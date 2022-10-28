Events of the Week: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Enola Holmes 2’ and More

Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dominique Thorne, Ryan Coogler, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Mabel Cadena, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Lupita Nyong'o and Louis D'Esposito attend the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 26

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Enola Holmes 2, Blockbuster and WIF Honors.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever world premiere

The highly anticipated sequel made its debut on Wednesday night in Hollywood, alongside director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke and newcomers Tenoch Huerta and Michaela Coel. Rihanna, who has new music on the film’s soundtrack, also made an appearance, as well as a starry guest list including Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Janelle Monáe, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Regé-Jean Page, Tyler Perry, Simu Liu and Quinta Brunson.

Lupita Nyong’o Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Winston Duke and Letitia Wright Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Kevin Feige, Disney Studios Content chairman Alan Bergman and Ryan Coogler Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Enola Holmes 2 premiere

Netflix hosted the world premiere of Enola Holmes 2 at the Paris Theater in New York on Thursday. Director-writer-executive producer Harry Bradbeer was in attendance, joined by stars Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Susan Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss.

Serrana Su-Ling Bliss, Abbie Hern, Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Hannah Dodd, Harry Bradbeer, Susan Wokoma and Sharon Duncan-Brewster Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown Craig Barritt/Getty Images

WIF Honors

WIF (Women in Film, Los Angeles) hosted the 2022 WIF Honors at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, honoring Quinta Brunson, Dede Gardner, Jodi Kantor, Carey Mulligan, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Katie Silberman, Megan Twohey and Olivia Wilde with the Crystal Award for Advocacy; Lili Reinhart with the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award; and Michaela Coel with the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson and Channing Dungey Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jane Fonda, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Lake Bell Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Katie Silberman, Reed Morano and Olivia Wilde Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Blockbuster premiere

Stars Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, JB Smoove, Kamaia Fairburn and creator Vanessa Ramos attended a special screening of their new Netflix series in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Madeleine Arthur, Tyler Alvarez, Melissa Fumero, Randall Park and Olga Merediz Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas

On Oct. 20, Hallmark Channel kicked off the holiday season with a special Countdown to Christmas celebration at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Hallmark talent joined Hallmark executives including Wonya Lucas and Mike Perry for the festive event, and Kristin Chenoweth put on a surprise performance for guests.

Sydney Mesher, Hallmark Media president and CEO Wonya Lucas, Ginna Claire Mason, Hallmark Cards president and CEO Mike Perry and Jojo Carmichael Noam Galai/Getty Images

Wendell and Wild premiere

The Netflix animated film, which stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, premiered in Hollywood on Friday at opening night of the Animation Is Film festival.

Clay Mcleod, Chapman Lindsay Williams, Win Rosenfeld, Pablo Lobato, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Keegan-Michael Key, Tamara Smart, Julie Ragland, Henry Selick and Jordan Peele Unique Nicole/Getty Images

WACO Wearable Art Gala

Tina Knowles Lawson and Richard Lawson hosted their fifth Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica, with an A-list guest list including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lupita Nyong’o, Tyler Perry, Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson, Magic Johnson, Terry Crews, Angela Bassett and Chloe x Halle.

Tina Knowles Lawson, her grandson and Richard Lawson Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Chloe and Halle Bailey Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Outfest Legacy Awards

Outfest celebrated its 2022 Legacy Awards in Los Angeles at Paramount Studios on Saturday, honoring Janelle Monáe (Trailblazer Award), Star Trek Franchise (Visionary Award), Glamazon (Guardian Award) and Outfest’s deputy director Kerri Stoughton-Jackson (Jonathan Howard Award).

Janelle Monáe Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

TheGrio Awards

Allen Media Group’s African American-focused news, lifestyle, sports and entertainment platform theGrio celebrated leaders and legends at the first TheGrio Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday, co-hosted by Sheryl Underwood and Taye Diggs. Honorees included Tyler Perry, Norman Lear, Patti LaBelle, Kenan Thompson, Ben Crump, Alena Analeigh McQuarter, Robert F. Smith, Allyson Felix, Don Peebles, Queen Latifah, Dave Chappelle and Jennifer Hudson.

Byron Allen and Jennifer Hudson JC Olivera/Getty Images

Queen Latifah JC Olivera/Getty Images

Diwali NYC Celebration

Kal Penn, fashion designer Prabal Gurung and Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, along with other prominent South Asian public figures, hosted a celebration of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, in New York City on Saturday. Sponsored by Paramount Pictures, the party welcomed guests including Padma Lakshmi, Kelly Ripa, Sarita Choudhury, Jay Sean, Pete Buttigieg and Ronan Farrow.

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, Kal Penn and Ronan Farrow Hannah Turner Harts/BFA.com

Padma Lakshmi and Sarita Choudhury Hannah Turner Harts/BFA.com

The Hair Tales premiere celebration

Mariah Carey (with her daughter) and Gayle King were among the guests at an intimate dinner at New York’s The Top of the Standard on Saturday night that honored Michaela Angela Davis and Tracee Ellis Ross for the premiere of the Hulu and OWN docuseries The Hair Tales.

Mariah Carey and her daughter, Roe Courtesy of Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Rich Dennis, Gayle King, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela Angela Davis, who teamed with Mariah Carey on her memoir

Jackie Glover, Shareen Russell, Michaela Angela Davis, Kai Bowe and Kisha Imani Cameron Jason Crowley/BFA.com

North Fork TV Festival

Succession‘s J. Smith-Cameron was honored with the 2022 Canopy Award at the North Fork TV Festival on Saturday in Greenport, New York, with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Luke Kirby presenting her award.

J. Smith-Cameron and Luke Kirby Courtesy of Steve Eichner for Shutterstock

Claire’s Place Foundation Clairity Ball

Claire’s Place Foundation, a non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis, held its third annual Clairity Ball on Saturday night in Santa Monica. The event, celebrating the life and legacy of late founder Claire Wineland, honored Andy Grammer for his efforts to help the foundation have a more powerful impact.

Aijia Grammer, Andy Grammer, Claire’s Place Foundation executive director Melissa Yeager and Brett Yeager Courtesy of Erica Joan Photography

“We Can Survive” concert

Audacy returned to the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for its 9th annual “We Can Survive” concert on Saturday. The show featured performances by Alanis Morissette, Halsey, Weezer, OneRepublic, Garbage and Tate McRae and raised over $750,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the nation’s largest suicide prevention organization.

Brent Kutzle, Eddie Fisher and Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Halsey Amy Sussman/Getty Images

National Comedy Center Celebration for George Schlatter

The National Comedy Center — located in Jamestown, New York, the hometown of Lucille Ball and the United States’ official cultural institution dedicated to the art form of comedy — honored legendary comedy producer, director and writer George Schlatter and his wife Jolene Schlatter at a star-studded reception at The Comedy Store on Sunday. The West Hollywood event featured a reunion of Laugh-In stars Lily Tomlin, Goldie Hawn and Jo Anne Worley and other artists who have worked with or been inspired by Schlatter over his six-decade career in entertainment.

Journey Gunderson, Goldie Hawn, Lily Tomlin and honorees George Schlatter and Jolene Schlatter Courtesy of Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Montclair Film Festival

Brenden Fraser continued his press tour for The Whale with a sit-down conversation with Stephen Colbert at the Montclair Film Festival on Sunday. Eddie Redmayne, Elegance Bratton, Huma Abedin and Brian Stelter were also in attendance at the fest.

Stephen Colbert moderates a conversation with Brendan Fraser Courtesy of Montclair Film

The Son special screening

Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society hosted a screening of The Son at the Crosby Street Hotel on Monday with stars Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and director Florian Zeller.

Laura Dern, Hugh Jackman, Florian Zeller and Vanessa Kirby Courtesy of Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation Angel Ball

Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research raised $2.8 million at Angel Ball in NYC on Monday, hosted by co-founders songwriter Denise Rich and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter. This year, the Angel Ball honored John Paulson, president of Paulson & Co. Inc., and Michael Vranos, chief executive officer of Ellington Management Group, LLC.

Lee Daniels, Denise Rich, Eric Adams, Chaka Khan and Fat Joe Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration

The fourth annual George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration took place at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in NYC on Monday, honoring José Andrés for his longstanding commitment to changing the world through the power of food.

José Andrés Courtesy of Jon Simon/Points of Light

ACLU and NYCLU Sing Out For Freedom Benefit Concert

ACLU and NYCLU celebrated 20 years of the Sing Out for Freedom benefit concert in New York City on Monday, with an event hosted by Busy Philipps and Sarah Jones that honored Padma Lakshmi, Shaina Taub and Patti Smith.

Busy Philipps, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Sarah Jones Rob Kim/Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi and Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell Rob Kim/Getty Images

Makers Conference

The 2022 Makers Conference, which united influential leaders from across the country to explore ways to advance equality and take action, ran Monday to Wednesday in Dana Point, with speakers including Jessica Alba, Constance Wu, Tig Notaro, Katie Porter and Ms. Marvel’s Sana Amanat and Iman Vellani.

Activist and professor Loretta J. Ross with Constance Wu Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Tig Notaro Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Sana Amanat and Iman Vellani Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

TIME100 Next Gala

Time hosted the second Time 100 Next Gala on Tuesday to celebrate the members of its annual Time 100 Next list, an expansion of the Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world. The NYC event was hosted by Keke Palmer, with special remarks from members of this year’s list including Simone Ashley, Lily Collins, Nalleli Cobo, Joel Kim Booster, George M. Johnson and Leah Thomas.

Law Roach and Keke Palmer Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Jonathan Majors Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture exhibit opening

Gal Gadot, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laura Harrier, Ella Balinska, Abigail Spencer, Willow Smith, Chloe Bennet, Samantha Logan, Sam Richardson, Ava Capri and more were welcomed to Beverly Hills on Tuesday for the opening of the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture exhibit, and to toast to the brand’s anniversary and matriarch, Madame Clicquot.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Gal Gadot Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths tastemaker event

Netflix hosted an Academy tastemaker event on behalf of Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths with Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Ximena Lamadrid, Íker Solano, Nicolás Giacobone at NYC’s Crosby Street Hotel on Tuesday.

Nicolas Giacobone, Iker Sanchez, Ximena Lamadrid, Daniel Gimenez Cacho, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Eric Kohn Jason Mendez/Getty Images

92NY Henry Cavill conversation

The past and future Superman star stopped by 92NY for a conversation with MTV’s Josh Horowitz on Wednesday.

Josh Horowitz and Henry Cavill Courtesy of Karl Ault/Michael Priest Photography

Dangerous Liaisons premiere

Starz hosted a NYC premiere event for its seductive new series on Wednesday, with creator Harriet Warner and stars Alice Englert, Nicholas Denton, Kosar Ali, Carice van Houten, Michael McElhatton, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Nathanael Saleh and Paloma Faith.

Jeffrey Hirsch, Alison Hoffman, Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Carice van Houten, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Nicholas Denton, Alice Englert, Paloma Faith, Kosar Ali, Karen Bailey and Kathryn Busby Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Urbanworld Film Festival

Urbanworld Film Festival hosted two red carpet special screenings this week with partners Sony Pictures and HBO to commemorate its 26th year at NYC’s SVA Theater. Devotion kicked off the fest on Wednesday with star Jonathan Majors and director JD Dillard, with a special screening of HBO Sports Documentaries’ Say Hey, Willie Mays! on Thursday.

Jonathan Majors, Christina Jackson, Sharese Bullock-Bailey and JD Dillard at the Devotion event Courtesy of Terrance Jennings

Colin Hanks, Michael Mays, Bob Costas and Nelson George at the Say Hey, Willie Mays! event Courtesy of Soul Brother

Straight Line Crazy opening night

Ralph Fiennes debuted his new play Straight Line Crazy at NYC’s The Shed on Wednesday, in front of an audience that included Anna Wintour, Sienna Miller, Brooke Shields, Chris Meloni, John Slattery, Joe Alwyn, Darren Aronofsky, David Byrne, J. Smith-Cameron, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Christopher McDonald, Jack Huston, Michael Imperioli and Timothy Olyphant.

David Bromley, Alana Maria, Ralph Fiennes, Al Coppola, Mary Stillwaggon Stewart and Alisha Bailey Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Breast Cancer Research Foundation Symposium and Awards Luncheon

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation held its annual symposium and awards luncheon on Thursday at the New York Hilton Midtown. Hosted by Amy Robach, this year’s event honored The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. for its commitment to funding lifesaving research and raising public awareness through 30 years of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign. The award was presented by global ambassador Elizabeth Hurley. The luncheon also raised a record-breaking $3.5 million for research.

Amy Robach Noam Galai/Getty Images

Fabrizio Freda, Elizabeth Hurley and William P. Lauder Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

City of Hope Gala

On Thursday, City of Hope — one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States — honored Republic founders, chief executives and brothers Monte and Avery Lipman at its music, film and entertainment industry group’s Spirit of Life Gala. Held at the Pacific Design Center, the annual event featured performances by the evening’s host Billy Porter, as well as Jack Johnson, new Republic Records signee Sekou and surprise guests the Jonas Brothers.

Avery Lipman, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Monte Lipman Tiffany Rose/Getty Images

American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala

American Ballet Theatre made its seasonal return to Lincoln Center for its annual fall season at the David H. Koch Theater. The centerpiece of the two-week engagement was Thursday’s Fall Gala, which showcased the world premiere of choreographer Christopher Rudd’s new ballet Lifted, created with an all-Black cast and creative team. Guests included Antoni Porowski, Coco Rocha, Sunny Hostin, Sutton Stracke and Misty Copeland.