×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for A-List Moms

Whether her thing is entertaining, gardening, playing tennis or just opening a little something fab, these chic presents will delight every type of mom.

The Best Mother's Day Gifts for
Courtesy Of Floral Society; Courtesy Of Brand (5)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Game, Set, Match 

Tory Burch Miller geometric sunglasses, $168, mom of two Mindy Kaling loves the brand; toryburch.com

Tory Burch sunglasses, $168, mom of two Mindy Kaling loves the brand; toryburch.com

Tory Burch Miller Geometric Sunglasses $168
Buy now

Tory Sport convertible stripe tennis tote (with detachable racquet pocket), $398; mom of two Mindy Kaling loves the brand; toryburch.com

Tory Sport tennis tote (with detachable racquet pocket), $398; mom of two Mindy Kaling loves the brand; toryburch.com

Tory Burch Convertible Stripe Tennis Tote $398
Buy now

Bold Blooms

Irene Neuwirth 18-karat rose gold, fire opal and pink tourmaline tropical flower studs; mom of three Zoe Saldaña rocks the jeweler on the red carpet; $4,180, ireneneuwirth.com. Other options available at matchesfashion.com

Irene Neuwirth 18-karat rose gold, fire opal and pink tourmaline tropical flower studs; mom of three Zoe Saldaña rocks the jeweler on the red carpet; $4,180, ireneneuwirth.com

Irene Neuwirth Tropical Flower Collection $1,910 to $36,480
Buy now

Timeless Piece

Hermès’ newly launched rose gold and diamond Kelly watch; $39,500, at Hermès boutiques. Other options available at Net-A-Porter.com

Hermès’ newly launched rose gold and diamond Kelly watch; $39,500, at Hermès boutiques

 

Related Stories

Best Corset Tops
Lifestyle

The Best Corset Tops for Dressing Like a Modern-Day Bridgerton

Aldo x Disney Princess Collection
Lifestyle

Disney and Aldo's Dreamy New Shoes and Accessories Are Fit for Princesses

Daily Uniform

AYR striped The Deep End shirt (Oprah’s favorite wardrobe staple); $125, ayr.com

AYR striped The Deep End shirt (Oprah’s favorite wardrobe staple); $125, ayr.com

AYR The Deep End Shirt $125
Buy now

Gardening Gear

The Floral Society Japanese garden pruners ($99) and organic Arber plant food, bio fungicide, protectant and insecticide ($24 each) to help Mom channel her inner Nancy Meyers heroine; thefloralsociety.com, growarber.com and food52.com

Lazy loaded image
The Floral Society Japanese garden pruners Courtesy of Brand

The Floral Society Japanese Garden Pruners $99
Buy now

Organic Arber plant food, bio fungicide, protectant and insecticide ($24 each) to help Mom channel her inner Nancy Meyers heroine; thefloralsociety.com

Arber Holistic Kit $99
Buy now

Special Delivery

FlowerBx Framboise Peony arrangement; $110, flowerbx.com

FlowerBx Framboise Peony arrangement; $110, flowerbx.com

Flowerbx Framboise Peony Bouquet $110 and up
Buy now

Hats Off to Mom

Lorna Murray woven Roma hat; $173 at Maisonette.com or $235 at lornamurray.com.au

Lorna Murray woven Roma hat; $245, lornamurray.com.au

Lorna Murray Roma Luxe Capri Hat $173
Buy now

Say My Name

Jennifer Meyer 18-karat gold “mommy” or “Mama” or necklace; Mom Reese Witherspoon loves the jeweler; $850 to $2,600, amazon.com and jennifermeyer.com

Jennifer Meyer 18k Mommy Necklace

Jennifer Meyer 18k Mommy Necklace $850.00 on Amazon.com
Buy now

Jennifer Meyer gold “Mama” necklace; Mom Reese Witherspoon loves the jeweler; $2,600, jennifermeyer.com

Jennifer Meyer MAMA Necklace $2,600
Buy now

The Classics

Olympia Le-Tan’s Jane Austen-inspired clutch bags are perfect for Bridgerton fans; $1,068 to $1,251 each, olympialetan.com and modaperandi.com

Olympia Le-Tan’s Jane Austen inspired clutch bags are perfect for Bridgerton fans; $1,068 to $1,251 each, olympialetan.com

Olympia Le-Tan Clutch Bags
Buy now

Take the Cake

La DoubleJ dessert plates (set of six), $340, goop.com and ladoublej.com; and Mosser glass cake stand, $44 to $220, food52.com

Lazy loaded image
La DoubleJ dessert plates (set of six) Courtesy of Brand

La DoubleJ dessert plates, Set of 6 $340
Buy now

Lazy loaded image
Mosser glass cake stand Courtesy of Food52

Mosser Colored Glass Cake Stand $44 to $220
Buy now

New “It” Bag

Chanel quilted leather 22 bag; $5,300, at select Chanel boutiques

Chanel quilted leather 22 bag; $5,300, at select Chanel boutiques

Tub Time

Olverum bath oil with lavender, eucalyptus and citrus notes; $98, goop.com

Olverum bath oil with lavender, eucalyptus Daily Uniform and citrus notes; $98, goop.com

Olverum bath oil $55
Buy now

Personal Touch

Le Lion cotton cardigan that can be personalized with a monogram or children’s initials; $350, lelion.com

Le Lion cotton cardigan that can be personalized with a monogram or children’s initials; $350, lelion.com

Le Lion cotton cardigan $350
Buy now

Get Glowing

Goop Beauty’s GoopGlow microderm exfoliator, which mompreneur Gwyneth Paltrow describes as a “facial in a jar”; $125, goop.com

Goop Beauty’s GoopGlow microderm exfoliator, which mompreneur Gwyneth Paltrow describes as a “facial in a jar”; $125, goop.com

Goopglow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator $125
Buy now

Scent-sational

Jennifer Fisher musky My Scent fragrance with vanilla, sandalwood and pear notes; mama-to-be Rihanna is a fan of the brand; $65, jenniferfisher.com

Jennifer Fisher musky My Scent fragrance with vanilla, sandalwood and pear notes; mama-to-be Rihanna is a fan of the brand; $65, jenniferfisher.com

Jennifer Fischer My Scent Fragrance $65
Buy now

This story first appeared in the April 27 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad