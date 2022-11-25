‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Alums Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged, with the Dear Evan Hansen stars announcing the news on social media Friday.

Platt posted a carousel of photos to Instagram to celebrate the engagement, adding the caption, “He agreed to hang out forever.” The post includes images of the couple embracing, along with Galvin showing off his engagement ring.

Galvin also shared the same images to his own Instagram account, along with the caption, “I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours.”

Among those offering congratulations in the comments was Beanie Feldstein, Galvin’s co-star in Booksmart, who wrote, “I am so happy and havent stopped crying.”

Platt and Galvin are both known for playing the lead role in the Broadway production of musical Dear Evan Hansen. Platt, 29, won the Tony Award for originating the part before Galvin, 28, succeeded him in the role with a two-month run that ended in January 2018.

Galvin confirmed their relationship in May 2020 during an appearance on the Little Known Facts podcast, and Platt later explained that they had been friends for years before deciding to pursue a romance.

“We’ve been friends for like five years, and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a real shot,” Platt said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in June 2021. “We’ve kind of skated around it for a long time.”

Platt’s film credits include the first two Pitch Perfect movies, Ricki and the Flash, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk and the 2021 big-screen adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, and he also starred on the Netflix series The Politician. Galvin has appeared on such series as The Real O’Neals and The Good Doctor.