John Stamos, John Mayer, Chris Rock and Jim Carrey Take Stage at Bob Saget Tribute at Comedy Store

Hours after Bob Saget passed away inside a Florida hotel room on Jan. 9, the Comedy Store shared a tribute on social media, mourning the iconic comedian as “one of our own.” Saget launched his career inside the West Hollywood venue more than four decades ago, at age 21, under the tutelage of Mitzi Shore.

His family, close friends and fans returned to the scene on Sunday night by packing the club’s Main Room as a way to pay tribute to him in what turned out to be a sold-out and star-studded benefit for a cause close to Saget’s heart, the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Hosted by three of Saget’s closest friends — Full House pal John Stamos, rocker John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross — the show, per a source, went down as a “loosely structured, free-for-all” and was produced by another member of his inner circle, Mike Binder.

Stamos and Mayer, both of whom were pallbearers at Saget’s private and intimate Los Angeles funeral, teamed up with Darren Criss to perform as a house band, playing music as Ross and a slate of comics and close friends dropped sets that riffed on Saget’s life and legacy. Featured friends included Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jackson Browne, Michael Keaton, Jon Lovitz, Seth Green, Mike Young, Full House vet Jodi Sweetin, Paul Rodriguez, Binder and Byron Allen.

Sunday night’s show followed a private post-funeral gathering on Jan. 14 that was also held at the Comedy Store. Ross shared images yesterday from the emotional night, calling it a “punk rock shiva” where insiders “laughed and cried for four hours.” That event also featured Dave Chappelle and Marc Maron, among others.

Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, were present for both events with Rizzo even taking the stage on Sunday night. She opened up about the evening on Instagram, saying that paying tribute to her “legendary and incredible” husband at the Comedy Store where he launched his career “was the honor of my life.”

She added: “I know he would’ve gotten a huge kick out of me being up on stage there backed up by Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeff Ross, John Mayer and John Stamos — I know it made him smile big. Thank you to everyone who came out last night to support and honor Bob. It means so much to all of us. Once again, he deserves EVERY bit of all this love. And follow Bob’s lead and tell your loved ones how much they mean to you every damn day.”

As a way to show Saget how much he meant, Rizzo closed the show by leading a group singalong using one of his original tunes as a way to honor his notoriously raunchy sense of humor. The song is titled “My Dog Licked My Balls” and goes something like this: “My dog licked my balls. I miss him so much because my dog licked my balls.”