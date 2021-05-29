Hollywood Power Attorney Bert Fields Kicks Off Singing Career by Covering Gene Autry Classic

At 92, Bert Fields is known around town as a legend in the legal profession thanks to decades as a lawyer spent representing iconic artists like The Beatles, Warren Beatty, Tom Cruise, Dustin Hoffman, Madonna and even Donald Trump (whom he fired).

But even his A-list clients may not know the indefatigable Fields (who continued to work from Greenberg Glusker’s Century City offices during the COVID-19 pandemic) has been singing “as long as I can remember.” And now they can hear his talents. Fields has officially launched a singing career by debuting a rendition of the Gene Autry classic “Back in the Saddle” on YouTube.

Fields tells The Hollywood Reporter that friend Bobby Woods suggested he record the single, which Woods produced and released through his label Heart Times Coffee Cup Studios. He praised Woods as a “genius” for a seamless recording process and leaves it to him as to whether there’s more music coming. “That’s up to Bobby Woods.”

As for why he picked the Autry tune, Fields, who lists Nat “King” Cole and Frank Sinatra as favorites, explains, “Somehow the lyrics and music got to me.”

With an enviable legal eagle career, a recently released memoir and now a single, is there anything Fields still wants to accomplish this decade? “Staying alive,” he says.

