The Best Las Vegas Residencies in 2023: Coming Soon, Now Playing and Final Curtain Calls

In a town — where on any given night — you can see the most downloaded pop artist of all time, the top Grammy-award winning country artist of the last three decades, or the first artist to reach over three billion views on a music video on YouTube, deciding who to see is the toughest part of your next Las Vegas getaway.

In 2023, the Las Vegas residency competition is fierce with more than two dozen options from which to choose. Find out who is performing up and down the Strip, what makes their shows unmissable and why these are the hottest tickets of the year.

Ahead, see the best Las Vegas residencies to catch in 2023.

Carrie Underwood: Reflection — The Las Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood Courtesy of Jeff Johnson

Where Resorts World Theatre, 3000 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109; (833) 720-0585

When Sept. 20, 22-23, 27, 29-30; Nov. 29; Dec. 1-2, 6, 8-9, 13, 15-16

Tickets Resorts World, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

Carrie Underwood, who opened Resorts World Theatre in December 2021, is back with a new run of dates in 2023 for her Las Vegas residency, Reflection. The show — featuring dazzling special effects, pyrotechnics and extravagant sets that can’t be moved from city to city — puts Underwood onstage with her band, dancers, aerialists and a virtual orchestra for 90 minutes. Her fans devour every ounce of spectacle as they do with all “Carrie content,” which has made her the most-followed country artist on Instagram and most followed female country artist on Twitter and Facebook. To put it not so lightly, she has sold more than 85 million records worldwide and recorded 28 No. 1 singles.

“My guitar player Matt put it perfectly, it is like an award-show greatest hits,” Underwood shares with The Hollywood Reporter. “In Vegas, we keep it high energy. We want the best of the best and stuff that people know, can have fun with and sing along to. There’s no other agenda except to put on the best show we possibly can.”

For this turn at Resorts World Theatre, she added a new song “Denim & Rhinestones” from her latest album to the 20-track set list — which feels like the ultimate highlight reel of her 15-year career, with her biggest hits “Before He Cheats,” “Blown Away,” “Cry Pretty” and the finale, “Something in the Water.” Underwood delivers the spirit of Nashville and the glitz, glamour and spectacle that Las Vegas audiences have come to expect.

“In Vegas, everybody’s from everywhere. All ages, all states, so many different countries and they’re all in one place to have a good time. When I am on stage, looking out at the audience, there’s a lot of diversity. This is one place where people come to just have fun,” she says.

“Reflection” also gives Underwood the stability of being in the same place every day and night, which she finds a crucial way to stick to her strict training regimen. Google Carrie Underwood’s legs and be awed, then experience her workouts yourself with circuit-training fitness app, Fit52, launched in 2020. She released a companion book, the New York Times bestseller, Find Your Path.

Underwood just finished the 43-city U.S. arena tour for Denim and Rhinestones in support of the album of the same name, her 10th consecutive career Top 10 debut on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres. The deluxe edition of Denim & Rhinestones comes out Sept. 22, featuring six new tracks including “Out of That Truck” and “Take Me Out.”

She also recently launched her SiriusXM channel, Carrie’s Country, a 24/7 channel curated by the superstar, highlighting her friends, favorites and influences — and the stories behind her music. Expect a rotation ranging artists such as Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, AC/DC, The Rolling Stones and Guns N’ Roses.

In between her “Reflection” summer and fall runs, Underwood joins the Guns N’ Roses’ World Tour on select North American stadium dates this August including Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium in Moncton, New Brunswick; Parc Jean Drapeau in Montréal; and Geodis Park in Nashville.

As far as fellow artists she is excited to see in Las Vegas, Underwood hopes she will have a chance to catch another Oklahoman, Garth Brooks. “I saw him years ago at my bachelorette party [during his shows at Wynn],” she says.

Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theatre Tickets Buy now

Katy Perry: Play

Where Resorts World Theatre, 3000 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109; (833) 720-0585

When July 28-29; Aug. 2, 4, 5, 9, 11-12; Oct. 4, 6, 7, 11, 13-14, 31; Nov. 1, 3-4

Tickets Resorts World, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

This year will be your last opportunity to see Katy Perry’s Play as the two-year run comes to close at Resorts World Theatre. More than the standard greatest hits residency show, Perry put her all into the “Perry Playland”-themed production, littered with larger-than-life anthropomorphic household objects. Designed by Baz Halpin and Silent House Productions, responsible for Perry’s Prismatic Tour and her unforgettable 2015 Super Bowl performance, Play has the whole cast of characters from Kitty Purry and Left Shark to talking bed pillows, grooving gym socks, and robots doing the robot.

The show is an homage to her grandma and aunt who worked at the Stardust — the casino formerly on the site where Resorts World now sits — as a seamstress and a showgirl, respectively. After it’s gone, we will never forget the glitter, sequins and feathers, cupcakes, peppermints and Perry’s distinct signature in the Las Vegas residency guest book.

Katy Perry: Play at Resorts World Theatre Tickets Buy now

Luke Bryan: Vegas

Where Resorts World Theatre, 3000 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109; (833) 720-0585

When Aug. 30; Sept. 2-3, 6, 8-9

Tickets Resorts World, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

With a night of pyrotechnics, guitar jams and a gravity-defying 45-foot catwalk that puts the artist within arms reach of almost every audience member, there is no performer on the Strip right now that brings the good vibes, booty shakin’ and margarita consumption quite like Luke Bryan. Expect every night to be a sold-out sing-along.

Luke Bryan: Vegas Tickets Buy now

Garth Brooks/Plus One

Garth Brooks Courtesy of 8 Ten/Live Nation

Where The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109; (855) 234-7469

When July 6, 8-9, 13, 15-16, 20, 22-23; Nov. 29; Dec. 1-2, 6, 8-9, 13, 15-16

Tickets The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

To see Garth Brooks in concert is to never forget seeing a Garth Brooks concert. Whether you are a country music fanatic or just claim “Friends in Low Places” as your karaoke song, there is no other artist out there today that cranks it up to 100 onstage like Brooks. That is one of the reasons why Garth Brooks/Plus One at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is such a special night out in Las Vegas. It gives fans the opportunity to see a stadium-level artist in an intimate 5,000-seat venue.

Brooks’ two-and-half hour performance spans close to three dozen songs, many of which are covers of his favorite artists (Otis Redding, Bob Seger, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, James Taylor and many more) and the setlist is unique every night with no two shows ever the same. Band members change, special guests pop up and Brooks effortlessly bounces back and forth between solo and group arrangements. While Brooks takes the front of the stage, his “cast of characters” hang out on stage in a bar-style setting awaiting their turn. The whole thing has a spontaneous, organic vibe that is unmatched in any other residency.

One sure bet though is an appearance from wife Trisha Yearwood. Their duet on A Star Is Born‘s “Shallow” has become the stuff of legend, but don’t try to find it online as audience members are asked to lock up their phones upon entry. You will only have 45 chances to see Brooks between 2023 and 2024 and you shouldn’t miss the opportunity to do so.

Garth Brooks at The Colosseum Tickets Buy now

Weekends With Adele

Adele Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele

Where The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109; (855) 234-7469

When Aug. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26; Sept. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, 29-30; Oct. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28; Nov. 3-4

Tickets (sale date yet to be announced) The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

In November 2022, Las Vegas audiences were finally treated to the Adele show that had waited almost an entire year for due to production delays. Now the winter of Adele transforms into summer and fall of Adele with the 16-time Grammy winner signing on for 34 more weekends at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

To say the notoriously stage-shy singer has warmed up to residency life is an understatement as those well-documented opening night jitters and copious tears have all been wiped away by standing ovation-worthy renditions of every song in her 20-track setlist. Keep track of her custom gowns on Instagram where she posts each weekend’s singular black dress and watch the Monday headlines for her current events banter, which has her engaging the audience with probing questions about “Scandoval” and “if money were no object, would you take the Titan submersible?”

Adele at The Colosseum Tickets Buy now

Usher: My Way — The Las Vegas Residency

Usher Courtesy of Denise Truscello/Live Nation

Where Dolby Live in Park MGM, 3770 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109; (844) 600-7275

When July 4, 7-8, 12, 14-15; Oct. 11, 13-14, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 28

Tickets SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

He roller-skates while singing and dancing. He makes it rain. He serenades the celebrity audience members who turn up to see him regularly. And let’s not forget those Ush Bucks and that pole-dancer vignette. If Las Vegas could claim a “main character” in 2023, it would be Usher. Celebrating two years since the start of his residency career, the eight-time Grammy winner has made a huge splash on the Strip and recently became a bonafide Las Vegas resident with an address and all. (Before landing at his permanent digs at Park MGM, he was at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.)

Lucky for us, he doesn’t hide his smooth moves and infectious sex-driven lyrics behind closed doors; he shows them off during a 32-song greatest hits parade through his 30-year career, including “Yeah,” “U Remind Me,” “My Boo,” “Love In This Club,” “OMG” and “You Make Me Wanna …”. As immersive as it gets, the audience is an additional castmember in Usher’s antics as the onstage action such as extravagant costumes and state-of-the-art technology in lighting, video and special effects spills over to the throbbing crowd. First and foremost, though, My Way is the party we can count on to always be a good time.

Usher: My Way Tickets Buy now

Maroon 5: The Las Vegas Residency

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 Courtesy of Travis Schneider/Live Nation

Where Dolby Live in Park MGM, 3770 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109; (844) 600-7275

When July 28-29; Aug. 2, 4, 5, 9, 11-12

Tickets SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

Produced by Las Vegas residency all-stars Baz Halpin and Parker Genoway of Silent House, Maroon 5’s custom-designed show for the Dolby Live stage immerses the audience in the pristine Dolby Atmos audio experience. Rattling through 20-plus songs from their 20-year career, Adam Levine moves like a comet with moves like Jagger — up and down the stage, into the audience and all around the theater for 90 minutes of ecstatic pop shirtless tattooed bliss.

Bruno Mars: Live in Las Vegas

Bruno Mars Courtesy of Park MGM

Where Dolby Live in Park MGM, 3770 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109; (844) 600-7275

When Aug. 25-26

Tickets SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

Bruno Mars returns for his seventh year in residency at Park MGM’s Dolby Live. He most recently occupied the theater as part of a limited-run with his supergroup Silk Sonic and gave Vegas a spin as a solo act for a limited number of dates this year. A new album and world tour are coming soon so expect more announcements from the new King of the Strip.

Bruno Mars: Live in Las Vegas Tickets Buy now

Chemistry: An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Courtesy of Planet Hollywood

Where Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood, 3667 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109; (855) 234-7469

When July 28-29; Aug. 2, 4-5, 9, 11-12, 18-19

Tickets SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

Kelly Clarkson is finally getting her residency in Las Vegas, three years after it was delayed due to the pandemic. Better late than never for the singer and talk show host who promises every night of the show will be different. However, don’t expect a Vegas-style spectacle, Clarkson promises a stripped-down production, to match the vibes of her Chemistry album.

Kelly Clarkson: Chemistry Tickets Buy now

Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency

Keith Urban Courtesy of John Shearer/Live Nation

Where Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood, 3667 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109; (855) 234-7469

When Nov. 1, 3, 4, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

Tickets Planet Hollywood, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

Keith Urban jumped ship from his successful gig — which launched in 2019 — at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace over to Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. No matter where he is, the fans flock for the love of the music as Urban loves to pull deep cuts and rare gems out of his bag of tricks much to the delight of fall. During the show, Nicole Kidman has been known to pop up in real life as an audience member and in an intimate video montage of their wedding.

Keith Urban Las Vegas Residency Tickets Buy now

Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo

Courtesy of Tyler Conrad/Live Nation

Where Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood, 3667 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109; (855) 234-7469

When July 7-8, 12, 14-15, 19, 21, 22; Nov. 30; Dec. 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16

Tickets Planet Hollywood, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

Country music dominates the Las Vegas residency scene, in part because its demographic has major spending power — of this notion, Miranda Lambert is proof of concept. Her “Velvet Rodeo” residency audience on any given night is packed with rhinestone cowgirls and cowboys, loving every minute of the 90-minute hit parade from 2022’s “Actin’ Up” to 2005’s “Kerosene.” The most fiery moment, however, comes with the finale of “Gunpowder & Lead” as the fringed sleeves of Lambert’s pink Idyllwind jacket burst into sparkling flames.

Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo Tickets Buy now

Reality Star Residency

Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde

Courtesy of Mandalay Bay

Where House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89119; (702) 632-7600

When Aug. 25-26; Sept. 1-3, 22-23; Dec. 1-2, 15-16

Tickets SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

Twenty years ago, reality stars fueled the nascent Las Vegas club scene with weekly headline-making appearances. Fast forward to 2023 and they are finding their way back to the Strip and into the residency scene. Welcome Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, who not only has a massive television following but has racked up nine No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Play chart throughout her 16-year career. Bet It All on Blonde promises a true Las Vegas dance party as she debuts new music, revisits her club anthems and dabbles in covers.

Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde Tickets Buy now

Around Town: See the Legends

Carlos Santana Courtesy of Roberto Finizia/Live Nation

Barry Manilow

Las Vegas at Westgate takes it back to the same stage Elvis graced.

Where Westgate Las Vegas, 3000 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89109; (702) 732-5111

When July 13-15, 20-22; Sept. 14-16; Oct. 12-14; 19-21; Nov. 9-11; 16-18, 30; Dec. 1-2, 7-9

Tickets SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

Wayne Newton

Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton hasn’t stopped on the Strip since 1963. Celebrate his 60th anniversary with shows at Bugsy’s Cabaret in Flamingo.

Where Bugsy’s Cabaret at the Flamingo, 3555 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109; (702) 777-2782

When July 17, 19, 22, 24, 26; Sept. 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30; Oct. 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30; Nov. 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 20, 22, 25; and Dec. 26, 27, 30

Tickets Bugsy’s Cabaret at The Flamingo, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

The B-52s

The B-52s finish up their 10-night residency at The Venetian this summer — “Rock Lobster” guaranteed.

Where The Venetian Theatre, 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109; (702) 414-9000

When Aug. 25-26, 30; Sept. 2-3

Tickets SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

Donny Osmond

Donny Osmond is back on the Strip at Harrah’s (without Marie).

Where The Venetian Theatre, 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109; (702) 414-9000

When September 5-9, 12-16, 19-23, 26, 28-30; Oct. 10-14, 17-21, 24-28, 31; Nov. 1-4, 7-11.

Tickets SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

Santana

Santana lights up House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Where House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89119; (702) 632-7600

When Sept. 6, 8-10, 13, 15-17; Nov. 1, 3-5, 8, 10-12

Tickets SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

Jackson Browne

Rock-and-roll poet Jackson Browne graces The Venetian Theatre.

Where The Venetian Theatre, 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109; (702) 414-9000

When Oct. 6-7, 11, 13-14

Tickets SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

Lionel Richie

Legendary singer-songwriter and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Lionel Richie makes his way to Encore Theater at Wynn with an all-new show, King of Hearts.

Where The Venetian Theatre, 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109; (702) 414-9000

When Oct. 11, 13-14; 18, 20-21

Tickets SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

Billy Idol

Billy Idol returns to The Chelsea in The Cosmopolitan.

Where The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan; 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109; (702) 698-7475

When Oct. 20-21, 25, 27-28

Tickets SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

Earth, Wind & Fire

When legendary music group Earth, Wind & Fire play “Let’s Groove” a party spontaneously starts no matter the place or time.

Where The Venetian Theatre, 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109; (702) 414-9000

When Oct. 20-22, 25, 27-28; Nov. 1, 3-4

Tickets SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart continues the residency he started in 2011 with new dates this year.

Where The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109; (855) 234-7469

When Nov. 10-11, 15, 17-18, 22

Tickets SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats