The Best On-Demand Fitness Apps and Subscriptions for Working Out at Home

From work to workouts, many people — yes, including stars — have found that sticking to at-home routines vastly simplified their lives during the pandemic. But when it comes to finding the best workout apps, the idea of filtering through dozens (if not hundreds) of options in the app marketplace is enough to make anyone break a sweat. And while some of the most popular online workout memberships deliver results, they might also require high-tech equipment like smart mirrors or connected machines — all big-ticket items that beginners aren’t yet ready to invest in.

That’s why we’ve pared down the top fitness apps for home workouts that don’t require additional gear, save for your favorite yoga mat, light weights or an affordable fitness tracker. And whether you’re into Hollywood-favored workouts such as Vinyasa flows, dance cardio, boxing or Pilates (to name a few), there’s an online workout membership for every regimen, skill level and lifestyle.

From Chris Hemsworth’s Centr wellness app to the free FitOn app with classes led by Jonathan Van Ness, Gabrielle Union and other stars, check out some of the best online workout subscriptions and virtual fitness programs loved by A-listers.

Alo Moves

BEST FOR YOGA

Price: $198 annually or $20 monthly; get 50 percent off your first year for a limited time

From fashionable activewear brand Alo Yoga (you’ve seen its leggings on Cindy Crawford, Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift and countless other stars), Alo Moves has over 3,000 on-demand yoga, fitness and meditation classes led by athletes and expert trainers from across the U.S. Mix it up with a variety of yoga styles, high-intensity training (HIIT), barre, Pilates, strength and core training or a new skill (like handstands and the splits), and relax and recharge with a range of mindfulness sessions that fit your schedule. You can even feed your wanderlust with the platform’s Alo in the Wild workouts that let you sweat virtually at stunning locales such as Italy, Greece, Croatia, Malibu, New York, Yosemite and more.

Alo Moves Membership $20 monthly or $198 annually Buy now

Amazon Halo

BEST AFFORDABLE WELLNESS APP

Price: $4 monthly

More than just a fitness app, Amazon’s new Halo membership pairs with its View and Band wellness trackers to offer a holistic approach to your health. For just $4 per month with a Halo device, you’ll get access to hundreds of on-demand workouts from Aaptiv, Halle Berry’s Re-Spin, Orangetheory, P.volve, Sweat and other popular fitness studios; guided meditations and wellness sessions from Headspace, Exhale and Bettersleep; healthy meal recipes; expert-curated programs and a full range of assessment tools using data from your tracker.

Launched late last year, the new Halo View ($80) lets you check your heart rate and blood oxygen and track your fitness activity, sleep and daily steps. With a Halo membership, you’ll be able to track your body tone and composition, get personalized programs based on your movement health (including your mobility, stability and posture) and see more details on your sleep statistics (such as light and REM sleep, time awake and asleep, sleep temperature and more). If you prefer a screen-free tracker, you can opt for Amazon’s Halo Band ($85), which offers the tech giant’s Tone analysis that uses a built-in microphone to analyze your energy and positivity through your voice.

Amazon Halo Membership $4 monthly Buy now

Centr

BEST FITNESS APP FOR TRAINING LIKE AN A-LISTER

Price: $10 monthly ($120 annually) for a limited time; $60 for three months or $30 per month

If Thor is your fitness icon, then Marvel superstar Chris Hemsworth’s Centr is one of the fitness and wellness subscriptions that let you work out with an A-list team, including his own personal trainer, Luke Zocchi. Try six-week training programs for home or gym workouts based on your skill level or schedule, including boxing, MMA, HIIT, Pilates, strength training, yoga and others, and choose from self-guided or coach-led classes.

The platform’s Eat section gives you easy and dietitian-approved meal plans created by top chefs for a range of diets (gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan and pescatarian) along with shopping lists. When you’re getting stressed or overwhelmed, Centr’s guided meditations, sleep visualizations, confidence-boosting tips and online community help you stay on track and balanced.

Through Jan. 31, Centr is offering a limited-time deal that gets you a year for only $120, plus a four-week free trial.

Centr Membership $10 monthly or $120 annually Buy now

Fabletics Fit

BEST FITNESS APP WITH PERKS

Price: $15 monthly or free for Fabletics VIP members

VIP members of monthly activewear subscription service Fabletics (which is backed by Kate Hudson and Kevin and Eniko Hart) get free access to the brand’s Fit app (otherwise, it’s $15 per month for non-members), which has 30-day programs, hundreds of on-demand classes, self-guided sessions from 5 to 20 minutes, meditations and more. Try yoga, HIIT, cardio, barre, strength training and other types of workouts and unlock discounts on future purchases.

Fabletics Fit App Membership $15 monthly (free for VIP members) Buy now

FitOn

BEST FREE WORKOUT APP

Subscription price: Free; $100 annually for pro subscription or $30 for the first year for a limited time

Gabrielle Union, Jonathan Van Ness and Julianne Hough are just a few of your starry teachers on FitOn, one of the best free at-home fitness apps that features classes led by celebrity trainers. Founded by former Fitbit executive Lindsay Cook, the platform offers free videos for yoga, cardio, Pilates, barre, HIIT, dance, strength training, stretching and more, including classes that are just 10 minutes.

Join challenges with other members (think beginner yoga, sculpt and tone, or stamina boosting) or take advantage of free two- to four-week courses on healthy eating, 20-minute workouts, stress relief and other programs.

You can also upgrade to the FitOn Pro plan, which is $30 per year for a limited time (reg. $99 annually) and includes personalized meal plans, fitness tracker integration, unlimited offline downloads, over 500 exclusive recipes and more content.

FItOn App Membership Buy now

Future

BEST PERSONALIZED FITNESS COACHING

Subscription price: $19 for the first month, then $149 monthly

Billing itself as “more than an app, more than a personal trainer,” Future is the best fitness membership that helps you stay accountable and engaged, thanks to its personalized coach-led approach. Members get a dedicated Future Coach who creates a comprehensive and customized workout plan tailored to their goals and lifestyle, plus a new set of virtual exercises and encouraging feedback each week.

Your membership includes an Apple Watch that you and your personal trainer will use to track your fitness progress and data (such as your BPM, cardio performance and miles). And for a limited time, Future is offering 30 days free.

Future Membership $149 monthly Buy now

Obé

BEST CLASS VARIETY

Subscription price: $19 monthly, $65 quarterly (includes $10 gift card) or $199 annually (includes $20 gift card)

Choose from 15 class types in a range of fitness moods, styles and levels with a membership to Obé, which works seamlessly with Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV and Roku streaming devices. The online fitness platform offers 7,000 on-demand classes and 20 daily live sessions to keep you moving, including TV and film-inspired options helmed by your favorite stars and Hollywood choreographers — think dance cardio inspired by Disney’s Cruella, throwback workouts with iCarly, Dorobics with Real Housewives‘ Dorinda Medley and more.

Obe Fitness App Membership $19 monthly or $199 annually Buy now

P.volve

BEST FOR SCULPTING

Subscription price: $20 monthly or $180 annually

Can’t make it to P.volve’s locations in Los Angeles or New York? Founded by celebrity trainer Stephen Pasterino, the muscle-sculpting workout studio offers a digital membership that gives you access to more than 200 on-demand fitness videos, new weekly classes and P.volve’s live virtual studio classes through Zoom. Members can choose from workouts with or without equipment (we’re fans of the brand’s range of gear), and a free 15-minute consultation with a movement specialist is included. The app also lets you customize your workout regimen based on your fitness goals and lifestyle, keep track of your progress and find recipes. (Kate Bosworth, Olivia Culpo, Molly Sims and Venus Williams have shown their love for P.volve’s workouts on social media.)