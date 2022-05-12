Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Isla Fisher to Be Honored at Joint G’Day USA and AAA Gala

Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Isla Fisher have a date June 11 with G’Day USA and the American Australian Association.

They will be feted in Los Angeles during a joint event for G’Day USA, Australia’s public, economic and cultural diplomacy program in the United States, and the American Australian Association, a privately-funded nonprofit dedicated to “broadening, strengthening and developing ties across the Pacific through its business, innovation, education, veterans and arts programs.”

Grazer and Howard, longtime creative partners through their Imagine Entertainment, will receive the Innovation in Entertainment Award, a trophy meant to recognize their impact on the Australian film industry through mentorship, local productions shot and produced in the country, and the hiring of Australian talent.

Fisher, who moved to Australia as a child, is confirmed to receive the Excellence in the Arts Award for “outstanding performances in film and television projects including Wedding Crashers, Arrested Development, Wolf Like Me and Nocturnal Animals,” per the org.

The three share a program with Australian record producer, songwriter and composer Tushar Apte who will be honored with a Rising Star Award. He has collaborated with artists like Chris Brown, Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj, BTS, Blackpink and Noah Cyrus. Electronic music duo Electric Fields, Australian country music star Morgan Evans and Indigenous singer-songwriter and AAA Arts scholar Jess Hitchcock are also confirmed to appear at the event.

Funds raised from the event support the American Australian Association and its art fund. This year’s in-person gala follows last year’s virtual event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.