday.
Personality Crisis: One Night Only premiere
Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi unveiled their David Johansen-centered Showtime documentary in New York on Tuesday.
Dove Self-Esteem Project event
Lizzo took part in “A Call For Kids Online Safety: A Forum For Change” conversation in Santa Monica on Tuesday, put on by the Dove Self-Esteem Project with Common Sense Media and ParentsTogether Action to advance the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), which supports design standards, safeguards and tools that protect kids’ overall experiences online and limit their exposure to toxic beauty content.
Waco: The Aftermath premiere
On Wednesday, Showtime hosted a premiere event for the limited series in NYC with stars Giovanni Ribisi, Keean Johnson, David Costabile, Kali Rocha, Michael Luwoye, Michael Cassidy, John Hoogenakker, J. Smith Cameron, Kieran Mulcare and Michael Vincent Berry.
The Clara and James Gibson Foundation gala
Rainn Wilson hosted a Wednesday night gala at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills dedicated to advancing social justice and advocating for police reform in support of James Gibson and The Clara and James Gibson Foundation.
Paly Apparel Launch Party
James Franco and designer Kyle Lindgren celebrated the launch of their apparel line PALY with a special event at No Name in Los Angeles on Wednesday, hosted by Luka Sabbat and Duke Nicholson. Guests included Anthony Reeves, Chris Bauer, Cole Sprouse, Devon Lee Carlson, Evan Ross, John Owen Lowe, Josh Richards, Julia Garner, Justin Kelly, Mark Foster, Noah Centineo, Rufus Sewell, Sam Lerner and Winston Duke.
A Tourist’s Guide to Love special screening
Netflix hosted a special screening of the film in L.A. on Thursday with director Steven K. Tsuchida, writer Eirene Tran Donohue and star/producer Rachael Leigh Cook.
The Rink at Rockefeller Center grand opening
Meek Mill joined Jimmy Iovine and Flipper co-founder and creative director Liberty Ross at the NYC grand opening of The Rink at Rockefeller Center on Thursday.
