Events of the Week: ‘Beau Is Afraid,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and More

Ari Aster and Joaquin Phoenix attend the Los Angeles premiere of A24's 'Beau Is Afraid' at the Directors Guild of America on April 10.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Beau Is Afraid, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mrs. Davis and The Last Thing He Told Me.

Beau Is Afraid premiere

Joaquin Phoenix and Ari Aster debuted their new A24 film in Los Angeles on Monday, alongside co-stars Parker Posey, Zoe Lister-Jones, Armen Nahapetian, Kylie Rogers and Richard Kind.

Ari Aster and Joaquin Phoenix Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Zoe Lister-Jones, Julia Antonelli, Kylie Roger, Michael Gandolfini, Armen Nahapetian, Ari Aster, Joaquin Phoenix, Richard Kind and Lars Knudsen Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Rennervations premiere

Jeremy Renner made his return to the red carpet, three months after his snowplow accident, on Tuesday for his Disney+ series Rennervations, alongside executive producers Rory Millikin, Romilda de Luca and Patrick Costello.

Rory Millikin, Romilda de Luca, Jeremy Renner and Patrick Costello Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Bob Iger and Jeremy Renner Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premiere

Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, EP Daniel Palladino and stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Alfie Fuller, Reid Scott and Jason Ralph celebrated the fifth and final season premiere in New York on Tuesday.

Marin Hinkle, Alex Borstein, Rachel Brosnahan, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Caroline Aaron and Alfie Fuller Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Reid Scott, Kevin Pollak, Hank Azaria, Daniel Palladino, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen, Joel Johnstone and Jason Ralph Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan and Jennifer Salke Cindy Ord/WireImage

Blindspotting premiere

Starz hosted the season two premiere of Blindspotting on Tuesday in L.A., alongside Jasmine Cephas Jones, Helen Hunt, Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal.

Benjamin Earl Turner, Jaylen Barron, Daveed Diggs, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Atticus Woodward, Candace Nicholas-Lippman, Rafael Casal and Helen Hunt Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Daveed Diggs, Helen Hunt, Rafael Casal and Utkarsh Ambudkar Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Florida Man premiere

Édgar Ramírez, Abbey Lee, Anthony LaPaglia, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen, Clark Gregg, Isaiah Johnson, Paul Schneider, Lauren Buglioli, creator Donald Todd and executive producers Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan walked the carpet on Wednesday for the L.A. premiere of their new drama series.

Roxie Rodriguez, Donald Todd, Anthony LaPaglia, Isaiah Johnson, Abbey Lee, Édgar Ramirez, Emory Cohen, Otmara Marrero, Paul Schneider, Lex Scott Davis, Sibongile Mlambo, Isabel Gameros, Clark Gregg, Lauren Buglioli, Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Édgar Ramirez and Jason Bateman Charley Gallay/Getty Images

TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night

The TCM Classic Film Festival kicked off on Thursday with the premiere of a 4K restoration of 1959’s Rio Bravo with star Angie Dickinson, and Film Foundation board members Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson in attendance.

TCM host Ben Mankiewicz, Turner Classic Movies general manager Pola Changnon, Steven Spielberg, Angie Dickinson and Warner Bros. Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav Presley Ann/Getty Images

Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The Last Thing He Told Me premiere

Jennifer Garner debuted the new Apple TV+ series she stars in and exec produces in L.A. on Thursday, alongside costars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Aisha Tyler and fellow EPs Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dave Josh Singer and Lauren Neustadter.

Augusto Aguilera, John Harlan Kim, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jennifer Garner, Aisha Tyler and Geoff Stultz Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Josh Singer, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dave, Jennifer Garner and Lauren Neustadter Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Mrs. Davis premiere

Stars Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel and EPs Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof walked the red carpet for the premiere of their Peacock series on Thursday in L.A., with support from Gilpin’s former GLOW co-star Marc Maron.

Jake McDorman, Elizabeth Marvel, Betty Gilpin, Tara Hernandez, Damon Lindelof, Tom Wlaschiha, Alethea Jones, Andy McQueen and David Arquette Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Schmigadoon! FYC event

Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit and Tituss Burgess took part in an FYC event for their Apple show on Thursday in L.A.

Jaime Camil, Tituss Burgess, Cinco Paul, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Jane Krakowski and Andrew Singer JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

A Black Lady Sketch Show premiere

Robin Thede unveiled the fourth season of her HBO sketch show on Thursday in L.A., alongside Gabrielle Dennis, Damya Gurley, Tamara Jade, Angel Lakeeta Moore and Skye Townsend.

Damya Gurley, Tamara Jade, Skye Townsend, Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Angel Lakeeta Moore Jesse Grant/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Feeding America volunteer event

In celebration of National Volunteer Month, on April 7 Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot joined Justin Long, Marlee Matlin, Julie Bowen, Adina Porter, Zoey Deutch, Mason Gooding, Lamorne Morris and Lorenza Izzo at The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to sort fresh produce to distribute to families in need.

Justin Long, Lamorne Morris, Zoey Deutch, Lorenza Izzo, Mason Gooding and Adina Porter Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Los Angeles Mission Easter event

Josh Peck, Harry Jowsey, Georgia Hassarati and Garcelle Beauvais were among those who took part in the Los Angeles Mission’s annual feed-the-unhoused Easter event on Sunday.

Josh Peck Courtesy of Nathalie Rodriguez

Single Drunk Female premiere

The cast and crew behind the Freeform series premiered season two in New York on Tuesday.

Charlie Hall, Ricky Velez, Busy Philipps, Jojo Brown, Lily Mae Harrington, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Garrick Bernard, Sasha Compere and Ben Thompson Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Leguizamo Does America special screening

John Leguizamo hosted a special screening and reception for his new docuseries on Tuesday at Universal City Walk, with support from Bryan Cranston.

Bryan Cranston and John Leguizamo Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

Mafia Mamma special screening

Toni Collette and director Catherine Hardwicke walked the carpet at a New York screening for their Bleecker Street film on Tuesday.

Amanda Sthers, Christopher Simon, Monica Bellucci, Toni Collette, Catherine Hardwicke, and Sophia Nomvete Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Personality Crisis: One Night Only premiere

Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi unveiled their David Johansen-centered Showtime documentary in New York on Tuesday.

Martin Scorsese, Mara Hennessey, David Johansen and David Tedeschi Rob Kim/Getty Images

Dove Self-Esteem Project event

Lizzo took part in “A Call For Kids Online Safety: A Forum For Change” conversation in Santa Monica on Tuesday, put on by the Dove Self-Esteem Project with Common Sense Media and ParentsTogether Action to advance the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), which supports design standards, safeguards and tools that protect kids’ overall experiences online and limit their exposure to toxic beauty content.

Lizzo Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Waco: The Aftermath premiere

On Wednesday, Showtime hosted a premiere event for the limited series in NYC with stars Giovanni Ribisi, Keean Johnson, David Costabile, Kali Rocha, Michael Luwoye, Michael Cassidy, John Hoogenakker, J. Smith Cameron, Kieran Mulcare and Michael Vincent Berry.

Kieran Mulcare, Michael Cassidy, Michael Luwoye, John Hoogenakker, Kali Rocha, J. Smith-Cameron, Keean Johnson, David Costabile and Giovanni Ribisi Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The Clara and James Gibson Foundation gala

Rainn Wilson hosted a Wednesday night gala at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills dedicated to advancing social justice and advocating for police reform in support of James Gibson and The Clara and James Gibson Foundation.

James Gibson, Rainn Wilson, co-founder of Wayfarer Studios Steve Sarowitz, civil rights attorney Andrew Stroth and Lionsgate chairman Sandra Stern The Clara and James Gibson Foundation at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Paly Apparel Launch Party

James Franco and designer Kyle Lindgren celebrated the launch of their apparel line PALY with a special event at No Name in Los Angeles on Wednesday, hosted by Luka Sabbat and Duke Nicholson. Guests included Anthony Reeves, Chris Bauer, Cole Sprouse, Devon Lee Carlson, Evan Ross, John Owen Lowe, Josh Richards, Julia Garner, Justin Kelly, Mark Foster, Noah Centineo, Rufus Sewell, Sam Lerner and Winston Duke.

Julia Garner, James Franco, Kyle Lindgren and Mark Foster Sydney Jackson/BFA

A Tourist’s Guide to Love special screening

Netflix hosted a special screening of the film in L.A. on Thursday with director Steven K. Tsuchida, writer Eirene Tran Donohue and star/producer Rachael Leigh Cook.

Missi Pyle, Nondumiso, Rachael Leigh Cook, Jacqueline Correa, Eirene Donohue and Steven K. Tsuchida Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

The Rink at Rockefeller Center grand opening

Meek Mill joined Jimmy Iovine and Flipper co-founder and creative director Liberty Ross at the NYC grand opening of The Rink at Rockefeller Center on Thursday.