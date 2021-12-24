The Best New Year’s Meals to Order Online, From Chef-Driven Brunches to Dinners for Meat Lovers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

The 2021 finish line is on the horizon. After spending the last few months of festive decorating, holiday gift shopping, online deal hunting and dinner party hosting, it’s no wonder that New Year’s meals often end up as an afterthought. You can Frankenstein something from the remaining ingredients you have in the pantry or grab whatever’s still edible at the store — or you can cook smarter (not harder) going into 2022 and order a New Year’s meal online instead.

Some of the best meal subscriptions and online grocery services will bring a gourmet meal to your doorstep with the same home-cooked flavors, and without the hassle of shopping in person. You can order mouth-watering brunch for eight or more on Goldbelly from your favorite neighborhood eatery (whether it’s down the street or in your hometown a few states away), or get delectable brunches to soak up the previous night’s hangovers.

Not to worry if you’ve got carnivores, vegans or vegetarians at your table. Ahead, check out some of the best New Year’s dinners and brunches to order online for every type of eater.

Goldbelly

Goldbelly lets you order New Year’s Eve dinner and New Year’s Day brunch from your favorite restaurants, whether they’re around the corner or across the country. Options include meal kits by top chefs (think DIY dinners from NYC’s Momofuku, L.A.’s Wolfgang Puck or Chicago’s Girl & the Goat), an eight-person seafood feast from Blue Ribbon, original crumb cake from Nene’s Treats in Charleston, pastries from Manhattan’s Ceci-Cela Patisserie and many others.

Omaha Steaks

Save up to 50 percent off sitewide and get free shipping at Omaha Steaks, including on New Year’s Eve-ready meals. Your dinner party of meat lovers can dig into juicy Pecanwood smoked flank hams, ribeye steaks or butcher’s cut filet mignon, plus your choice of delicious appetizers and desserts. (These homestyle meals also make great last-minute gifts, too.)

Blue Apron

From seared scallops with pancetta fettucini to fried egg and white cheddar burgers, Blue Apron has some of the best New Year’s Eve dinners and New Year’s brunches for gourmands starting at $10 per serving. You can also add savory appetizers, sides, desserts and wine to your menu for $5 and up per serving.

Harry & David

Order up a turkey and ham brunch and add a side of black truffle and almond green beans, or choose from a myriad of other gourmet home entertaining options (including entrees, appetizers and desserts) from Harry & David. And if you need last-minute gift baskets, there are plenty on offer for up to 50 percent off during the online food and gift company’s winter sale, including favorites with Riviera pears, charcuterie collections, Moose Much popcorn tins and more.

Home Chef

Missed Home Chef’s NYE delivery cutoff for the week of Dec. 27? The healthy online meal subscription service offers its lineup of delicious meals at Kroger-owned grocery stores across the country, including City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Ralphs and more. Order ready-to-heat or hot entrees and appetizers such as pot roast with roasted vegetables, full slabs of ribs, classic chicken piccata, chicken with uncured bacon ranch pasta, creamy mac and cheese and more.

Instacart

Prefer to source your own ingredients and do the cooking (but want to save precious time)? An InstaCart membership lets you leave the in-person scavenger hunting to one of the on-demand grocery delivery service’s pros. Choose from a host of local and national retailers, including Costco, Walmart, Ralphs, Vons, Kroger, Sprouts and more alongside online meal delivery services such as Sun Basket and Butcher Box, and chat with your shopper in real-time when items are out of stock or if you want to add something to your order (say, dried fruits, cheeses and meats for a last-minute charcuterie board).

Delivery fees start at $4 for same-day orders of $35 or more, or you can opt for the annual membership ($99) and forgo the delivery and service fees that quickly add up for frequent InstaCart shoppers.