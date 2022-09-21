‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Accessories Coming From Loungefly (Exclusive)

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever building buzz through must-see footage revealed at San Diego Comic-Con and most recently, D23, the marketing tie-ins are also beginning to be revealed ahead of the movie’s Nov. 11 release.

And while there will be plenty of toys and T-shirts coming, Funko’s fashion forward division Loungefly is looking to stand apart with a line of collectible licensed accessories that is more elevated in design and quality.

The items include two new mini backpacks, two new zip around wallets, and a cross body bag, ranging from $40 to $90. No release date was given but expect it to be available in time for the holidays at boutique stores and online.

Loungefly already has numerous Marvel accessories and is coming off of a summer in which it sold some exclusive items at Comic-Con, including mini backpacks featuring the styling of Gamora and Captain Marvel. There was also a Miss Minutes crossbody bag and a Loki Variant mini backpack. Funko already unveiled a slew of Pop! Wakanda Forever figurines with more on the way.

Check out an exclusive first-look at the items below.

Marvel Black Panther Wakanda Forever Figural Mini Backpack Courtesy of Loungefly

The Black Panther Wakanda Forever figural mini backpack uses a unique three-dimensional, geometric design to form the shape of a roaring black panther. As the panther bares its teeth, a hidden zipper pocket appears above its nose. On the back of the bag, the Black Panther symbol makes an appearance. Made of vegan leather (aka polyurethane), the backpack has adjustable shoulder straps and sturdy metal hardware. Additional features include applique, debossed, and printed details. Dimensions are 9”W x 12”H x 4.5”D. $90.

Marvel Black Panther Okoye Cosplay Mini Backpack Courtesy of Loungefly

The Black Panther Okoye cosplay mini backpack is inspired by the fierce warrior played by Danai Gurira. On the front, Okoye’s traditional necklace and belt accompany the designs of her battle outfit. On the flip side is the logo of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Made out of vegan leather, the bag has adjustable shoulder straps and sturdy metal hardware. Additional features include applique, debossed, embossed, top stitching, and printed details. The dimensions are 9”W x 10”H x 4.5”D. $80.

Marvel Black Panther Wakanda Forever Cross Body Bag Courtesy of Loungefly

Black Panther Wakanda Forever cross body bag pays tribute to the Kingdom of Wakanda and its ruler with a front featuring laser cut geometric designs accompany a molded metal rivet of the Black Panther symbol. The reverse side continues with a metallic geometric print. The dimensions are 9.5”W x 7”H x 4”D. $75.

Marvel Black Panther Wakanda Forever Zip Around Wallet Courtesy of Loungefly

Black Panther Wakanda Forever zip around wallet also uses a unique geometric design to form the shape of a roaring black panther. On the front, silver outlines of geometric shapes create the image of a panther as it bares its teeth. Turn the wallet around to find a Wakandan-inspired design. With four slots for holding cards and a clear slot for holding IDs, it measures 6”W x 4”H. $40.

Marvel Black Panther Okoye Cosplay Zip Around Wallet Courtesy of Loungefly

The Black Panther Okoye cosplay zip around wallet has designed modeled after her battle outfit. On the front, Okoye’s traditional belt accompanies the design of her battle outfit. The inside features four slots for holding cards and a clear slot for holding ID. Made of vegan leather, the wallet measures 6”W x 4”H. $40.