6 Best Outdoor Workout Places in Los Angeles

With its year-round great weather, Los Angeles offers plenty of options for working out safely outdoors from the tough Culver City Stairs to these six studio options below.

Michael Kahn Private Training Gym

A certified trainer and yoga instructor to many execs and actors, including the stars of Love, Victor, Scream, Queer Eye and Spider-Man, Kahn invested $50,000 to transform his Mid-City backyard and garage into a fully kitted gym.

Michael Kahn at his gym. Courtesy of subect

He offers strength and conditioning and yoga for up to four people at a time. “A typical workout includes everything from pushing sleds, swinging hammers and kettlebells, and lifting weights to sprinting on assault bikes and skiers,” says Kahn. $180/hour, reachable via Instagram: @mjkahn425.

Vitru

This private Hollywood workout and recovery facility is owned by certified trainer Johnny Fontana, who helped Robert Pattinson get Batman-ready. The outdoor space where he offers such classes as HIIT Circuit, Jiu Jitsu and Booty Burn is elevated and modern. $30-$45 a class, 629 N. Western Ave., vitru.club.

Thompson Hollywood + Love Yoga

In partnership with Venice Beach-based Love Yoga, the new Thompson Hollywood hotel — located in the newly dubbed Vinyl District — now offers complimentary Saturday morning rooftop yoga to both guests and the public, topped off by mimosas and fresh fruit juice.

The rooftop pool area at the Thompson Hollywood hotel. Michael Mundy

Mats, towels and water are also provided for the classes, which are steeped in the tradition of Katonah Yoga. Available through spring; 1541 Wilcox Ave.; secure a spot at hollywoodyoga@thompsonhotels.com.

Natural Pilates

Teaching a combo of classic and modern Pilates styles favored by stars like Sylvester Stallone and Naomi Campbell, owner Laura Wilson offers classes al fresco in West Hollywood and Brentwood. $29-$40 a class (depending on plan), 8436 West 3rd St. and 11461 Sunset Blvd., naturalpilates.com.

Hype Silverlake

Burn calories with cycling and HIIT classes, held in a 5,000-square-foot shaded parking lot. $15-$22 a class, 1932 Hyperion Ave., hypesilverlake.com.

Box ‘N Burn

Sweat it out at this spot co-owned by Olympic bronze medalist and professional boxer Tony Jeffries, while learning proper boxing techniques. Outdoor classes are available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Box ‘N Burn’s location in Santa Monica. $27-$30 a class, 1654 Lincoln Blvd., boxnburn.com.

An outdoor class at Box ‘N Burn in Santa Monica. Box 'N Burn

A version of this story first appeared in the Jan. 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.