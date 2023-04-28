Brandi Carlile, Judd Apatow and Kevin Nealon Set to Take Stage at Rock4EB! Fundraiser

The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation is getting ready to rock.

The nonprofit organization is finalizing details for its starry fundraiser Rock4EB!, an event that will be held at a private residence in Malibu on May 6. It will be hosted by Judd Apatow and headlined by special performances from Grammy Award-winner Brandi Carlile and comedian Kevin Nealon. The trio follow in the footsteps of stars who have appeared on stage or performed at previous Rock4EB! fundraisers like Brad Pitt, Adam Sandler, Eddie Vedder, Sting and Chris Cornell.

The guest list is equally starry and in years past has featured the likes of Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Courteney Cox, Elizabeth Olsen, Kaley Cuoco, Rami Malek, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Bill Maher, Kim Basinger and hundreds of others. Strong celebrity support is expected again this year from actors close to the cause.

EBMRF is the only all-volunteer nonprofit funder of research for the rare and life-threatening condition known as epidermolysis bullosa. EB is a rare genetic disorder that affects the skin, causing it to tear, blister and/or shear, which causes severe pain, disfigurement and wounds that sometimes never heal.

The linchpin of the event is Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ power manager Andrea Pett-Joseph who spearheads the event with husband Paul and their son Brandon, who lives with the condition.

Cox, a longtime client of Pett-Joseph’s sister, Cynthia Pett-Dante, explained what it’s like to support the organization when you have a direct connection to the cause in someone like Brandon. “It’s nice to see the progress but there’s so much more to do. I love coming to this event, and it’s so wonderful to see these kids every year,” Cox told THR in 2019. “There’s only like 500,000 cases in the world, so we need to get the message out. If you don’t know somebody, it’s hard to stay present with it, but if you were to know or meet one of these kids today, you never stop thinking about it.”

Tickets for this year’s Rock4EB! can be found here. The official invite lists events guru Billy Harris as the night’s auctioneer as well as a sponsor roster that includes Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Wasserman Foundation, Marcella and Krystal.