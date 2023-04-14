This Summer, You Can Spend $1,700 for a Movie Night at the Beverly Hills Hotel 

Starting this month, the Beverly Hills Hotel — a hospitality venue known for its long history of Hollywood guests as much as it is for its iconic green and white striped cabanas — is welcoming the return of their luxe moviegoing experience throughout the summer. The poolside movie series will feature five classic films — Breakfast at Tiffany’s, La La Land, Clueless, Troop Beverly Hills and Some Like It Hot — and the admission is $1,700 to rent one of the eight poolside cabanas, which accommodate four people each.

The series was launched last year in celebration of the hotel’s 110th anniversary, and after all three events sold out, the Beverly Hills Hotel team decided to bring it back, with two additional viewings. “We only showed Troop Beverly Hills last year and quickly learned how popular the film is!” Csaba Oveges, The Beverly Hills Hotel’s hotel manager, told The Hollywood Reporter in an emailed statement. “It’s important for us to create unique experiences for our guests that they will remember and cherish forever.”

The package also offers customized pre-fixe food and handcrafted cocktail beverage menus thematically inspired by each month’s movie. For the first Breakfast at Tiffany’s screening, the lineup will include blue mimosas, breakfast flatbreads, mini sugared croissants with coffee semifreddo and a Breakfast at Tiffany’s themed blue macaron dessert tower.

“We wanted to feature cult classics in a legendary setting,” Oveges explains. “We selected films that highlight our iconic city and resonate with our guests and locals alike.”

According to Oveges, the intimate viewing experience at the venue known as the “Pink Palace” is the reason for the high price tag. “The price covers the cost of the production and food and beverage offerings,” he says. Access to the snack bar, featuring concession stand classics like popcorn, chocolate and candy, is also included in the total price.