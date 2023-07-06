Billy Porter, Husband Adam Smith to Divorce After Six Years of Marriage

Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have decided to go their separate ways after being married for more than half a decade.

The Pose star’s rep confirmed the duo “have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years.”

“The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration,” Simon Halls said in a statement to People. “They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter. There will be no further comment from either parties and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected.”

Porter and Smith met in 2009 and dated for about a year. It wasn’t until five years later, in 2015, that they decided to give their relationship another chance. Then, after getting engaged at the end of 2016, they got married two weeks later on Jan. 14, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Manhattan. Throughout their marriage, the couple has attended several gatherings and red carpet events together.

Smith previously told People that it was important for the pair to get married before Donald Trump took office as president, saying “We were discussing, and Billy had actually brought up to me that it’s important for us to get married while [Barack] Obama is still President and before January 20.”

The Cinderella actor also opened up to the outlet about what marriage meant to the couple since they “both grew up in households where who we are is labeled an ‘abomination.'”

“The thought of marriage, there was no context for it — there was no dreaming about it because there was no context to dream,” he said at the time. “It was unspoken and very clear that the sanctity of marriage was not for us.”

Porter continued, “So to see that come around, to see that tide turned, it still takes my breath away; I’m still trying to find the words to describe it. I didn’t think I needed it. I lived with this idea that it just wasn’t for us. So when we went to get our marriage license the other day, the act of that was so powerful in a way that crept up on the both of us, and it just grounded that moment.”