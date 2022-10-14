Events of the Week: ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Halloween Ends’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Black Adam, Halloween Ends, The Watcher and the New York Film Festival.
New York Film Festival
The annual film fest continued its second week at Lincoln Center with screenings for Women Talking, Armageddon Time and She Said.
Halloween Ends premiere
Related Stories
Jamie Lee Curtis, director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum debuted the final Laurie Strode installment on Tuesday at the TCL Chinese Theater.
The Peripheral premiere
Prime Video hosted the Los Angeles premiere of sci-fi thriller series The Peripheral on Tuesday at the Ace Hotel Theater. Attendees included executive producers Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan and Greg Plageman, with the series regular cast including Chloë Grace Moretz, Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Louis Herthum, JJ Feild, T’Nia Miller, Alexandra Billings, Alex Hernandez, Adelind Horan, Melinda Page Hamilton and Austin Rising.
Black Adam premiere
Dwayne Johnson’s superhero flick premiered in Times Square on Wednesday, along with director Jaume Collet-Serra and co-stars Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell and Sarah Shahi.
The Watcher premiere
Ryan Murphy’s latest true crime project, starring Bobby Cannavale, Naomi Watts, Mia Farrow and Margo Martindale, debuted in NYC on Wednesday.
Mama’s Boy premiere
Dustin Lance Black debuted his HBO doc at the opening night of New York’s NewFest on Thursday.
Catherine Called Birdy Birdyfest
Amazon Prime Video hosted a medieval pop-up festival in Los Angeles on Oct. 7 in celebration of Catherine Called Birdy, with writer-director Lena Dunham also in attendance.
EMA Awards
The annual EMA Awards Gala returned on Saturday to celebrate environmental excellence within the entertainment industry. Billie Eilish and her mother, Maggie Baird, were honored at the Los Angeles event, along with activist and entrepreneur Nikki Reed, and David Spade and Wendie Malick served as hosts.
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala
On Saturday, the CHLA Gala took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica to honor local healthcare heroes, philanthropists Kristin and Jeff Worthe and corporate partner Panda Express. Hosted by Chris Pine and Robert Pine, the evening featured a live performance by Justin Timberlake and raised over $5.5 million to support the hospital’s patient care and medical research.
Hammer Museum Gala
The Hammer Museum threw its 18th annual Gala in the Garden on Saturday, honoring artist Charles Gaines and transgender rights activist and lawyer Chase Strangio. Laverne Cox and visual artist Mark Bradford gave tribute speeches alongside a performance by Gabriels and an art installation by Reik Anadol.
GO Gala
Lily Collins hosted GO Campaign’s 16th annual GO Gala at City Market Social House on Saturday. Guests included Brianne Howey, Bella Heathcote, Max Carver and Samuel Arnold, with a musical performance from Judith Hill.
Carousel of Hope Ball
Event chair Barbara Davis and co-chair Dana Davis hosted the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball on Saturday at The Beverly Hilton hotel, benefiting the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. The event honored Diane Keaton with the “Brass Ring Award,” while guests were treated to performances by John Legend, Andy Grammer and Deborah Cox. The ball raised over $1.7 million this year alone, in addition to the more than $110 million that The Carousel Balls have raised to date.
Till L.A. special screening
After premiering at the New York Film Festival, the cast and crew of Till, including breakout Danielle Deadwyler, screened their film at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
UTA’s TwitchCon lounge event
UTA hosted a TwitchCon lounge event on Saturday at The Omni Hotel in San Diego, timed to TwitchCon. Notable attendees included content creators and UTA clients Nadia Amine (“Nadia”), Tyler “TeeP” Polchow, Nick “Nmplol” Polom, Lindsey “LuluLuvely,” Spencer “Hiko” Martin, Jordan “HusKerrs” Thomas, Zaqueri “Aphromoo” Black, Maria “Chica” Lopez, Bao and Jake Tuonto (“Tuonto”); as well as Damon Lau (head of Gaming & Esports, UTA); Mike Lee, Hana Tjia, Travis Mynard, Paul Coggiola and Alex Don (agents, Gaming & Esports, UTA); J. Eatedali (executive, Gaming & Esports, UTA), and Eugene Wu, Ander Nickell and Rachel Schlegel (brand partnerships executives, Gaming & Esports, UTA).
Sony Pictures Classics’ 30th Anniversary
On Saturday, the New York Film Festival honored Sony Pictures Classics’ 30th anniversary with a special cocktail reception in the Hauser Patron Lounge at Alice Tully Hall. Friends of SPC and NYFF, including filmmakers Sally Potter and Mia Hansen-Løve, gathered to celebrate with co-presidents and co-founders Michael Barker and Tom Bernard and co-founder Marcie Bloom.
Family Style Food Festival
The L.A. food-meets-streetwear event returned to Fairfax on Sunday for a day filled with music, art and exclusive menu and merch items from some of the most prestigious and popular chefs, DJs and brands in the world. The one-day event, now in its third year, celebrated the cross sections of food and fashion cultures as Family Style connected artists, chefs and brands to create limited-edition, collaborative merchandise and dishes that dropped exclusively at the festival. Celeb attendees included Jimmy O. Yang, Jessica Alba, Blake Anderson, Damson Idris, Paris Hilton, Kelly Rowland, Nicole Richie and Andrew Santino.
Boden FW22 Cocktail Party
Boden hosted a private cocktail event at Hotel Chelsea to celebrate the brand’s refresh as they launched their Fall/Winter ‘22 Collection. Guests included Johnnie Boden, Laura Harrier, Jemima Kirke, Isabella Boylston, Eden Grinshpan, Candace Marie Stewart, Glenda Bailey and Rebecca Minkoff.
Ghetto Film School Fall Benefit
On Wednesday, Ghetto Film School hosted its annual Fall Benefit, and largest single night of fundraising, at the home of Veronica and Brian Grazer in Los Angeles. The event honored Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun and Natasha Lyonne for their dedication to the program and their overall contributions to the entertainment industry. Several high-profile guests were in attendance, including Christian Bale, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Ron Howard and David O. Russell.
W’s 50th anniversary party
W editor-in-chief Sara Moonves hosted a decadent birthday party in New York on Wednesday, celebrating the magazine’s half a century milestone. Slipping past the velvet rope at the 1972-themed bash at Shun Lee West were Jeremy Strong, Emily Ratajkowski, Chloë Sevigny, Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer (revealing a pregnancy with the couple’s first child), J. Smith Cameron, Justin Theroux, Ziwe Fumdoh, Jemima Kirke, newlyweds Ari Emanuel and Sarah Staudinger, Alia Shawkat, Rachel Antonoff, Quil Lemons, Harley Viera-Newton, Colby Mugrabi and many more. The evening was presented in partnership with Lexus and the birthday will be further commemorated by the book W Magazine: 50 Years/50 Stories from Moonves.
AMIRI Wes Lang Book Launch
AMIRI and Wes Lang celebrated the launch of their collaborative AMIRI Wes Lang book, documenting AMIRI’s Autumn-Winter 2022 collection, on Wednesday at Maxfield in L.A., with attendees including Angus Cloud, Ty Dolla $ign, G-Eazy, Damson Idris, Blake Gray, Dreezy and Colman Domingo.
Boys & Girls Clubs of America Gala
Boys & Girls Clubs of America celebrated its 75th National Youth of the Year gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday, alongside Courtney B. Vance, Ruth E. Carter, Miguel and Kane Brown.
High School premiere
Amazon Freevee hosted a ‘90s grunge-themed premiere event in Los Angeles on Thursday for its new coming-of-age drama, with executive producers Clea DuVall, Tegan Quin, Sara Quin and Laura Kittrell. Stars Railey Gilliland, Seazynn Gilliland, Cobie Smulders, Kyle Bornheimer, Esther McGregor, Olivia Rouyre, Brianne Tju, Marcus Della Rosa and Geena Meszaros were also in attendance.
Acapulco premiere
Stars of the second season of Apple TV+’s Acapulco, including Enrique Arrizon, Raphael Alejandro, Camila Perez and Chord Overstreet, walked the carpet on Thursday at the show’s Los Angeles premiere.
Pharrell’s JOOPITER Launch Event
JOOPITER, the global digital-first auction house and content platform founded by Pharrell Williams, hosted a special physical preview of its inaugural auction Son of a Pharaoh in New York on Thursday. To celebrate, Williams hosted guests including Tyler, the Creator, Slick Rick, Jaden Smith, LaKeith Stanfield, Snoh Aalegra, KAWS, Futura, Lorraine Schwartz, Pusha T, Tobe Nwigwe and Ashley Graham.
Hudson River Park Friends Gala
Hudson River Park Friends returned to Pier Sixty in Hudson River Park on Thursday to raise $2.6 million to support the park’s free events and programs, the maintenance of landscapes and gardens and the future care of new park areas under construction. Hosted by Michelle Collins, the evening also honored Hudson Yards and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Ralph Lauren
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and More Stars Come Out for Ralph Lauren’s First West Coast Fashion Show
-
-
The Equalizer
Queen Latifah on Partnership With Lenovo, Working With CoverGirl Again and ‘The Equalizer’s’ New Season: “These Things Are Not Mutually Exclusive”
-
Theater
August Wilson’s ‘The Piano Lesson’ Theater Review: Samuel L. Jackson Soars in a Broadway Revival That Only Intermittently Hits the Right Notes
-
shopping
The Best Luxury Gifts for Everyone On Your Holiday List, From Smart Ovens to ‘Designer Cookies’
-