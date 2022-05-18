Best Buy Partners With Foundations to Open New Teen Tech Centers in Los Angeles

Best Buy, the Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation (GLA) and the Annenberg Foundation have announced the creation of three new centers for the LA Community Impact Hub, which provides access to technology and resources for local youth.

The coalition of organizations committed last year to a goal of creating up to 12 community tech centers for Los Angeles teens. After the initial announcement of an inaugural trio, this news brings their total to six. Existing community locations that have received the grant are expected to open in 2023.

The Best Buy Teen Tech Center locations are after-school locales designed to offer students education and the opportunity to learn about new technologies. The new spaces unveiled as grant recipients are the Watts Labor Community Action Committee, the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA, and the Antelope Valley Boys & Girls Club.

“We are excited and proud to support even more youth in the community with new opportunities to build brighter futures through tech,” said Andrea Wood, Best Buy’s vice president of social impact, in a press statement. “The LA Community Impact Hub offers teens the tools and resources to pursue their dreams, now and in the future.”

The Tech Centers will partner with entertainment industry groups and individuals to provide interested students with access to skill-building in fields such as filmmaking, digital media and audio engineering. The LA Community Impact hubs will provide mentorship opportunities for students with working artists and professionals, as well as offering mental health and wellness services, through the Entertainment Industry Foundation.

“Through the development of the Entertainment Industry Foundation’s Careers Program, we’ve identified enormous opportunity to mentor and empower new talent. Yet organizations — from the guilds and production companies to the networks and studios — continue to struggle to find talent with the specialized training needed for craft-skilled jobs,” said Nicole Sexton, president and CEO of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, in a press statement. “Our mission is to work in tandem with these organizations to identify needs, and through the support of lead partners like Best Buy and the LA Community Impact Hub, build training programs specific to these skill needs and clear hiring pathways for measurable impact.”