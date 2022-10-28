Events of the Week: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Enola Holmes 2’ and More

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Enola Holmes 2, Blockbuster and WIF Honors.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever world premiere
The highly anticipated sequel made its debut on Wednesday night in Hollywood, alongside director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke and newcomers Tenoch Huerta and Michaela Coel. Rihanna, who has new music on the film’s soundtrack, also made an appearance, as well as a starry guest list including Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Janelle Monáe, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Regé-Jean Page, Tyler Perry, Simu Liu and Quinta Brunson.
Related Stories
Enola Holmes 2 premiere
Netflix hosted the world premiere of Enola Holmes 2 at the Paris Theater in New York on Thursday. Director-writer-executive producer Harry Bradbeer was in attendance, joined by stars Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Susan Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss.
WIF Honors
WIF (Women in Film, Los Angeles) hosted the 2022 WIF Honors at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, honoring Quinta Brunson, Dede Gardner, Jodi Kantor, Carey Mulligan, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Katie Silberman, Megan Twohey and Olivia Wilde with the Crystal Award for Advocacy; Lili Reinhart with the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award; and Michaela Coel with the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award.
Blockbuster premiere
Stars Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, JB Smoove, Kamaia Fairburn and creator Vanessa Ramos attended a special screening of their new Netflix series in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas
On Oct. 20, Hallmark Channel kicked off the holiday season with a special Countdown to Christmas celebration at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Hallmark talent joined Hallmark executives including Wonya Lucas and Mike Perry for the festive event, and Kristin Chenoweth put on a surprise performance for guests.
Wendell and Wild premiere
The Netflix animated film, which stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, premiered in Hollywood on Friday at opening night of the Animation Is Film festival.
WACO Wearable Art Gala
Tina Knowles Lawson and Richard Lawson hosted their fifth Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica, with an A-list guest list including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lupita Nyong’o, Tyler Perry, Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson, Magic Johnson, Terry Crews, Angela Bassett and Chloe x Halle.
Outfest Legacy Awards
Outfest celebrated its 2022 Legacy Awards in Los Angeles at Paramount Studios on Saturday, honoring Janelle Monáe (Trailblazer Award), Star Trek Franchise (Visionary Award), Glamazon (Guardian Award) and Outfest’s deputy director Kerri Stoughton-Jackson (Jonathan Howard Award).
TheGrio Awards
Allen Media Group’s African American-focused news, lifestyle, sports and entertainment platform theGrio celebrated leaders and legends at the first TheGrio Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday, co-hosted by Sheryl Underwood and Taye Diggs. Honorees included Tyler Perry, Norman Lear, Patti LaBelle, Kenan Thompson, Ben Crump, Alena Analeigh McQuarter, Robert F. Smith, Allyson Felix, Don Peebles, Queen Latifah, Dave Chappelle and Jennifer Hudson.
Diwali NYC Celebration
Kal Penn, fashion designer Prabal Gurung and Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, along with other prominent South Asian public figures, hosted a celebration of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, in New York City on Saturday. Sponsored by Paramount Pictures, the party welcomed guests including Padma Lakshmi, Kelly Ripa, Sarita Choudhury, Jay Sean, Pete Buttigieg and Ronan Farrow.
The Hair Tales premiere celebration
Mariah Carey (with her daughter) and Gayle King were among the guests at an intimate dinner at New York’s The Top of the Standard on Saturday night that honored Michaela Angela Davis and Tracee Ellis Ross for the premiere of the Hulu and OWN docuseries The Hair Tales.
North Fork TV Festival
Succession‘s J. Smith-Cameron was honored with the 2022 Canopy Award at the North Fork TV Festival on Saturday in Greenport, New York, with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Luke Kirby presenting her award.
Claire’s Place Foundation Clairity Ball
Claire’s Place Foundation, a non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis, held its third annual Clairity Ball on Saturday night in Santa Monica. The event, celebrating the life and legacy of late founder Claire Wineland, honored Andy Grammer for his efforts to help the foundation have a more powerful impact.
“We Can Survive” concert
Audacy returned to the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for its 9th annual “We Can Survive” concert on Saturday. The show featured performances by Alanis Morissette, Halsey, Weezer, OneRepublic, Garbage and Tate McRae and raised over $750,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the nation’s largest suicide prevention organization.
National Comedy Center Celebration for George Schlatter
The National Comedy Center — located in Jamestown, New York, the hometown of Lucille Ball and the United States’ official cultural institution dedicated to the art form of comedy — honored legendary comedy producer, director and writer George Schlatter and his wife Jolene Schlatter at a star-studded reception at The Comedy Store on Sunday. The West Hollywood event featured a reunion of Laugh-In stars Lily Tomlin, Goldie Hawn and Jo Anne Worley and other artists who have worked with or been inspired by Schlatter over his six-decade career in entertainment.
Montclair Film Festival
Brenden Fraser continued his press tour for The Whale with a sit-down conversation with Stephen Colbert at the Montclair Film Festival on Sunday. Eddie Redmayne, Elegance Bratton, Huma Abedin and Brian Stelter were also in attendance at the fest.
The Son special screening
Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society hosted a screening of The Son at the Crosby Street Hotel on Monday with stars Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and director Florian Zeller.
Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation Angel Ball
Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research raised $2.8 million at Angel Ball in NYC on Monday, hosted by co-founders songwriter Denise Rich and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter. This year, the Angel Ball honored John Paulson, president of Paulson & Co. Inc., and Michael Vranos, chief executive officer of Ellington Management Group, LLC.
George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration
The fourth annual George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration took place at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in NYC on Monday, honoring José Andrés for his longstanding commitment to changing the world through the power of food.
ACLU and NYCLU Sing Out For Freedom Benefit Concert
ACLU and NYCLU celebrated 20 years of the Sing Out for Freedom benefit concert in New York City on Monday, with an event hosted by Busy Philipps and Sarah Jones that honored Padma Lakshmi, Shaina Taub and Patti Smith.
Makers Conference
The 2022 Makers Conference, which united influential leaders from across the country to explore ways to advance equality and take action, ran Monday to Wednesday in Dana Point, with speakers including Jessica Alba, Constance Wu, Tig Notaro, Katie Porter and Ms. Marvel’s Sana Amanat and Iman Vellani.
TIME100 Next Gala
Time hosted the second Time 100 Next Gala on Tuesday to celebrate the members of its annual Time 100 Next list, an expansion of the Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world. The NYC event was hosted by Keke Palmer, with special remarks from members of this year’s list including Simone Ashley, Lily Collins, Nalleli Cobo, Joel Kim Booster, George M. Johnson and Leah Thomas.
Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture exhibit opening
Gal Gadot, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laura Harrier, Ella Balinska, Abigail Spencer, Willow Smith, Chloe Bennet, Samantha Logan, Sam Richardson, Ava Capri and more were welcomed to Beverly Hills on Tuesday for the opening of the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture exhibit, and to toast to the brand’s anniversary and matriarch, Madame Clicquot.
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths tastemaker event
Netflix hosted an Academy tastemaker event on behalf of Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths with Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Ximena Lamadrid, Íker Solano, Nicolás Giacobone at NYC’s Crosby Street Hotel on Tuesday.
92NY Henry Cavill conversation
The past and future Superman star stopped by 92NY for a conversation with MTV’s Josh Horowitz on Wednesday.
Dangerous Liaisons premiere
Starz hosted a NYC premiere event for its seductive new series on Wednesday, with creator Harriet Warner and stars Alice Englert, Nicholas Denton, Kosar Ali, Carice van Houten, Michael McElhatton, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Nathanael Saleh and Paloma Faith.
Urbanworld Film Festival
Urbanworld Film Festival hosted two red carpet special screenings this week with partners Sony Pictures and HBO to commemorate its 26th year at NYC’s SVA Theater. Devotion kicked off the fest on Wednesday with star Jonathan Majors and director JD Dillard, with a special screening of HBO Sports Documentaries’ Say Hey, Willie Mays! on Thursday.
Straight Line Crazy opening night
Ralph Fiennes debuted his new play Straight Line Crazy at NYC’s The Shed on Wednesday, in front of an audience that included Anna Wintour, Sienna Miller, Brooke Shields, Chris Meloni, John Slattery, Joe Alwyn, Darren Aronofsky, David Byrne, J. Smith-Cameron, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Christopher McDonald, Jack Huston, Michael Imperioli and Timothy Olyphant.
Breast Cancer Research Foundation Symposium and Awards Luncheon
The Breast Cancer Research Foundation held its annual symposium and awards luncheon on Thursday at the New York Hilton Midtown. Hosted by Amy Robach, this year’s event honored The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. for its commitment to funding lifesaving research and raising public awareness through 30 years of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign. The award was presented by global ambassador Elizabeth Hurley. The luncheon also raised a record-breaking $3.5 million for research.
City of Hope Gala
On Thursday, City of Hope — one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States — honored Republic founders, chief executives and brothers Monte and Avery Lipman at its music, film and entertainment industry group’s Spirit of Life Gala. Held at the Pacific Design Center, the annual event featured performances by the evening’s host Billy Porter, as well as Jack Johnson, new Republic Records signee Sekou and surprise guests the Jonas Brothers.
American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala
American Ballet Theatre made its seasonal return to Lincoln Center for its annual fall season at the David H. Koch Theater. The centerpiece of the two-week engagement was Thursday’s Fall Gala, which showcased the world premiere of choreographer Christopher Rudd’s new ballet Lifted, created with an all-Black cast and creative team. Guests included Antoni Porowski, Coco Rocha, Sunny Hostin, Sutton Stracke and Misty Copeland.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day