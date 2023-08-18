×
Events of the Week: ‘Blue Beetle,’ ‘Strays’ and More

Inside this week's biggest Hollywood premieres, parties and openings.

Angel Manuel Soto attends Warner Bros. "Blue Beetle" Los Angeles Special Screening at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Angel Manuel Soto attends Warner Bros. 'Blue Beetle' Los Angeles special screening at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 15. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Blue Beetle, Strays and Ahsoka.

Oceana’s Rock Under the Stars

Oceana hosted its fifth annual Rock Under the Stars event on Saturday with a special performance from Gladys Knight and featuring celebrity guests Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, Mary Steenburgen, Sam Waterston, Sally Pressman, Ed Begley Jr. and Tommy Chong.

[L-R] Special guest performer Gladys Knight poses with Keri Selig, Oceana CEO Andrew Sharpless, Mary Steenburgen, Oceana Board Member Ted Danson and Oceana Board President, Keith Addis at the 5th Annual Oceana ROCK UNDER THE STARS Event
Keri Selig, Oceana CEO Andrew Sharpless, Mary Steenburgen, Gladys Knight, Ted Danson and Oceana board president Keith Addis Kevin Ware
Woody Harrelson and Ted Danson Oceana 5th Annual Rock Under the Stars
Woody Harrelson and Ted Danson Kevin Ware

LA Regional Food Bank’s A Million Reasons Celebration 

Ted Danson, Jeff Goldblum, Dylan McDermott, Mary Steenburgen and Sam Waterston supported the LA Regional Food Bank at an event on Sunday.

LA Regional Food Bank A Million Reasons Celebration
Sam Waterston, Emilie Livingston, Jeff Goldblum, Mary Steenburgen, Ted Danson, Keith Addis, Dylan McDermott and Keri Selig Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images

HamptonsFilm SummerDocs Joan Baez I Am A Noise screening

HamptonsFilm concluded its 2023 SummerDocs series with a screening of Magnolia Pictures’ Joan Baez I Am A Noise on Sunday, followed by a conversation with Baez and director Karen O’Connor, moderated by artist Laurie Anderson. 

Hamptons International Film Festival
HamptonsFilm executive director Anne Chaisson, director Karen O’Connor, Joan Baez, Laurie Anderson, and HamptonsFilm artistic director David Nugent Jessica Dalene/HamptonsFilm

Blue Beetle special screening

Warner Bros. celebrated Blue Beetle in Los Angeles on Tuesday with director Angel Manuel Soto and DC co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, while the film’s stars were not in attendance due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Angel Manuel Soto Kevin Winter/Getty Images
(L-R) James Gunn and Peter Safran, Co-Chairman & CEO, DC Studios attend Warner Bros. "Blue Beetle" Los Angeles Special Screening at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
James Gunn and Peter Safran Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lori Harvey x Revolve

In celebration of the launch of Yevrah Swim, Lori Harvey and Revolve hosted a private pool party at Villa Fiona on Tuesday, with guests including Damson Idris, Justine Skye, Normani, Tiffany Haddish, Shareef O’Neal, Raissa Gerona, Madison Bailey, Winnie Harlow and Jasmine Sanders.

Jasmine Sanders, Lori Harvey, and Winnie Harlow attend as Lori Harvey partners with REVOLVE to launch her new brand, Yevrah Swim, at Villa Fiona on August 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jasmine Sanders, Lori Harvey and Winnie Harlow Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Damson Idris attends as Lori Harvey partners with REVOLVE to launch her new brand, Yevrah Swim, at Villa Fiona on August 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Damson Idris Jerritt Clark/Getty Image

THRIVEfunds Inc. Lost Lecture event

Blair Underwood received the THRIVEfunds Inc. inaugural Humanitarian Award at its Lost Lecture event in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts on Tuesday. THRIVEfunds Inc. is a platform that creates direct connections between charitable investors and families working towards financial freedom. 

THRIVEfunds Inc inaugural Humanitarian Award
THRIVEfunds board member Dionne Lomax, founder and CEO Giselle Garraway, Blair Underwood and board member Marlo Collins Nicole Friedler Photography

Strays special screening

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller joined director Josh Greenbaum and the film’s canine cast for a special screening of their new film at Universal CityWalk on Wednesday.

Producer Phil Lord, Director Josh Greenbaum, Producer Christopher Miller, Dallin, Sophie, Elsa, Benny and Producer Erik Feig attend as Universal Pictures presents a special screening of STRAYS at the Universal Citywalk Theaters in Universal City, CA on Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Phil Lord, Josh Greenbaum, Christopher Miller and producer Erik Feig with dogs Dallin, Sophie, Elsa and Benny Courtesy of Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Ahsoka fan event

Rather than a traditional premiere event, Disney opted for fan screenings across the country on Thursday in support of its upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars series.

Guests in costumes attend the Ahsoka fan event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Guests attend the ‘Ahsoka’ fan event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Guests attend the Ahsoka fan event at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.
Guests attend the ‘Ahsoka’ fan event at Disneyland Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Fans gather in front of a billboard in Times Square during the Ahsoka Fan Event on August 17, 2023 in New York City.
Fans gather in Times Square during the ‘Ahsoka’ fan event in New York Noam Galai/Getty Images

