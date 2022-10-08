Where Hollywood is Shopping for Chic Home Design Finds Around Los Angeles

Holly Hunt

The latest addition to the Sycamore Arts District — which is home to design havens Blackman Cruz, Ralph Pucci, Apparatus and JF Chen — Holly Hunt’s new flagship is a nearly blocklong warehouse reimagined by architecture firm Johnston Marklee as a welcoming compound. It includes two villas that spotlight choice pieces from the nearly four-decade-old brand’s portfolio of lighting, furniture and textiles. Hunt’s pieces, which include works made by designers such as Vladimir Kagan, Christian Astuguevieille and Elizabeth Lyons, turn up in the homes of everyone from Regina King and Gwyneth Paltrow to Beyoncé and Kaley Cuoco. 945 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood, hollyhunt.com

Atrio

“California is where I grew up, and I’m still hugely inspired by California coasts — it’s where my design journey began, and it’s only fitting that Atrio‘s beginning is here, too,” says interior designer Jeremiah Brent (Ellen Pompeo, Shawn Levy) of his first store.

Home goods at Atrio. Liz Clayman

Located at Culver City’s Platform, the 2,300-square-foot lifestyle boutique showcases exclusive collaborations, including Cultiver linens and Serax tableware, a flower shop, pantry, home goods and clothing. Both the design and the name of the gracious one-stop shop, which means atrium in Portuguese, nod to Brent’s grandmother and the glass-enclosed sunroom where she would have her morning tea. “I remember dreaming of one day having a space of my own that encapsulated all the values and interests that I hold dear, so it really is a full circle moment for me,” he says. A restaurant, Juliet, opens soon. 8888 Washington Blvd., Culver City, shopatrio.com

Galerie Baruch

Sloane Angell’s Rising Sun Vessel; $950, galeriebaruch.com Sloane Angell/Galerie Baruch

In 2016, Rhett Baruch opened his Koreatown apartment as a shoppable space. It’s filled with the work of young, talented artisans, ceramicists and furniture designers — Taidgh O’Neill, Jessica Ayromloo, Shino Takeda, Saraï Delfendahl, Keita Jackson, Francie Bishop and Francis River among them — as well as intriguing anonymous pieces he found in his travels around the city. Now he’s opened a Galerie Baruch space in Melrose Hill, giving him another outlet for their work as well as that of his growing list of fine artists, including Colt Segar, Jonathan Todryk, Gwen Hollingsworth and Doug Meyer. Kelly Wearstler and The Future Perfect’s David Alhadeff find unique items there. 6057 Melrose Ave., Melrose Hill, rhettbaruch.com

The Great Commune Shop Experiment

Home items at The Great Commune Shop Experiment Commune Design

As an adjunct to their online shop, Commune Design’s Roman Alonso and Steven Johanknecht have opened a store in the 1925 Spanish Colonial building in MacArthur Park that also houses their studio. The space showcases items from the West Coast’s most exquisite practitioners of craft including textile artist Adam Pogue and woodworker Bruce Mitchell. Commune fans include Tracee Ellis Ross, Julianne Moore and costume designer Arianne Phillips. 2502 W. 7th Street, MacArthur Park, communedesign.com

House of Hackney

House of Hackney’s Flora Fantasia pillow; $280, houseofhackney.com

The pomp and circumstance of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has amped up appreciation for all things U.K. So, it’s serendipitous that House of Hackney, a luxury British interiors, fashion and lifestyle brand, has popped up at the Los Feliz shop of Pierce & Ward until the end of the year. Founders Frieda Gormley and Javvy M Royle create intriguing Victorian-inspired botanical and animal prints, featured on wallpapers, fabrics and pillows, that can be found in the homes of Vanessa Hudgens and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. 1956 Hillhurst Ave., Los Feliz, houseofhackney.com

Soho Home

Soho Home Courtesy of Kate Berry

Members-only club Soho House has brought its home offerings to L.A.

Inspired by the design of Soho House’s clubhouses worldwide and created in-house, Soho Home’s products include midcentury-style floor lamps, sleek velvet sofas and Italian marble coffee tables, so that members — and non-members — can bring the house home. 8540 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, sohohome.com

CarbonShack

CarbonShack in Cypress Park. CarbonShack

Steve Pallrand has long been an outspoken advocate for green building, creating and renovating homes that exceed sustainable building standards. Now, he formalizes his commitment with a new design firm, CarbonShack, and a showroom, just below their offices in Cypress Park near Mount Washington. The space showcases interior design products, from lighting and textiles to decorative tiles and cabinetry, that are both sustainable and beautiful, with designs inspired by the natural world and made by local artisans. “People want their values imbued in their lifestyle, their homes and the things they own,” he says. CarbonShack is the place to start. 715 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park, carbonshackshowroom.com

Wrensilva

A Wrensilva record console.

San Diego-based HiFi record console maker Wrensilva has opened its first L.A. showroom in West Hollywood right near the Pacific Design Center. The store showcases the brand’s hand-built re-imaginings of classic record consoles, which incorporate high-performance audio that allows music lovers to switch seamlessly between vinyl records, Sonos and Bluetooth.

“Whether you listen to vinyl or streaming music, a beautiful record console is like a music campfire to gather around and enjoy together. Our goal is to bring that timeless HiFi spirit into the present and future at a performance and quality level that belongs in the most discerning spaces,” says Wrensilva CEO Greg Perlot.

Wrensilva in West Hollywood. Wrensilva

Decorating the new store are works by artist and illustrator John Van Hamersveld, including many of his famous album cover designs and photography from The Rolling Stones’ recording sessions for Exile on Main St. 8625 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, wrensilva.com

A version of this story first appeared in the Oct. 5 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.