Billy Porter to Host and Perform at City of Hope Gala

Billy Porter will pull double duty for City of Hope at its Spirit of Life Gala.

The Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning talent will host and perform at the event, set for West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center on Oct. 27. He joins a program that already includes fellow performer Jack Johnson and Spirit of Life Award honorees Monte and Avery Lipman, Republic Records founders, chief executives and brothers.

The Spirit of Life Award is City of Hope’s most prestigious honor and handed out to industry leaders “who have made a significant commitment to improving the lives of others through the advancement of research and clinical innovation, as well as the delivery of personalized, compassionate care.” Previous recipients include Sylvia Rhone, Jon Platt, Mo Ostin, Clive Davis, Quincy Jones, Frances W. Preston, Shelli and Irving Azoff, Edgar Bronfman Jr., Doug Morris and Sir Lucian Grainge.

Porter, a Republic Records artist, is coming off the release of his feature directorial debut, Anything’s Possible, which was released this summer by Prime Video. He’s said to be working on a new album that is coming soon. Johnson has released seven studio albums and two live albums that have sold over 25 million copies worldwide. He recently released an eighth studio album, Meet The Moonlight, that came out on June 24.