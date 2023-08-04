×
Blues Brothers Withdraw From Fundraiser Performances Amid Actors Strike

Jim Belushi and Dan Aykroyd canceled upcoming performances at fundraisers for Oceana and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, with Gladys Knight filling their spot.

John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd in 'The Blues Brothers.' Universal/courtesy Everett Collection

The Blues Brothers, the musical comedy duo of Jim Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, have withdrawn from two upcoming fundraisers they were set to headline due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. They were scheduled to play at Oceana’s Rock Under the Stars event on Aug. 12 and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank’s “A Million Reasons” Celebration on Aug. 13.

“Jim Belushi and I are heartsick at having to withdraw from performing as the Blues Brothers for the Oceana and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank charities,” Aykroyd said in a statement. “We had no choice as SAG-AFTRA restrictions clearly delineate a prohibition against presenting characters from TV and films at concerts and conventions. We are sad to miss these most worthwhile events but must stand in solidarity with the union membership.”

The Blues Brothers originated from a Saturday Night Live skit beginning in 1978, later becoming a film directed by John Landis in 1980. According to SAG’s strike guidelines, the union’s 160,000 affected members are prohibited from all principal on-camera work, as well as participating in promotional activity including conventions, premieres, interviews, festivals, FYC events, award shows and podcasts. Charity events have been largely safe from strike cancelations so far, but the Blues Brothers in a rare circumstance of appearing as characters rather than as themselves.

In their place, Gladys Knight will now headline both events ahead of her Hollywood Bowl show on Aug. 15. Confirmed attendees at the Oceana event include Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, Mary Steenburgen and Sam Waterston, with the Food Bank event expected to feature Danson, Steenburgen, Waterston, Jeff Goldblum and Dylan McDermott as celebrity sous chefs for the cause.

