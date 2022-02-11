Events of the Week: ‘Bel-Air,’ ‘Marry Me’ and More

As Hollywood events slowly return to New York and Los Angeles following the recent surge of Covid-19 cases, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for Bel-Air, Marry Me and Broadway show The Music Man.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Skate Night

Ahead of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s fourth-season premiere on Feb. 18, the cast and creators took part in a Maisel Skate Night event at NYC’s Bryant Park on Saturday. Stars Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen, Luke Kirby, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Stephanie Hsu took to the ice at the event, where they were joined by EPs Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, along with Amazon execs Jennifer Salke and Marc Resteghini.

Marry Me Los Angeles special screening

Jennifer Lopez posed for photos at a special screening of her upcoming film Marry Me on Tuesday at the DGA Theater, where she was joined by co-stars Maluma and Chloe Coleman, along with beau Ben Affleck.

I Want You Back premiere

Stars Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood and Manny Jacinto premiered their rom-com I Want You Back at ROW DTLA on Tuesday, with a drive-in screening paired with the red carpet. The event was one of L.A.’s first to welcome back an entire press and photo line since an increase in Covid-19 cases due to the omicron variant scrapped most Hollywood events for the past two months.

Killing Eve season four photocall

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer stopped for photos on Tuesday in Beverly Hills ahead of Killing Eve‘s season four premiere.

Bel-Air premiere

Bel-Air, Peacock’s dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, made its debut at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar on Wednesday, where exec producer Will Smith and OG cast members DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell and Vernee Watson-Johnson were joined by new cast members Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones. Smith, joined at the drive-in event by wife Jada Pinkett Smith and son Jaden, hopped on stage to rap alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff at one point in the evening, while guests were also treated to a real-world Philly experience with authentic Philly cheesesteaks, local Philly-favorite “Happy Ice,” quarter waters, a corner store filled with snacks, a BMX bike show from Philly-native Chino Braxton and double dutch performances.

The Music Man opening night

After a two-year pandemic delay, The Music Man finally opened on Broadway on Thursday with stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster taking the stage at the Winter Garden Theatre. It was also an A-list night out, as Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Shawn Levy, Anne Hathaway, Seth Meyers, Cynthia Nixon, Darren Star, Andy Cohen and Mariska Hargitay all attended the show.

NYFW Kick-off Dinner at L’Avenue at Saks

Amanda Seyfried and Saks CEO Marc Metrick hosted an intimate dinner at L’Avenue at Saks on Thursday to celebrate New York Fashion Week. Attendees included Lola Leon, Nicky Hilton and Seyfried’s husband Thomas Sadoski, where guests dined on a three-course meal from L’Avenue at Saks’ signature menu and enjoyed a musical performance by Julius Rodriguez.