Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expanding their family.

Lively attended the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, where she revealed her baby bump in a sequined dress. The 35-year-old star is pregnant and expecting the couple’s fourth child, a source confirms to The Hollywood Reporter.

The couple, who recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, met on the set of the 2011 film Green Lantern and tied the knot on Sept. 9, 2012. They share daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

THR has reached out to a rep for the couple for comment.

During a February interview with THR, Reynolds discussed the fact that he would be taking a hiatus from filming. He explained that he wouldn’t be shooting another project until after the summer as he concentrated on balancing his various business ventures, writing Deadpool 3 and enjoying quality time with the family.

“There is no absence of busyness at all — I am just home while I work,” he said back then. “My kids are at an age where they’re in school, and I don’t want to be away from them. I also recognize the extreme privilege it is to be able to be home with them during this time, so I’m taking advantage of it.”

In May, Lively gushed about parenthood in an interview with Forbes. “Having children, for me, made me feel so much more in my skin,” she shared. “I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident — not to say that there aren’t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”