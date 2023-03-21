The Best Music Festivals of 2023

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Slather on your sunblock and strap on your fanny pack: Festival season is upon us. Boise’s Treefort Music Fest returns March 22-26, kicking off the spring music fest schedule that includes two weekends of Coachella (April 14-16 and 22-23), the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (April 28-May 7) and Stagecoach, among other events.
Frequent festgoers can make their event-hopping experience easier with services such as FestivalPass, which allows members to save up to 30 percent on up to 80,000 festivals, concerts, sporting events and more. memberships are $19 to $99 per month (or $210 to $1,080 per year) and include early access, no ticketing fees, bonus tickets and more perks. Resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub and VividSeats also offer tickets to sold-out events.
Related Stories
Following suit from last year’s festivals, mask mandates are no longer in place as vaccination rates rise and infection rates slow down. Many event organizers also don’t require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests for entry, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for large events and gatherings notes, “You are less likely to be infected with COVID-19 during outdoor activities because virus particles do not build up in the air outdoors as much as they do indoors.” (Check the CDC’s coronavirus levels map and the latest advisories by county here.)
Ahead, see upcoming major music festivals happening in the U.S. Those who can’t attend their favorite events in person can head to Hulu, which is the exclusive streamer for Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. And once you’ve planned your concert itinerary, don’t forget your festival essentials, too.
2023 Music Festival Schedule
Treefort Music Fest (Boise)
When March 22-26
Where Downtown Boise, ID
Headliners Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Dinosaur Jr., Leikeli47, Surf Curse, Caution Clay, Ani DiFranco, Godspeed You! Black Emperor
Tickets $100 for single-day passes, $150 for 21 and under (12 and under free with accompanying adult), $270 for general admission passes; buy Treefort Music Festival tickets online at Eventbrite, SeatGeek, StubHub or Vividseats
Dreamville Festival (Raleigh, NC)
When April 1-2
Where Dorothea Dix Park, 1030 Richardson Dr., Raleigh, NC 27603
Headliners Usher, J. Cole, Drake
Tickets $315 and up for two-day passes; buy Dreamville Festival 2023 tickets online at SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats
Ultra Music Festival (Miami)
When March 24-26
Where Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132
Headliners David Guetta, Marshmello, Tiësto, Zedd, Afrojack, Alesso, more
Tickets $400 and up for three-day passes; buy Ultra Music Festival 2023 tickets online at Front Gate Tickets, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats
Coachella (Indio)
When April 14-16 and 21-23
Where Empire Polo Club, 81800 51st Ave., Indio, CA 92201
Headliners Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, Blackpink, Rosalía, Frank Ocean, Björk, Calvin Harris
Tickets From $599 for GA weekend passes; buy tickets online at SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (New Orleans)
When April 28-May 7
Where Fair Grounds Race Course, 1751 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70119
Headliners Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, the Lumineers, Santa, Jon Baptiste, Jill Scott, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Kane Brown, H.E.R., Steve Miller Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gary Clark Jr., Leon Bridges, Farruko, Ludacris, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave., Wu-Tang Clan + Soul Rebels, Kenny Loggins, the Revivalists, Jazmine Sullivan, Herbie Hancock
Tickets From $5 for kids to $85 and up for adults; buy tickets online at AXS, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats
Stagecoach (Indio)
When April 28-30
Where Empire Polo Club, 81800 51st Ave., Indio, CA 92201
Headliners Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton
Tickets From $389 for GA passes, $799 and up for Saloon passes; buy tickets online at AXS, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats
Lovers & Friends (Las Vegas)
When May 6
Where Las Vegas Festival Grounds, 311 W Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89101
Headliners Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Pitbull, Usher, Christina Aguilera
Tickets From $335; buy tickets online at Front Gate Tickets, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats
Electric Daisy Carnival (Las Vegas)
When May 19-21
Where Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. N, Las Vegas, NV 89115
Headliners To be announced
Tickets From $850; buy Electric Daisy Festival tickets online here
Hangout (Gulf Shores, Ala.)
When May 19-21
Where 101 E Beach Blvd., Gulf Shores, AL 36542
Headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore
Tickets From $349 for three-day GA passes, $2,399 for Super VIP passes; buy Hangout tickets online at SeatGeek, StubHub or Vividseats
Boston Calling (Boston)
When May 26-28
Where Harvard Athletic Complex, 65 N Harvard St., Boston, MA 02134
Headliners Foo Fighters, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, Paramore, Queens of the Stone Age
Tickets From $340 for three-day GA passes, $2,100 for Platinum passes; buy Boston Calling tickets online at Front Gate Tickets, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats
Roots Picnic (Philadelphia)
When June 2-4
Where The Mann in Fairmount Park, 5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131
Headliners Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy & The Roots, Lil Uzi Vert, Dave Chappelle
Tickets From $209; buy The Roots Picnic tickets online at SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, Vividseats
Governors Ball Music Festival NYC (Queens, NYC)
When June 9-11
Where Flushing Meadows Corona Park, 11101 Corona Ave., Queens, NY 11368
Headliners Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar
Tickets From $139 for single-day passes to $319+ for three-day passes; buy Governors Ball NYC tickets online at Front Gate Tickets, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats
So What?! Music Festival (Arlington, TX)
When June 24-25, 2023
Where Choctaw Stadium, 1800 Ballpark Way, Arlington, TX, 76011
Headliners Pierce the Veil, the Used, Freddie Dredd, Lil Darkie; full lineup to be announced March 21
Tickets From $125 for early bird GA passes; buy So What?! tickets online at See Tickets, SeatGeek
Bonnaroo (Manchester, TN)
When June 15-18
Where Bonnaroo Farm, 1560 New Bushy Branch Rd., Manchester, TN 37355
Headliners Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Kendrick Lamar Odesza, Foo Fighters
Tickets From $175 for single-day passes, $340 and up for GA passes, $3,500 for Platinum passes; buy tickets online at Bonnaroo, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats
Summerfest (Milwaukee)
When June 22-25, June 29-July 1, July 6-8
Where American Family Insurance Amphitheater, 100 N Harbor Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53202
Headliners June 22-25: Eric Church, Zac Brown Band, James Taylor & His All-Star Band; June 29-July 1: Dave Matthews Band, Odesza; July 6-8: Zach Bryan, Imagine Dragons; more to be announced
Tickets $60+ for multi-day passes; buy Summerfest 2023 tickets online at SeatGeek, Summerfest, StubHub or Vividseats
Pitchfork Music Festival (Chicago)
When July 21-23
Where Union Park, 1501 W Randolph St., Chicago, IL 60606
Headliners To be announced
Tickets General information coming soon
Rolling Loud (Miami)
When July 21-23
Where Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, FL 33056
Headliners To be announced
Tickets General information coming soon
Lollapalooza (Chicago)
When Aug. 3-6
Where Grant Park, Chicago, IL
Headliners Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, Tomorrow X Together
Tickets From $365 for four-day passes; pre-sale starts March 23, sign up for Lollapalooza access here and buy tickets on SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats
Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival (San Francisco)
When Aug. 11-13
Where Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA
Headliners Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, Fisher
Tickets From $49 for single-day admission, $674 and up for three-day passes; buy Outside Lands 2023 tickets online at Front Gate Tickets, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats
Life Is Beautiful (Las Vegas)
When Sept. 22-24
Where Downtown Las Vegas, NV
Headliners To be announced
Tickets General information to be released soon; sign up for alerts here and get tickets at SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, VividSeats
Riot Fest 2023 (Chicago)
When Sept. 15-17
Where Douglas Park, W Ogden Avenue & S Sacramento Drive, Chicago, IL
Headliners To be announced
Tickets General information to be released soon; sign up for alerts here
Louder Than Life Festival (Louisville)
When Sept. 21-24
Where Kentucky Expo Center, 937 Phillips Ln., Louisville, KY 40209
Headliners Foo Fighters, Weezer, Rancid, Tool, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Green Day, Avenged Sevenfold, Pantera, Falling in Reverse, Queens of the Stone Age, Turnstile
Tickets $110+ for single-day tickets, $280+ for four-day passes; buy Louder Than Life 2023 tickets online at Front Gate Tickets, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats
Austin City Limits (Austin)
When Oct. 6-8, 13-15
Where Zilker Park, 2207 Lou Neff Rd., Austin, TX 78746
Headliners To be announced
Tickets General information to be released soon, join the waitlist here; get early ACL 2023 tickets at SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, VividSeats
III Points (Miami)
When Oct. 20-21
Where Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Ave., Miami, FL 33127
Headliners To be announced
Tickets General information to be released soon; join the waitlist here
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day