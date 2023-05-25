Peacock’s Summer Deal Lets You Save While You Stream ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ ‘Yellowstone’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
In addition to Hulu’s $2 National Streaming Day deal, cord-cutters have another way to save on their TV binge-watching habit. For a limited time, Peacock is offering one year for $20, or half off the annual Premium subscription.
Regularly $5 per month or $50 annually (or 17 percent savings off monthly billing), Peacock’s ad-supported Premium plan offers next-day access to NBC and Bravo series, including unscripted shows such as Vanderpump Rules (and that buzzy three-part reunion airing May 24-26) and the entire Real Housewives franchise.
Subscribers also get more than 80,000 hours of content, including original series such as Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Bupkis, Mrs. Davis, Bel-Air, Poker Face, Meet Cute, A Friend of the Family and more; past seasons of Yellowstone and That ’70s Show; and films such as the Oscar-nominated Tàr, Cocaine Bear, M3GAN, Knock at the Cabin, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and many others.
Peacock Premium also has over 50 channels and live sports, including MLB Sunday Leadoff, Premier League, Sunday Night Football and WWE).
Peacock’s Premium Plus tier includes all of the above, plus your local NBC channel live, no ads (except on select live TV shows) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline later. The ad-free plan costs $10 monthly or $100 per year, and it’s worth noting that it’s not part of the 50 percent off summer promo.
The Peacock Premium deal ends June 12 and excludes existing or returning subscribers. Get the deal when you use promo code SUMMEROFPEACOCK and learn more online here.
