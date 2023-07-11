Britney Spears Memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ Gets October Release Date

Britney Spears’ tell-all memoir The Woman in Me finally has a release date, with the Princess of Pop’s side of the story set to release in October.

The book, which is out Oct. 24, will see Spears discussing her 13-year conservatorship and both the personal and public impact of the case. In November 2021, a Los Angeles County judge ruled to terminate the conservatorship after the Grammy-winning singer testified in court in June that it was abusive and was her “wish and my dream for this to end.”

In a statement to People, which was first to report the release date, Gallery Books senior vice president and publisher said, “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws and showed her inspiring strength and bravery.”

“I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year,” she continued. “We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

The memoir, revealed in February 2022, was reported to be worth as much as $15 million and acquired by Gallery Books in a bidding war involving multiple publishers.

Described as being written with “candor and humor,” The Woman in Me will explore the impact of Spears’ speaking out while in her conservatorship, and how it “changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others.” It will serve as the first major instance of Spears publicly discussing details of her conservatorship and the journey to ending it since it was terminated almost two years ago.

The memoir follows the book, Things I Should Have Said, from Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn, who discussed her own experiences during the conservatorship. During the book’s press tour, Britney challenged claims made about her in Jamie Lynn’s book, and accused her younger sister of trying to “sell a book at my expense.”