Events of the Week: ‘Blue Beetle,’ ‘Strays’ and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Blue Beetle, Strays and Ahsoka.
Oceana’s Rock Under the Stars
Oceana hosted its fifth annual Rock Under the Stars event on Saturday with a special performance from Gladys Knight and featuring celebrity guests Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, Mary Steenburgen, Sam Waterston, Sally Pressman, Ed Begley Jr. and Tommy Chong.
LA Regional Food Bank’s A Million Reasons Celebration
Ted Danson, Jeff Goldblum, Dylan McDermott, Mary Steenburgen and Sam Waterston supported the LA Regional Food Bank at an event on Sunday.
HamptonsFilm SummerDocs Joan Baez I Am A Noise screening
HamptonsFilm concluded its 2023 SummerDocs series with a screening of Magnolia Pictures’ Joan Baez I Am A Noise on Sunday, followed by a conversation with Baez and director Karen O’Connor, moderated by artist Laurie Anderson.
Blue Beetle special screening
Warner Bros. celebrated Blue Beetle in Los Angeles on Tuesday with director Angel Manuel Soto and DC co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, while the film’s stars were not in attendance due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
Lori Harvey x Revolve
In celebration of the launch of Yevrah Swim, Lori Harvey and Revolve hosted a private pool party at Villa Fiona on Tuesday, with guests including Damson Idris, Justine Skye, Normani, Tiffany Haddish, Shareef O’Neal, Raissa Gerona, Madison Bailey, Winnie Harlow and Jasmine Sanders.
THRIVEfunds Inc. Lost Lecture event
Blair Underwood received the THRIVEfunds Inc. inaugural Humanitarian Award at its Lost Lecture event in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts on Tuesday. THRIVEfunds Inc. is a platform that creates direct connections between charitable investors and families working towards financial freedom.
Strays special screening
Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller joined director Josh Greenbaum and the film’s canine cast for a special screening of their new film at Universal CityWalk on Wednesday.
Ahsoka fan event
Rather than a traditional premiere event, Disney opted for fan screenings across the country on Thursday in support of its upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars series.
