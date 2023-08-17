Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Split After One Year of Marriage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are over 14 months after tying the knot during a star-studded ceremony at their Thousand Oaks home. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed through a source that Asghari filed for divorce on Monday.

Per TMZ, which broke the news, Asghari has already moved out following an explosive fight and allegations of infidelity. The outlet cited multiple sources in reporting that Asghari “confronted Britney over rumors she stepped out on him,” though it’s unclear if those rumors are true. News of the split comes following multiple reports of trouble in their marriage. A rep for Spears declined comment. A rep for Asghari had no comment.

Multiple outlets cited the divorce filing with Asghari listing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, which is dated July 28. Two weeks ago, Asghari posted a photo on Instagram of himself and his mother following her car accident to thank Cedars-Sinai Medical Center staff for their work in caring for her. In the image, he’s not wearing his wedding ring. Spears has also been spotted several times over the past few weeks also without her ring.

Last night, amid a flurry of reports about their split, Spears took to Instagram to post a photo of herself riding a horse on the beach. “Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar 🐎 ??? I can’t make up my mind 🙈 !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on 😜 ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar 😘 !!!”

Spears met Asghari, who has worked as an actor, model and fitness trainer, when he was hired in 2016 to work on one of her music videos, “Slumber Party.” They dated for years while she remained in a conservatorship. They got engaged in September 2021, and were married June 9, 2022, in an intimate ceremony attended by close to 60 guests including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace, Selena Gomez, Maria Menounos and power lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who helped dissolve the singer’s 13-year conservatorship.

In November 2021, a Los Angeles County judge ruled to terminate the 13-year conservatorship, giving the singer a new chapter of freedom in her personal and professional affairs. Since then, she has released new music with Elton John and will.i.am and is prepping for the launch of her memoir, The Woman in Me. The anticipated book, from Gallery Books, is set for release Oct. 24.