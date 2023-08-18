×
Talia and Armani Jackson Bring Awareness to Holistic Treatments for Mental Health Issues

The young actors, who represent a new generation of philanthropists, launched their Beautiful Minds 999 initiative to increase education about the benefits of alternative therapies.

The foundation of Armani and Talia Jackson (here at the L.A. premiere of Wolf Pack in January) focuses on holistic therapies for mental wellness.
The foundation of Armani and Talia Jackson (here at the L.A. premiere of Wolf Pack in January) focuses on holistic therapies for mental wellness.

When producer and former model Kelly Jackson and her children, actors Talia and Armani, decided they wanted to start a nonprofit to spread education around holistic therapies that they believe can aid in suicide prevention and the treatment of drug addiction and mental health issues, they didn’t want to wait to begin having an impact. That’s why, after learning that it could take up to a year to receive tax-exempt status from the IRS to establish a 501(c)(3) organization, they sought a quicker solution by partnering with Social Impact Fund.

“Everything related to financials,” says Kelly, “is taken off your hands, so you can focus on creating opportunities like Talia did with the Global Lyme Alliance.” Talia, 21, who stars on Netflix’s Family Reunion, partnered with the alliance in 2019 to support events around their annual gala. She, Armani and their mother each have Lyme disease and have used alternative modalities for treatment over the years. “I would say acupuncture and craniosacral therapy are the main things I’ve seen a real fast outcome from,” says Armani, 19, who appears on Paramount+’s drama Wolf Pack.

Using these holistic methods, the Jacksons say, they discovered their benefits with mental health outcomes as well. “From a young age, I was going to a chiropractor and doing energy work and therapy,” says Talia. “As I got older, I started to realize how rare it was to have an outlet to help you through the things that you can’t figure out on your own, and how many people are taught that either drugs from the streets or medication from a doctor is the only way out.”

With Beautiful Minds 999, the family seeks to spread awareness of the positive effects these practices can have on the brain. The Jacksons are currently working to create and finalize video content to share on social media in which they — as well as ambassadors they are working with — demonstrate some of these modalities.

“We aren’t saying medication doesn’t help in a certain way — it hides the scary thoughts for a while,” says Talia. “But it’s not the ultimate solution.”

