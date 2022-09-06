Private Dinner With Brad Pitt is Being Auctioned Off for Charity in Partnership With Global Green

If dinner with Brad Pitt in September was on your bucket list, you could check it off come Sept. 29 — for the right price.

Charitybuzz just posted an auction featuring an evening with Pitt in support of Global Green and a new initiative the nonprofit is launching with the Oscar winner.

Pitt, who has long ties with the environmental organization through his work in New Orleans, will appear at a private dinner at one “of the world’s largest private mansions, located in Beverly Hills.” The winning bidder will have the opportunity to attend the event, schmooze with Pitt during dedicated “one-on-one time,” take a photo with him, ask some questions and hear about this new partnership.

The lot includes the meet-and-greet experience and dinner and alcoholic beverages over the estimated three-hour experience. The lot’s description makes it clear that proper behavior is expected and it “is not an opportunity for networking, business propositions or script submissions.” So, leave those specs at home.

More details about the Charitybuzz auction can be found here. It closes Sept. 20 and is estimated to fetch in the neighborhood of $50,000.

Global Green integrates shared interests of people, places and planet through things like in-school programming, EcoParks, sustainable business development and other partnership-driven activities. Pitt isn’t the only boldfaced names who supports Global Green as an advocate. Robert Redford, Leonardo DiCaprio, Edward Norton, Kevin Bacon, Jessica Alba, Orlando Bloom, Julie Bowen, Alison Brie, Jeff Bridges, Pierce Brosnan, Glenn Close, Larry David and Penelope Cruz are among those who have also championed the org.