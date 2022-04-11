Britney Spears Says She’s Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Sam Asghari: “It’s Growing”

Britney Spears is pregnant.

The 40-year-old announced Monday on Instagram that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” Spears shared with 40 million followers, referencing the couple’s recent Hawaiian getaway. “I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

The post — accompanied by a stock image from Andrea McClain Photography featuring a pink teacup and flowers to match — drew a mountain of well wishes from her devoted fans, while some responded with more questions. “Like, for real?” wrote one follower with another adding, “Is this a pregnancy announcement?” Spears, however, was not confused, even outlining her plans for the coming months. “This time I will be doing yoga every day,” she wrote. “Spreading lots of joy and love!!!”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to reps for Spears and Asghari for additional comment. Asghari’s rep, Brandon Cohen at BAC Talent, had no comment and Spears’s lawyer did not respond as of press time. However, a source close to the couple confirmed that Spears is indeed expecting. The baby will be her third child as Spears shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Jayden and Preston.

Asghari seemingly confirmed it himself Monday afternoon on Instagram, posting, “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.”

Though she referred to Asghari as her “husband” in the IG post, it remains unclear if they have, in fact, tied the knot. The pair got engaged last September and in recent posts, she started referring to him as her husband. News of the pregnancy comes less than a year after Spears’s bombshell testimony in June 2021 during which she signaled intentions to settle down and have more children, alleging that her conservatorship included contraception clauses and barred her from having more children.

“I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she told Judge Brenda Penny during a hearing to discuss her conservatorship, which formally ended in November after 13 years. “I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don’t get pregnant. They don’t want me to have children — any more children.”

As part of today’s pregnancy reveal, Spears also shared that she plans to keep a low profile to avoid “paps getting their money shot” of her during pregnancy. Furthermore, she wrote that during an earlier pregnancy, she suffered from perinatal depression, a period of depression that occurs during pregnancy or after childbirth. “I have to say it is absolutely horrible,” Spears noted. “Thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

Updated on Monday, 4:29 p.m. to include Sam Asghari’s Instagram post.