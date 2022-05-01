The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for A-List Moms

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Game, Set, Match
Tory Burch Miller geometric sunglasses, $168, mom of two Mindy Kaling loves the brand; toryburch.com
Tory Sport convertible stripe tennis tote (with detachable racquet pocket), $398; mom of two Mindy Kaling loves the brand; toryburch.com
Bold Blooms
Irene Neuwirth 18-karat rose gold, fire opal and pink tourmaline tropical flower studs; mom of three Zoe Saldaña rocks the jeweler on the red carpet; $4,180, ireneneuwirth.com. Other options available at matchesfashion.com
Timeless Piece
Hermès’ newly launched rose gold and diamond Kelly watch; $39,500, at Hermès boutiques. Other options available at Net-A-Porter.com
Related Stories
Daily Uniform
AYR striped The Deep End shirt (Oprah’s favorite wardrobe staple); $125, ayr.com
Gardening Gear
The Floral Society Japanese garden pruners ($99) and organic Arber plant food, bio fungicide, protectant and insecticide ($24 each) to help Mom channel her inner Nancy Meyers heroine; thefloralsociety.com, growarber.com and food52.com
Special Delivery
FlowerBx Framboise Peony arrangement; $110, flowerbx.com
Hats Off to Mom
Lorna Murray woven Roma hat; $173 at Maisonette.com or $235 at lornamurray.com.au
Say My Name
Jennifer Meyer 18-karat gold “mommy” or “Mama” or necklace; Mom Reese Witherspoon loves the jeweler; $850 to $2,600, amazon.com and jennifermeyer.com
The Classics
Olympia Le-Tan’s Jane Austen-inspired clutch bags are perfect for Bridgerton fans; $1,068 to $1,251 each, olympialetan.com and modaperandi.com
Take the Cake
La DoubleJ dessert plates (set of six), $340, goop.com and ladoublej.com; and Mosser glass cake stand, $44 to $220, food52.com
New “It” Bag
Chanel quilted leather 22 bag; $5,300, at select Chanel boutiques
Tub Time
Olverum bath oil with lavender, eucalyptus and citrus notes; $98, goop.com
Personal Touch
Le Lion cotton cardigan that can be personalized with a monogram or children’s initials; $350, lelion.com
Get Glowing
Goop Beauty’s GoopGlow microderm exfoliator, which mompreneur Gwyneth Paltrow describes as a “facial in a jar”; $125, goop.com
Scent-sational
Jennifer Fisher musky My Scent fragrance with vanilla, sandalwood and pear notes; mama-to-be Rihanna is a fan of the brand; $65, jenniferfisher.com
This story first appeared in the April 27 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
