The Best Music Festivals of 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Slather on your sunblock and strap on your fanny pack: Festival season is upon us. Boise’s Treefort Music Fest returns March 22-26, kicking off the spring music fest schedule that includes two weekends of Coachella (April 14-16 and 22-23), the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (April 28-May 7) and Stagecoach, among other events.

Frequent festgoers can make their event-hopping experience easier with services such as FestivalPass, which allows members to save up to 30 percent on up to 80,000 festivals, concerts, sporting events and more. memberships are $19 to $99 per month (or $210 to $1,080 per year) and include early access, no ticketing fees, bonus tickets and more perks. Resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub and VividSeats also offer tickets to sold-out events.

Following suit from last year’s festivals, mask mandates are no longer in place as vaccination rates rise and infection rates slow down. Many event organizers also don’t require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests for entry, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for large events and gatherings notes, “You are less likely to be infected with COVID-19 during outdoor activities because virus particles do not build up in the air outdoors as much as they do indoors.” (Check the CDC’s coronavirus levels map and the latest advisories by county here.)

Ahead, see upcoming major music festivals happening in the U.S. Those who can’t attend their favorite events in person can head to Hulu, which is the exclusive streamer for Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. And once you’ve planned your concert itinerary, don’t forget your festival essentials, too.

2023 Music Festival Schedule

Treefort Music Fest (Boise) Treefort Music Fest When March 22-26

Where Downtown Boise, ID

Headliners Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Dinosaur Jr., Leikeli47, Surf Curse, Caution Clay, Ani DiFranco, Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Tickets $100 for single-day passes, $150 for 21 and under (12 and under free with accompanying adult), $270 for general admission passes; buy Treefort Music Festival tickets online at Eventbrite, SeatGeek, StubHub or Vividseats

Dreamville Festival (Raleigh, NC) Dreamville When April 1-2

Where Dorothea Dix Park, 1030 Richardson Dr., Raleigh, NC 27603

Headliners Usher, J. Cole, Drake

Tickets $315 and up for two-day passes; buy Dreamville Festival 2023 tickets online at SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats

Ultra Music Festival (Miami) When March 24-26

Where Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Headliners David Guetta, Marshmello, Tiësto, Zedd, Afrojack, Alesso, more

Tickets $400 and up for three-day passes; buy Ultra Music Festival 2023 tickets online at Front Gate Tickets, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats

Coachella (Indio) Goldenvoice When April 14-16 and 21-23

Where Empire Polo Club, 81800 51st Ave., Indio, CA 92201

Headliners Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, Blackpink, Rosalía, Frank Ocean, Björk, Calvin Harris

Tickets From $599 for GA weekend passes; buy tickets online at SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (New Orleans) New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival When April 28-May 7

Where Fair Grounds Race Course, 1751 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70119

Headliners Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, the Lumineers, Santa, Jon Baptiste, Jill Scott, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Kane Brown, H.E.R., Steve Miller Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gary Clark Jr., Leon Bridges, Farruko, Ludacris, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave., Wu-Tang Clan + Soul Rebels, Kenny Loggins, the Revivalists, Jazmine Sullivan, Herbie Hancock

Tickets From $5 for kids to $85 and up for adults; buy tickets online at AXS, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats

Stagecoach (Indio) When April 28-30

Where Empire Polo Club, 81800 51st Ave., Indio, CA 92201

Headliners Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton

Tickets From $389 for GA passes, $799 and up for Saloon passes; buy tickets online at AXS, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats

Lovers & Friends (Las Vegas) When May 6

Where Las Vegas Festival Grounds, 311 W Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89101

Headliners Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Pitbull, Usher, Christina Aguilera

Tickets From $335; buy tickets online at Front Gate Tickets, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats Electric Daisy Carnival (Las Vegas) When May 19-21

Where Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. N, Las Vegas, NV 89115

Headliners To be announced

Tickets From $850; buy Electric Daisy Festival tickets online here Hangout (Gulf Shores, Ala.) Hangout When May 19-21

Where 101 E Beach Blvd., Gulf Shores, AL 36542

Headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore

Tickets From $349 for three-day GA passes, $2,399 for Super VIP passes; buy Hangout tickets online at SeatGeek, StubHub or Vividseats

Boston Calling (Boston) Boston Calling When May 26-28

Where Harvard Athletic Complex, 65 N Harvard St., Boston, MA 02134

Headliners Foo Fighters, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, Paramore, Queens of the Stone Age

Tickets From $340 for three-day GA passes, $2,100 for Platinum passes; buy Boston Calling tickets online at Front Gate Tickets, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats

Roots Picnic (Philadelphia) The Roots Picnic When June 2-4

Where The Mann in Fairmount Park, 5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131

Headliners Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy & The Roots, Lil Uzi Vert, Dave Chappelle

Tickets From $209; buy The Roots Picnic tickets online at SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

So What?! Music Festival (Arlington, TX) When June 24-25, 2023

Where Choctaw Stadium, 1800 Ballpark Way, Arlington, TX, 76011

Headliners Pierce the Veil, the Used, Freddie Dredd, Lil Darkie; full lineup to be announced March 21

Tickets From $125 for early bird GA passes; buy So What?! tickets online at See Tickets, SeatGeek

Bonnaroo

When June 15-18

Where Bonnaroo Farm, 1560 New Bushy Branch Rd., Manchester, TN 37355

Headliners Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Kendrick Lamar Odesza, Foo Fighters

Tickets From $175 for single-day passes, $340 and up for GA passes, $3,500 for Platinum passes; buy tickets online at Bonnaroo, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats

When June 22-25, June 29-July 1, July 6-8

Where American Family Insurance Amphitheater, 100 N Harbor Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53202

Headliners June 22-25: Eric Church, Zac Brown Band, James Taylor & His All-Star Band; June 29-July 1: Dave Matthews Band, Odesza; July 6-8: Zach Bryan, Imagine Dragons; more to be announced

Tickets $60+ for multi-day passes; buy Summerfest 2023 tickets online at SeatGeek, Summerfest, StubHub or Vividseats

When July 21-23

Where Union Park, 1501 W Randolph St., Chicago, IL 60606

Headliners To be announced

Tickets General information coming soon

When July 21-23

Where Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Headliners To be announced

Tickets General information coming soon

Lollapalooza

When Aug. 3-6

Where Grant Park, Chicago, IL

Headliners Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, Tomorrow X Together

Tickets From $365 for four-day passes; pre-sale starts March 23, sign up for Lollapalooza access here and buy tickets on SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats

Outside Lands

When Aug. 11-13

Where Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA

Headliners Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, Fisher

Tickets From $49 for single-day admission, $674 and up for three-day passes; buy Outside Lands 2023 tickets online at Front Gate Tickets, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster or Vividseats

When Sept. 22-24

Where Downtown Las Vegas, NV

Headliners To be announced

Tickets General information to be released soon; sign up for alerts here and get tickets at SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, VividSeats

When Sept. 15-17

Where Douglas Park, W Ogden Avenue & S Sacramento Drive, Chicago, IL

Headliners To be announced

Tickets General information to be released soon; sign up for alerts here

Louder Than Life

When Sept. 21-24

Where Kentucky Expo Center, 937 Phillips Ln., Louisville, KY 40209

Headliners Foo Fighters, Weezer, Rancid, Tool, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Green Day, Avenged Sevenfold, Pantera, Falling in Reverse, Queens of the Stone Age, Turnstile

Tickets $110+ for single-day tickets, $280+ for four-day passes; buy Louder Than Life 2023 tickets online at Front Gate Tickets, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, Vividseats

When Oct. 6-8, 13-15

Where Zilker Park, 2207 Lou Neff Rd., Austin, TX 78746

Headliners To be announced

Tickets General information to be released soon, join the waitlist here; get early ACL 2023 tickets at SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, VividSeats