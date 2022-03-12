How to Get Tickets to the Best Music Festivals of 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Festival season is back in full force. After cancellations over the past two years, large-scale music fests including Coachella, Primavera Sound and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival are returning as mask mandates ease and coronavirus vaccination rates rise.

Unlike last year’s events, most festival organizers are no longer requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for entry. The CDC’s guidance for large events and gatherings notes, “You are less likely to be exposed to COVID-19 during outdoor activities, even without the use of masks” and that wearing a face mask is generally not required outdoors.

How to Get a Refund If a Festival Is Canceled Due to COVID-19

If a music festival is canceled, organizers and online ticket brokers are offering refund guarantees for postponed or rescheduled shows. StubHub is giving ticketholders 120 percent credit (which expires Dec. 31, 2022) of the amount paid on canceled shows, and tickets can be applied towards rescheduled dates or relisted on the marketplace for free. Vividseats is offering 110 percent credit or a full cash refund, and Ticketmaster and SeatGeek are refunding the full value of canceled and postponed events or honoring tickets for rescheduled dates.

Ahead, see upcoming major music festivals happening in the U.S. and any details on entry requirements. Keep in mind that COVID-19 safety guidelines may vary by state, city and county, so check local government websites and the CDC’s Community Levels map for the latest advisories.

2022 Music Festival Schedule

When March 12-13, 2022

Where Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Headliners Mary J. Blige, H.E.R., The Isley Brothers, Rick Ross, SWV

COVID Policy Per the event’s website, “COVID testing or proof of vaccination will not be required to enter the festival. Masks are strongly encouraged. Please check social media or mobile app for daily updates on entry requirements.”

Tickets $129-$309; buy tickets online at SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster and Vividseats

When March 23-27, 2022

Where Downtown Boise, ID

Headliners Kim Gordon, Osees, Snail Mail, Durand Jones & the Indications, Goth Babe

COVID Policy Per Treefort’s website, the festival is “lifting entry requirements on March 23-27, 2022. There will be no vaccination or testing requirements to attend and face masks will be optional at Treefort 10.”

Tickets $100 for single-day passes, $150+ for 21 and under (12 and under free with accompanying adult), $250+ for passes for 21 and up; buy Treefort Music Festival tickets online at Eventbrite, SeatGeek, StubHub or Vividseats

When April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022

Where Empire Polo Club, 81800 51st Ave., Indio, CA 92201

Headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye (formerly Kanye West)

COVID Policy Per the festival’s website, “In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022.”

Tickets $479+; Join the waitlist on Lyte for weekend one or two, or buy Coachella 2022 tickets online at SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats

When April 29-May 8, 2022

Where Fair Grounds Race Course, 1751 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70119

Headliners The Who, Stevie Nicks, Jimmy Buffet and the Coral Reefer Band, Luke Combs, Lionel Richie, the Black Crowes, Willie Nelson, Charlie Wilson, Eryka Badu

COVID Policy Per the event’s website, “attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative, lab-verified COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within 72 hours before entry” in accordance with the City of New Orleans’ guidelines effective Jan. 3.

Tickets $80+ for single day passes, $225+ for three- to four-day passes, $1,500+ for VIP passes; buy Coachella 2022 tickets online at AXS, StubHub or Vividseats

When April 29-May 1, 2022

Where Empire Polo Club, 81800 51st Ave., Indio, CA 92201

Headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs

COVID Policy Per the festival’s website, “In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022.”

Tickets $399+ for three-day passes; buy Stagecoach 2022 tickets online at Elevate Tickets, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats

When May 14-15, 2022

Where Las Vegas Festival Grounds, 311 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Headliners Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC, Ciara, Nelly

COVID Policy Per the festival’s website, “details on the festival entry process will be available in early March 2022.”

Tickets $195-$10,000 for single-day admission; buy Lovers & Friends 2022 tickets online at Front Gate Tickets (waitlist), SeatGeek or Ticketmaster

When May 20-22, 2022

Where 101 E Beach Blvd., Gulf Shores, AL 36542

Headliners Post Malone, Fall Out Boy, Kane Brown, Zedd, Maren Morris, Halsey, Doja Cat, Illenium, Leon Bridges, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, Louis the Child

COVID Policy Festival organizers have yet to release specific details on the entry process, and Hangout’s website notes that “requirements may include, without limitation, changes to capacity, attendance procedures and entry requirements, such as proof of vaccination and/or negative COVID-19 test, and other protective measures such as requiring attendees to wear face coverings.”

Tickets $339-$1,839; buy Hangout 2022 tickets online at SeatGeek, StubHub or Vividseats

When May 27-29, 2022

Where Harvard Athletic Complex, 65 N Harvard St., Boston, MA 02134

Headliners Foo Fighters, the Strokes, Metallica

COVID Policy Festival organizers have not given details entry process on the event’s website; the city of Boston currently does not require proof of vaccination at restaurants, entertainment venues, nightclubs and bars, per NBC Boston.

Tickets $130-$900 for single-day tickets, $229 for two-day passes, $370-$2,000 for three-day passes; buy Boston Calling 2022 tickets online at SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats

When May 27-29, 2022

Where Waterfront Park, 129 River Rd., Louisville, KY 40202

Headliners Jack Harlow, Porter Robinson, Tame Impala, Phoebe Bridgers, Tyler, the Creator, Rüfüs du Sol

COVID Policy Per the festival’s website, “preventative health measures (e.g. proof of negative COVID-19 test or full COVID-19 vaccination, masks) may be required for this show.”

Tickets $100-$325 for single-day tickets, $225-$650 for three-day passes; buy tickets online at Forecastle Fest, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats

When May 27-29, 2022

Where Choctaw Stadium, 1800 Ballpark Way, Arlington, TX, 76011

Headliners 100 Gecs, 30H!3, Rebecca Black, I Prevail, Wage War, Trippie Red, $NOT, 24GOLDN, Sum 41, Simple Plan, Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Skies, Blackbear, The Ghost Inside, 2 Chainz

COVID Policy Per the festival’s website, “vaccine and masks are not a requirement for this festival. Just like the pandemic, this is subject to change and we would send out notifications to everyone letting them know.”

Tickets $99+ for single-day tickets, $289+ for three-day passes; buy So What?! tickets online at See Tickets, SeatGeek, StubHub or Vividseats

When June 16-19, 2022

Where Bonnaroo Farm, 1560 New Bushy Branch Rd., Manchester, TN 37355

Headliners Gryffin, J. Cole, The Chicks, Illenium, Tool, Flume, 21 Savage

COVID Policy Festival organizers note on the website, “Per current local guidelines, Bonnaroo will not require any health entry requirements for the June 2022 festival.”

Tickets $350+ for four-day general admission passes, $1,250 for four-day VIP passes; buy tickets online at Bonnaroo, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats

When June 23-25, June 30-July 2, July 7-9, 2022

Where American Family Insurance Amphitheater, 100 N Harbor Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53202

Headliners June 23-25: Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, Justin Bieber, Jaden, Harry Hudson; July 2: Halsey, The Marías, Abby Roberts; July 7: Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick

COVID Policy According to Summerfest’s website, “Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. does not intend to implement entrance protocols or a mask requirement for Summerfest 2022, which is scheduled June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9. There are no plans to require proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test. MWF will monitor the situation and continue to work closely with health experts, while following local guidelines.”

Tickets $60+ for multi-day passes; buy Summerfest 2022 tickets online at SeatGeek, Summerfest, StubHub or Vividseats

When July 15-17, 2022

Where Union Park, 1501 W Randolph St., Chicago, IL 60606

Headliners The National, Spiritualized, Parquet Courts, Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, The Roots, Toro y Moi, Earl Sweatshirt

COVID Policy No entry process has been released and organizers “will update this page accordingly and message updated policies and procedures via our social channels and email list.”

Tickets $99-$199+ for single-day tickets, $200-$399+ for three-day passes; buy Pitchfork Music Festival 2022 tickets online at See Tickets, StubHub or Vividseats

When July 22-24, 2022

Where Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Headliners Ye, Future, Kendrick Lamar

COVID Policy Rolling Loud’s website only notes details for 2021; stay tuned for updates

Tickets $350-$1,399+; buy tickets online at Front Gate Tickets, SeatGeek, StubHub, or VividSeats

When July 28-31, 2022

Where Grant Park, Chicago, IL

Headliners Miley Cyrus, Illenium, Kaytranada, Playboi Carti, Tyler, the Creator, Marshmellow, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Post Malone, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Limp Bizkit, Foo Fighters, Young Thug, Brockhampton, Modest Mouse

COVID Policy Per Lollapalooza’s website, “preventative health measures (e.g. proof of negative COVID-19 test or full COVID-19 vaccination, masks) may be required for this show. Details of any necessary measures will be communicated as early as possible and will be shared on the event/venue website and social media channels.”

Tickets $130 to $2,000 for single-day admission, $375 to $4,200 for four-day passes; buy Lollapalooza 2022 tickets online at SeatGeek, StubHub or Vividseats

When August 27 and 28, 2022

Where Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

Headliners The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Phoebe Bridgers, Jorja Smith, Jungle, Le Tigre, Beach House, Kaytranada

COVID Policy There are currently no requirements for face masks or proof of vaccination or COVID-19 test; per festival organizer Goldenvoice‘s health and safety policy, guidelines are subject to change “at any time as determined by federal, state or local government agencies or instrumentalities, artists or the promoter.”

Tickets $299 to $1,199+; buy This Ain’t No Picnic 2022 tickets online at AXS or Ticketmaster

When Sept. 12-18, 2022

Where Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

Headliners Nine Inch Nails, Lorde, Arctic Monkeys

COVID Policy Per Primavera Sound L.A.’s website, festival organizers will “implement all state and local COVID-19 guidelines in effect at the time of our event.”

Tickets $149-$379+ for single-day tickets, $425-$975+ for three-day passes; buy Primavera Sound Los Angeles tickets online at Front Gate Tickets, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats

When Sept. 16-18, 2022

Where Douglas Park, W Ogden Avenue & S Sacramento Drive, Chicago, IL

Headliners My Chemical Romance, Misfits

COVID Policy No entry process details have been released and festival organizers will update the event’s website with more info as the date nears according to local and state policies.

Tickets $200-$1,700 for three-day passes; buy Riot Fest 2022 tickets online at Eventbrite, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats

When Sept. 22-25, 2022

Where Kentucky Expo Center, 937 Phillips Ln., Louisville, KY 40209

Headliners NIN, Slipknot, Kiss, Red Hot Chili Peppers

COVID Policy No entry process details have been released and festival organizers will update the event’s website with more info as the date nears according to local and state policies.

Tickets $100-$240+ for single-day tickets, $270-$1,038+ for four-day passes; buy Louder Than Life 2022 tickets online at SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats

When October/November 2022 (dates to be announced)

Where City Park, 1 Palm Dr., New Orleans, LA 70124

Headliners TBA

COVID Policy TBA

Tickets Details not yet released