Bring Change to Mind Gala: Melissa McCarthy Set for Top Honors, Alanis Morissette to Perform

Bring Change to Mind — the mental health-focused nonprofit founded by Glenn Close — will present its 10th annual Revels & Revelations fundraiser in San Francisco with a star-packed program.

Set for Oct. 19 inside one of the city’s oldest entertainment venues, the iconic Bimbo’s 365 Club, Revels & Revelations will see Melissa McCarthy honored with a Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter award for her comedic contributions over a 20-plus year career.

The entertainment lineup will feature a special musical performance by Alanis Morissette (who has been candid about her experience with depression and anxiety) in addition to sets by singer Andy Grammer and comedian Jay Pharoah. Erich Bergen has been tapped to host the festivities and BC2M’s Close will also be making a special appearance.

Funds raised from the event will help support BC2M, a national org “dedicated to encouraging dialogue about mental health, and to raising awareness, understanding and empathy.” Close founded the org in 2010 after her sister, Jessie, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and her nephew, Calen Pick, with schizoaffective disorder.

Revels & Revelations is just one of a series of BC2M events on the calendar. Prior to the gala, on Oct. 18, Close and BC2M’s Scientific Advisory Council will launch a dialogue series titled “Stigma, Personhood, Context and Culture: Humanization & Inclusion for All.” The kickoff event, held at The Battery in San Francisco, will include discussion, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

Then, on Nov. 5, BC2M will present its 7th annual High School Student Summit at Oakland’s Uptown Station. Hosting more than 200 teenagers from 75 Northern California schools, the event will offer the chance to learn about mental health from experts, influencers, youth leaders and individuals with lived experience.

More information about the above can be found here.