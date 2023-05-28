Billie Eilish Slams Critics Who Called Her a “Sellout” for Being More Feminine: “Let Women Live”

Billie Eilish is expressing her disappointment in critics who have had a lot to say about her changing style recently.

The Grammy winner took to social media to call out people who have commented on her posts, telling her that she’s “changed” and is a “sellout” for embracing a more feminine sense of style lately.

“I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i’d be hotter if i acted like a woman,” Eilish wrote on her since-expired Instagram Stories.

She continued, “And now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout.. and ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest bla blah… you guys are true idiots. LOL. i can be BOTH you fucking bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST!”

In a follow-up Instagram Story, the Oscar winner pointed out that women can have different styles and be interested in various fashion trends without having to solely embrace one or the other.

“FUN FACT! did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right??” she wrote. “Believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things.”

She added on the next slide, “also that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!! omg?! insane right? who knew?? and also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times.” She signed off with one final thought for the people who have been commenting on her posts and wrote, “Suck my absolute cock and balls you women hating ass weirdos.”

The musician has opened up in the past about the reason she chose to wear oversized, casual clothing when she first broke out as an artist. In an interview with NME in January 2019, Eilish said that if she was a man wearing baggy clothes, nobody would even notice. She also pointed out that people have told her that if she wore tight clothes, she’d be prettier and her career would be more successful.

In Eilish’s Calvin Klein campaign later that year, she further expanded on her choice to wear big, loose clothes, explaining it was a way to keep people from talking about her body.

“Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath,” she said. “Nobody can be like, ‘Oh, she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick, she’s got a flat ass, she’s got a fat ass. No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”