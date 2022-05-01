The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for A-List Moms

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Game, Set, Match

Tory Burch Miller geometric sunglasses, $168, mom of two Mindy Kaling loves the brand; toryburch.com

Tory Sport convertible stripe tennis tote (with detachable racquet pocket), $398; mom of two Mindy Kaling loves the brand; toryburch.com

Bold Blooms

Irene Neuwirth 18-karat rose gold, fire opal and pink tourmaline tropical flower studs; mom of three Zoe Saldaña rocks the jeweler on the red carpet; $4,180, ireneneuwirth.com. Other options available at matchesfashion.com

Timeless Piece

Hermès’ newly launched rose gold and diamond Kelly watch; $39,500, at Hermès boutiques. Other options available at Net-A-Porter.com

Daily Uniform

AYR striped The Deep End shirt (Oprah’s favorite wardrobe staple); $125, ayr.com

Gardening Gear

The Floral Society Japanese garden pruners ($99) and organic Arber plant food, bio fungicide, protectant and insecticide ($24 each) to help Mom channel her inner Nancy Meyers heroine; thefloralsociety.com, growarber.com and food52.com

Special Delivery

FlowerBx Framboise Peony arrangement; $110, flowerbx.com

Hats Off to Mom

Lorna Murray woven Roma hat; $173 at Maisonette.com or $235 at lornamurray.com.au

Say My Name

Jennifer Meyer 18-karat gold “mommy” or “Mama” or necklace; Mom Reese Witherspoon loves the jeweler; $850 to $2,600, amazon.com and jennifermeyer.com

The Classics

Olympia Le-Tan’s Jane Austen-inspired clutch bags are perfect for Bridgerton fans; $1,068 to $1,251 each, olympialetan.com and modaperandi.com

Take the Cake

La DoubleJ dessert plates (set of six), $340, goop.com and ladoublej.com; and Mosser glass cake stand, $44 to $220, food52.com

New “It” Bag

Chanel quilted leather 22 bag; $5,300, at select Chanel boutiques

Tub Time

Olverum bath oil with lavender, eucalyptus and citrus notes; $98, goop.com

Personal Touch

Le Lion cotton cardigan that can be personalized with a monogram or children’s initials; $350, lelion.com

Get Glowing

Goop Beauty’s GoopGlow microderm exfoliator, which mompreneur Gwyneth Paltrow describes as a “facial in a jar”; $125, goop.com

Scent-sational

Jennifer Fisher musky My Scent fragrance with vanilla, sandalwood and pear notes; mama-to-be Rihanna is a fan of the brand; $65, jenniferfisher.com

