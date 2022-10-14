Events of the Week: ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Halloween Ends’ and More

Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge and Quintessa Swindell arrive for the premiere of "Black Adam" at Time Square in New York City on Oct. 12.

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Black Adam, Halloween Ends, The Watcher and the New York Film Festival.

New York Film Festival

The annual film fest continued its second week at Lincoln Center with screenings for Women Talking, Armageddon Time and She Said.

Claire Foy, Judith Ivey, Michelle McLeod, Sheila McCarthy, Sarah Polley, Rooney Mara, Kate Hallett and Liv McNeil attend the red carpet event for ‘Women Talking’ on Oct. 10 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Producer Mark Butan, Focus Features vice chairman Jason Cassidy, Jeremy Strong, Anne Hathaway, director James Gray, Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, Focus Features president of production and acquisitions Kiska Higgs, Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski and producer Rodrigo Teixeira at the ‘Armageddon Time’ screening on Oct. 12. Courtesy of Marion Curtis / StarPix /Focus Features

Jodi Kantor, Zoe Kazan, Megan Twohey and Carey Mulligan attend the red carpet event for ‘She Said’ during the 60th New York Film Festival on Oct. 13. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Halloween Ends premiere

Jamie Lee Curtis, director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum debuted the final Laurie Strode installment on Tuesday at the TCL Chinese Theater.

Andi Matichak, David Gordon Green, Jamie Lee Curtis and Rohan Campbell

Jason Blum

The Peripheral premiere

Prime Video hosted the Los Angeles premiere of sci-fi thriller series The Peripheral on Tuesday at the Ace Hotel Theater. Attendees included executive producers Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan and Greg Plageman, with the series regular cast including Chloë Grace Moretz, Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Louis Herthum, JJ Feild, T’Nia Miller, Alexandra Billings, Alex Hernandez, Adelind Horan, Melinda Page Hamilton and Austin Rising.

Lisa Joy, Alexandra Billings, Jonathan Nolan, T’Nia Miller, Louis Herthum, Chloë Grace Moretz, Gary Carr, Jack Reynor and JJ Feild

Black Adam premiere

Dwayne Johnson’s superhero flick premiered in Times Square on Wednesday, along with director Jaume Collet-Serra and co-stars Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell and Sarah Shahi.

Bodhi Sabongui, Jalon Christian, Pierce Brosnan, Mohammed Amer, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jaume Collet-Serra, Odelya Halevi, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Aldis Hodge and Sarah Shahi Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Watcher premiere

Ryan Murphy’s latest true crime project, starring Bobby Cannavale, Naomi Watts, Mia Farrow and Margo Martindale, debuted in NYC on Wednesday.

Ted Sarandos, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Isabel Gravitt, Henry Hunter Hall, Luke David Blumm, Bobby Cannavale, Naomi Watts, Ryan Murphy, Michael Nouri, Bela Bajaria, Christopher McDonald, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale and Noma Dumezweni Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Bobby Cannavale, Ted Sarandos, Naomi Watts, Mia Farrow, Bela Bajaria and Peter Friedlander Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Mama’s Boy premiere

Dustin Lance Black debuted his HBO doc at the opening night of New York’s NewFest on Thursday.

Raphaelle Thibaut, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Nick McCarthy, Dustin Lance Black and Mickey Lidell John Lamparski/Getty Images

Catherine Called Birdy Birdyfest

Amazon Prime Video hosted a medieval pop-up festival in Los Angeles on Oct. 7 in celebration of Catherine Called Birdy, with writer-director Lena Dunham also in attendance.

Lena Dunham and producer Michael P. Cohen Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

EMA Awards

The annual EMA Awards Gala returned on Saturday to celebrate environmental excellence within the entertainment industry. Billie Eilish and her mother, Maggie Baird, were honored at the Los Angeles event, along with activist and entrepreneur Nikki Reed, and David Spade and Wendie Malick served as hosts.

Maggie Baird and Billie Eilish Amy Sussman/Getty Images

David Spade and Wendie Malick Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Nikki Reed, Peter Facinelli and Catherine Hardwicke Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala

On Saturday, the CHLA Gala took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica to honor local healthcare heroes, philanthropists Kristin and Jeff Worthe and corporate partner Panda Express. Hosted by Chris Pine and Robert Pine, the evening featured a live performance by Justin Timberlake and raised over $5.5 million to support the hospital’s patient care and medical research.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Chris Pine and Robert Pine Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel and Matt LeBlanc Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Hammer Museum Gala

The Hammer Museum threw its 18th annual Gala in the Garden on Saturday, honoring artist Charles Gaines and transgender rights activist and lawyer Chase Strangio. Laverne Cox and visual artist Mark Bradford gave tribute speeches alongside a performance by Gabriels and an art installation by Reik Anadol.

Will Ferrell and Viveca Paulin Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Laverne Cox and honoree Chase Strangio Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

GO Gala

Lily Collins hosted GO Campaign’s 16th annual GO Gala at City Market Social House on Saturday. Guests included Brianne Howey, Bella Heathcote, Max Carver and Samuel Arnold, with a musical performance from Judith Hill.

Max Carver, Brianne Howey, Bella Heathcote, Lily Collins and Samuel Arnold Courtesy of Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Carousel of Hope Ball

Event chair Barbara Davis and co-chair Dana Davis hosted the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball on Saturday at The Beverly Hilton hotel, benefiting the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. The event honored Diane Keaton with the “Brass Ring Award,” while guests were treated to performances by John Legend, Andy Grammer and Deborah Cox. The ball raised over $1.7 million this year alone, in addition to the more than $110 million that The Carousel Balls have raised to date.

Loretta Devine presents to Diane Keaton Charley Gallay/Getty Images

John Legend Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Till L.A. special screening

After premiering at the New York Film Festival, the cast and crew of Till, including breakout Danielle Deadwyler, screened their film at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Frankie Faison, Chinonye Chukwu, Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Sean Patrick Thomas and John Douglas Thompson Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Gina Prince-Bythewood and Chinonye Chukwu Unique Nicole/Getty Images

UTA’s TwitchCon lounge event

UTA hosted a TwitchCon lounge event on Saturday at The Omni Hotel in San Diego, timed to TwitchCon. Notable attendees included content creators and UTA clients Nadia Amine (“Nadia”), Tyler “TeeP” Polchow, Nick “Nmplol” Polom, Lindsey “LuluLuvely,” Spencer “Hiko” Martin, Jordan “HusKerrs” Thomas, Zaqueri “Aphromoo” Black, Maria “Chica” Lopez, Bao and Jake Tuonto (“Tuonto”); as well as Damon Lau (head of Gaming & Esports, UTA); Mike Lee, Hana Tjia, Travis Mynard, Paul Coggiola and Alex Don (agents, Gaming & Esports, UTA); J. Eatedali (executive, Gaming & Esports, UTA), and Eugene Wu, Ander Nickell and Rachel Schlegel (brand partnerships executives, Gaming & Esports, UTA).

Damon Lau (Head of Gaming & Esports, UTA), Lee Trink (CEO, FaZe Clan) Courtesy of UTA

Chin Pua (Manager, Creator Partnerships, ESPN & Respawn Entertainment), Jaci Hays (COO, FaZe Clan) and Eugene Wu (Brand Partnerships Executive, Gaming & Esports, UTA) Courtesy of UTA

Sony Pictures Classics’ 30th Anniversary

On Saturday, the New York Film Festival honored Sony Pictures Classics’ 30th anniversary with a special cocktail reception in the Hauser Patron Lounge at Alice Tully Hall. Friends of SPC and NYFF, including filmmakers Sally Potter and Mia Hansen-Løve, gathered to celebrate with co-presidents and co-founders Michael Barker and Tom Bernard and co-founder Marcie Bloom.

Michael Barker, Mia Hansen-Løve, Sally Potter, Tom Bernard and Marcie Bloom Mettie Ostrowski

Family Style Food Festival

The L.A. food-meets-streetwear event returned to Fairfax on Sunday for a day filled with music, art and exclusive menu and merch items from some of the most prestigious and popular chefs, DJs and brands in the world. The one-day event, now in its third year, celebrated the cross sections of food and fashion cultures as Family Style connected artists, chefs and brands to create limited-edition, collaborative merchandise and dishes that dropped exclusively at the festival. Celeb attendees included Jimmy O. Yang, Jessica Alba, Blake Anderson, Damson Idris, Paris Hilton, Kelly Rowland, Nicole Richie and Andrew Santino.

Inside Family Style Food Fest Courtesy of Glenjamn

Inside Family Style Food Fest Courtesy of Glenjamn

Inside Family Style Food Fest Courtesy of Mrkdstudios

Boden FW22 Cocktail Party

Boden hosted a private cocktail event at Hotel Chelsea to celebrate the brand’s refresh as they launched their Fall/Winter ‘22 Collection. Guests included Johnnie Boden, Laura Harrier, Jemima Kirke, Isabella Boylston, Eden Grinshpan, Candace Marie Stewart, Glenda Bailey and Rebecca Minkoff.

Laura Harrier Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Ghetto Film School Fall Benefit

On Wednesday, Ghetto Film School hosted its annual Fall Benefit, and largest single night of fundraising, at the home of Veronica and Brian Grazer in Los Angeles. The event honored Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun and Natasha Lyonne for their dedication to the program and their overall contributions to the entertainment industry. Several high-profile guests were in attendance, including Christian Bale, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Ron Howard and David O. Russell.

Natasha Lyonne, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Ghetto Film School CEO Montea Robinson with David O. Russell, Sibi Blazic and Christian Bale Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

W’s 50th anniversary party

W editor-in-chief Sara Moonves hosted a decadent birthday party in New York on Wednesday, celebrating the magazine’s half a century milestone. Slipping past the velvet rope at the 1972-themed bash at Shun Lee West were Jeremy Strong, Emily Ratajkowski, Chloë Sevigny, Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer (revealing a pregnancy with the couple’s first child), J. Smith Cameron, Justin Theroux, Ziwe Fumdoh, Jemima Kirke, newlyweds Ari Emanuel and Sarah Staudinger, Alia Shawkat, Rachel Antonoff, Quil Lemons, Harley Viera-Newton, Colby Mugrabi and many more. The evening was presented in partnership with Lexus and the birthday will be further commemorated by the book W Magazine: 50 Years/50 Stories from Moonves.

Jeremy Strong Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

W’s Sara Moonves and Pharrell Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Simon Rex and Geena Davis Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Grace Gummer and husband Mark Ronson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

AMIRI Wes Lang Book Launch

AMIRI and Wes Lang celebrated the launch of their collaborative AMIRI Wes Lang book, documenting AMIRI’s Autumn-Winter 2022 collection, on Wednesday at Maxfield in L.A., with attendees including Angus Cloud, Ty Dolla $ign, G-Eazy, Damson Idris, Blake Gray, Dreezy and Colman Domingo.

Colman Domingo Courtesy of AMIRI

Boys & Girls Clubs of America Gala

Boys & Girls Clubs of America celebrated its 75th National Youth of the Year gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday, alongside Courtney B. Vance, Ruth E. Carter, Miguel and Kane Brown.

Ruth Carter, Stephen Bishop and Misty Copeland Leon Bennett/Getty Images

High School premiere

Amazon Freevee hosted a ‘90s grunge-themed premiere event in Los Angeles on Thursday for its new coming-of-age drama, with executive producers Clea DuVall, Tegan Quin, Sara Quin and Laura Kittrell. Stars Railey Gilliland, Seazynn Gilliland, Cobie Smulders, Kyle Bornheimer, Esther McGregor, Olivia Rouyre, Brianne Tju, Marcus Della Rosa and Geena Meszaros were also in attendance.

(L-R) Sara Quin, Railey Gilliland, Clea DuVall, Laura Kittrell, Seazynn Gilliland and Tegan Quin Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Acapulco premiere

Stars of the second season of Apple TV+’s Acapulco, including Enrique Arrizon, Raphael Alejandro, Camila Perez and Chord Overstreet, walked the carpet on Thursday at the show’s Los Angeles premiere.

Carolina Moreno, Bayardo De Murguia, Eduardo Cisneros, Jason Shuman, Rodrigo Urquidi, Chris Harris, Regina Reynoso, Rossana De León, Camila Perez, Austin Winsberg, Enrique Arrizon, Raphael Alejandro, Carlos Corona, Vanessa Bauche, Rafael Cebrián, Jessica Collins, Chord Overstreet, Gabriela Milla, Jay Karas and Fernando Carsa Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pharrell’s JOOPITER Launch Event

JOOPITER, the global digital-first auction house and content platform founded by Pharrell Williams, hosted a special physical preview of its inaugural auction Son of a Pharaoh in New York on Thursday. To celebrate, Williams hosted guests including Tyler, the Creator, Slick Rick, Jaden Smith, LaKeith Stanfield, Snoh Aalegra, KAWS, Futura, Lorraine Schwartz, Pusha T, Tobe Nwigwe and Ashley Graham.

Pharrell Williams, Slick Rick and Tyler, the Creator Courtesy of David X Prutting/BFA.com

Hudson River Park Friends Gala

Hudson River Park Friends returned to Pier Sixty in Hudson River Park on Thursday to raise $2.6 million to support the park’s free events and programs, the maintenance of landscapes and gardens and the future care of new park areas under construction. Hosted by Michelle Collins, the evening also honored Hudson Yards and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.