Ten Hollywood-Famous Airbnbs for Experiencing Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows In Real Life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
If saying goodbye to Shiv, Roman and Kendall forever felt like too much to bear, here’s some good news: a spectacular Succession filming location lives on as an Airbnb, so you can immerse yourself in the Roys’ world in a super-luxe Italian countryside estate befitting family the media moguls.
And you can similarly experience an array of other primo properties made famous by movies and TV shows — whether you’re a superfan or not — simply by booking a stay on Airbnb.
Our list of some of the best Hollywood-famous Airbnbs includes everything from sprawling Southern California mansions (with eye-popping price points) to quirky stays like an arty apartment in Tokyo or a windmill in Greece (both starting under $175 per night). Bragging rights included, of course.
Barbie’s DreamHouse in Malibu, Calif.
It’s only fitting that the movie of the summer should spawn the summer’s hottest real estate. (It has spawned just about everything else after all). The Malibu manse pegged to the Barbie movie is dubbed “Kendom” in honor of Barbie’s forever bae, and is decked out with Ken-inspired touches including a closet full of dress-up gear. It has an oceanview infinity pool and outdoor disco dance floor. Booking opens July 17 for a chance to win one-night stays on July 21 and 22 — and stays will be free for the few lucky winners. Airbnb is also making a donation to Save the Children in honor of the movie.
Succession Wedding Venue in Siena, Italy
It’s not a wedding if the bride doesn’t take a wee break from the festivities to betray all of her children as they prepare to destroy their father. Make like the Roys (minus the backstabbing) at the dreamy Italian estate that served as the backdrop for the season three wedding events. Villa Cetinale rents on Airbnb from $3,573 per night and has a tennis court, pool and lounges all nestled among lemon orchards and statues. The property has 13 bedrooms and 13 baths with room for your whole dynastic family.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Getaway Mansion in Lake Tahoe, Calif.
For season 11, the RHOBH took to a Lake Tahoe manse that rents for $9,000 per night. And Lisa Rinna wasn’t lying when she said on the episode: “The house that I booked for this trip is huge.” In fact, the 17,000-square-foot mansion accommodates up to 40 guests and sprawls over 15 acres. Amenities include a home theater, games room, indoor pool, and lakeview hot tub.
The Bachelor Mansion in Los Angeles
This is going to be the most dramatic stay ever: Villa de la Vina, also known as The Bachelor mansion, can be yours for a scant $30,000 per night. Situated on 10 acres in Agoura Hills, the mansion has room for 13 guests in seven bedrooms sprawling over 10,000 square feet of interior space and 20,000 square feet of outside space. This 200-year-old Mediterranean-style house also has a pool for those romantic rendezvous among potential lovers (because you’re not here to make friends).
The Bachelorette Fantasy Suite in Greece
Or, fans of the ABC franchise can take it overseas to experience something completely different: the fantasy suite from season 15 in Nikithianos, Greece. Far from the lodgings of The Bachelor mansion — not just in geography but in amenities — this historic windmill has no bathroom located in the main area. Rather, you must access it through a flight of exterior stairs. But it’s cozy, romantic and begins at just $65 per night — plus you already know it’s photogenic so you’ll kill it on Instagram.
Harry Potter’s Childhood Home in England
From $192 per night, you can rent a room in Harry Potter’s childhood home. Far better accommodations than just the space under the stairs, you’ll get a bedroom with a four-poster bed and en suite bath. The Lavenham, England home comes with a charming courtyard garden and easy access to the local village. There’s plenty to see and do within walking distance, or you can just toast marshmallows and crumpets over a cozy fire right at home.
Tony Stark’s Avengers: Endgame Cabin in Georgia
This listing is for the cabin in which Tony Stark’s family lived in Avengers: Endgame. Starting at $950 per night, the three-bedroom, three-bath abode sits on private property in the middle of Bouckaert Farm — away from it all and yet only 30 minutes from Atlanta. Rent the listing and get full use of the cabin, porch and yard, plus much of the farm for hiking, exploring and superfan geekouts.
Twilight’s Swan House in the Pacific Northwest
Twilight superfans: Here’s your chance to stay at the on-screen home of Charlie and Bella Swan from $414 per night. The sweet 1930s home is located in a tranquil area of downtown Saint Helens, within walking distance to the historic riverfront and a quick drive to Portland. The five-bedroom Pacific Northwest property books out 12 months in advance and sells out fast — so set your calendar reminder now.
Fixer Upper Home in Texas
This Waco listing is for the very property featured in Fixer Upper’s season two. This midcentury residence has been thoroughly restored by Magnolia Homes’ Chip and Joanna Gaines. It has a top-end kitchen, a relaxing patio, idyllic views of a wooded ravine, and comfy beds tricked out with luxe linens. There’s room for 10 guests overall in this spacious house with five bedrooms and three baths. Rates begin at $373 per night.
Girls’ Shoshanna’s Apartment in Tokyo
The kooky Shoshanna Shapiro had an apartment in Tokyo befitting her character’s out-there personality — and if you share her sensibilities, you can rent the same pad on Airbnb starting at $173 per night. As much an artwork as a living space, this apartment known as the Reversible Destiny Lofts comes from architects/artists Shusaku Arakawa and Madeline Gins. At about 575 square feet, this womb-like lodging is suitable for a couple and has a 100-square-foot balcony.
